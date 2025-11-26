Kuya Silver to Present at Noble Capital Markets 21st Annual Emerging Growth Equity Conference

Kuya Silver Corporation (CSE: KUYA) (OTCQB: KUYAF) (FSE: 6MR1) ("Kuya Silver"), a silver mining company advancing production at its high-grade Bethania Silver Project in Peru, today announced that its President and CEO, David Stein will present at NobleCon21 - Noble Capital Markets' Twenty First Annual Emerging Growth Equity Conference at Florida Atlantic University, Executive Education Complex, in Boca Raton, FL. Kuya Silver's presentation will take place on Wednesday, December 3rd at 11:30 Eastern Standard Time.

Interested investors and guests of Kuya Silver are welcome to attend at a discounted rate. Please register here using the discount code KUYAFNOBLECON.

A high-definition video webcast of the presentation will be available the following day on the Company's website, and as part of a complete catalog of presentations available at Noble Capital Markets' Conference website: www.nobleconference.com and on Channelchek www.channelchek.com, the investor portal created by Noble. The webcast will be archived on the company's website, the NobleCon website, and on Channelchek.com for 90 days following the event.

About Kuya Silver Corporation

Kuya Silver is a Canadian‐based mineral exploration and development company with a focus on acquiring, exploring, and advancing precious metals assets in Peru and Canada.

About Noble Capital Markets, Inc.

Established in 1984, Noble Capital Markets (Noble) is an SEC / FINRA registered full-service broker-dealer offering investment/merchant banking and advisory services, with an award-winning research team, and a proprietary research distribution platform (Channelchek). Noble provides middle-market expertise to entrepreneurs, corporations, financial sponsors, and investors. In addition to its large scale in-person conference, NobleCon, Noble hosts multi-sector virtual conferences throughout the year. Over the more than 40 years, Noble has raised billions of dollars for companies and published more than 45,000 equity research reports. www.noblecapitalmarkets.com | www.nobleconference.com.

About Channelchek

Noble launched www.channelchek.com in 2018 - an investor community dedicated exclusively to emerging growth public companies and their industries. Channelchek is the first service to offer institutional-quality, FINRA-regulated research to the public, for FREE at every level without a subscription. With more than 7,000 public companies listed on the site, content includes advanced market data, equity research, videos & webcasts, and industry articles.

For further information, please contact:

David Stein, President & Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: (604) 398-4493
Email: info@kuyasilver.com
Website: www.kuyasilver.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/275924

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

