  • Korean ICT startups stand out with their products and technologies for metaverse and VR industry
  • Entry into global markets is boosted by supports including ICTWOW, an integrated platform to match SMBs with global customers

Looking for an ICT startup equivalents for BTS or Squid Game? Korean ICT startups are waiting to be found for their expertise on game, animation and other content creation.

Tested among cutting-edge Korean customers, they are ready to compete in global metaverse and virtual reality (VR) market. Their efforts are boosted by help from agencies such as National IT Industry Promotion Agency (NIPA), which runs World Online ICT show (ICTWOW, http://www.ictwow.com ), an integrated digital platform to match these SMBs with potential global customers.

An online export conference on ICTWOW, which hosted in association with K-Metaverse Expo, recently held in Busan was among those events that strong Korean ICT companies could stand out.

XrisP, "Building spaces where the technology meets culture."

XrisP provides new generation entertaining spaces by combining digital technologies and inspiring content.

Their amusement park-themed animated film "RollerCoaster Boy NORI" provided unique character assets, on which XrisP built on their new businesses such as digital kids' café.

Their new product NORI Cube is a 4x4m size cube you can install in kids' café or retail malls. Sensors embedded and videos projected on walls, you can play games or perform mission in immersive environment as if you're in VR or metaverse.

Nori Cube XR room, an immersive interactive space by XrisP

AIDUS, "This 3D wireless controller put you in immersive environments."

AIDUS produces 3D wireless mouse and game controller to offer new experiences for virtual reality (VR) and metaverse experiences. Nextick, their newest product is a joystick-shaped 3D wireless mouse with motion sensors embedded.

Nextick provides immersive shooter games experiences as it lets players aim and fire like they do with arcade games. It does not require additional components such as LED bars or cameras so it is compatible with any PCs or monitors. They offer Nextick SDKs for building arcade-level games on PCs and VR devices

Letsee, "Creating AR content in web environment."

Letsee provides technology package that let you build Augmented Reality (AR) content in web environments.

WebAR SDS, their toolsets for developers lets you create AR content for mobile browsers with ease. Letsee Creator, an AR authoring tool helps you to create AR content with simple mouse click and drag and drop. No knowledge for AR development required. Created AR content can be immediately distributed through web servers.

Please see the full version of this press release here .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/korean-smbs-with-metaverse-expertise-draw-global-attention-301664525.html

SOURCE National IT Promotion Agency

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

RealNetworks to Release Third Quarter 2022 Results on November 8th

RealNetworks, Inc. (Nasdaq: RNWK), an emerging leader in AI-based software and solutions, announced today it will report financial results for its 2022 third quarter ended September 30, 2022 after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 . The Company will host a conference call that day at 1:30 p.m. PT 4:30 p.m. ET .

Participants can access the conference call by dialing 1-877-550-1707 ( United States ) or 1-848-488-9020 (international). A telephonic replay of the call will also be available shortly after the completion of the call, until 11:59 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 22, 2022 , by dialing 1-844-512-2921 ( United States ) or 1-412-317-6671 (international) and entering the replay pin number: 11152769.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

NetEase to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 17

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX: 9999, "NetEase" or the "Company"), one of China's leading internet and online game services providers, today announced that it will report financial results for the 2022 third quarter on Thursday, November 17, 2022 before the open of the U.S. markets.

The earnings teleconference call with simultaneous webcast will take place at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday , November 17, 2022 ( Beijing /Hong Kong Time: 8:00 p.m. , Thursday, November 17, 2022 ). NetEase's management will be on the call to discuss the quarterly results and answer questions.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

ImmutableX Announces the Powering of GameStop's NFT Marketplace, which is Live and Offering Access to Millions of NFTs

Partnership opens the world of web3 gaming to tens of millions of players in the US

Today, ImmutableX the first and leading Layer 2 protocol scaling solution on Ethereum announced the official launch of the GameStop NFT Marketplace which unlocks access to web3 games and millions of world-class, NFT gaming assets to tens of millions of GameStop players and GameStop Powerup Pro loyalty customers across the United States .

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

"Bleach: Brave Souls" Reaches Over 70 Million Downloads Worldwide

KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its hit 3D action game Bleach: Brave Souls currently available on smartphones, PC, and PlayStation 4, has reached a total of 70 million downloads worldwide.

Bleach: Brave Souls, currently available on smartphones, PC, and PlayStation 4, has reached a total of 70 million downloads worldwide. Starting on Monday, October 31st, various campaigns will kick off in-game to celebrate this milestone. The celebration will include a login bonus, special orders, packs, and more to enjoy. Now is a great chance to check out the exciting 3D action of the Bleach: Brave Souls game.

Starting on Monday, October 31st , various campaigns will kick off in-game to celebrate this milestone.

Bleach: Brave Souls is an exciting 3D action game based on the animation series BLEACH, an adaption of the mega-hit manga series. Build a team using players' favorite characters from the BLEACH universe and join the fray!

New In-Game Campaigns Begin to Celebrate 70 Million Downloads

Starting today, Monday, October 31st in celebration of Brave Souls reaching 70 million downloads worldwide, the 70 Million Downloads Celebration Campaign begins. As a huge thank-you to the community for supporting the game the celebration will include a login bonus, special orders, packs, and more to enjoy.

BLEACH TV Animation Series: Thousand-Year Blood War Tie-In Campaign

To celebrate the upcoming premiere of the BLEACH TV Animation Series: Thousand-Year Blood War, a present campaign will be held starting Tuesday, October 11th .

The first present players will receive is a special accessory based on BLEACH TV Animation Series: Thousand-Year Blood War collaboration.

In addition, from Monday, October 31st , Yhwach Awakened will appear as a boss in the high-difficulty multiplayer function Epic Raid where up to 6 players can challenge a mighty enemy.

Now is a great chance to check out the exciting 3D action of the Bleach: Brave Souls game.

Overview of Bleach: Brave Souls


Platform:

iOS /Android™/PC/PS4™

Genre:

3D Action

Release Date:

July 23, 2015

Price:

Free-to-play (In-game purchases available)

Official Website:

https://www.bleach-bravesouls.com/en/

Official Twitter Account:

@bleachbrs_en

Official Facebook Page:

https://www.facebook.com/BleachBS.en

Official YouTube Channel:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1QJ4uNQeijEx0jlo4nqauA

Official Instagram:

@bleachbravesouls_official

Official Discord:

https://discord.com/invite/bleachbravesouls

Copyright:

© Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot


© KLabGames

Download here

App Store : https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1003168863
Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.bleach
Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1201240/BLEACH_Brave_Souls
PlayStation Store: https://store.playstation.com/concept/10002097

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bleach-brave-souls-reaches-over-70-million-downloads-worldwide-301663193.html

SOURCE KLab Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Good Gamer Provides Business Update

(TheNewswire)

Good Gamer Entertainment

VANCOUVER, BC TheNewswire - October 31, 2022 - Good Gamer Entertainment Inc. (TSXV:GOOD) (OTC:GGAMF) ("Good Gamer" or the "Company"), a multi-faceted play-to-earn mobile games, app, and platform developer, is pleased to provide the following business update:

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Sohu.com to Report Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on November 14, 2022

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ: SOHU), China's leading online media, video and game business group, will report its third quarter 2022 unaudited financial results on Monday, November 14, 2022 before U.S. market hours.

Sohu logo. (PRNewsFoto/Sohu.com Inc.)

Sohu's management team will host a conference call on the same day at 7:30 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time, November 14, 2022 ( 8:30 p.m. Beijing / Hong Kong time, November 14, 2022 ) following the quarterly results announcement.

Conference Call Preregistration

Participants can register for the conference call by click here , you will be led to the conference registration website. Upon registration, each participant will receive details for the conference call, including dial-in numbers and a unique access PIN. Please dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin.

The live webcast and archive of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Sohu's website at https://investors.sohu.com/ .

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ: SOHU) was established by Dr. Charles Zhang , one of China's internet pioneers, in the 1990s. As a mainstream media platform in China , Sohu is indispensable to the daily life of millions of Chinese, providing a network of web properties and community based products which continually offer a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication to the vast number of Sohu users. Sohu has built one of the most comprehensive matrices of Chinese language web properties, consisting of the leading online media destinations Sohu News App, mobile news portal m.sohu.com , PC portal www.sohu.com ; online video website tv.sohu.com ; and the online games platform www.changyou.com/en/ .

Sohu provides online brand advertising services as well as multiple news, information and content services on its matrix of websites and also on its mobile platforms. Sohu's online game business, conducted by its subsidiary Changyou, develops and operates a diverse portfolio of PC and mobile games, such as Tian Long Ba Bu ("TLBB"), one of the most popular PC games in China .

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China :

Ms. Pu Huang

Sohu.com Limited

Tel:

+86 (10) 6272-6645

E-mail:

ir@contact.sohu.com

In the United States :

Ms. Linda Bergkamp

Christensen

Tel:

+1 (480) 614-3004

E-mail:

linda.bergkamp@christensencomms.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sohucom-to-report-third-quarter-2022-financial-results-on-november-14-2022-301663062.html

SOURCE Sohu.com Limited

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Latest Press Releases

