Life Science News Investing News
Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. a premium plant-based food company, is pleased to announce that BRR Logistics is now carrying all Komo frozen plant-based products for distribution, with a focus on Ontario and Quebec. BRR offers one of Canada's largest selections of high quality frozen consumer goods, working with some of the biggest brands and retailers in the world. BRR is a Unilever Master Distributor and directly ...

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE:YUM)(OTCQB:KOMOF)(FRA:9HB) ("Komo"), a premium plant-based food company, is pleased to announce that BRR Logistics is now carrying all Komo frozen plant-based products for distribution, with a focus on Ontario and Quebec. BRR offers one of Canada's largest selections of high quality frozen consumer goods, working with some of the biggest brands and retailers in the world. BRR is a Unilever Master Distributor and directly services all national grocery banners including Loblaws, Real Canadian Superstore, Metro, The Northwest Company, Sobeys, Costco and Walmart. Additionally BRR services a large number of independent grocery accounts. Its weekly service points include the following jurisdictions; Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Nunavut, Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic

"Myself and the entire team at BRR are really excited as we prepare to launch Komo Comfort Foods to major grocery retail in Canada. While focusing in Ontario and Quebec we will be making sensible and delicious vegan family options available on shelf for 2 in 3 Canadian households! We have watched as the brand exceeded expectations in Western Canada and we are hearing from buyers across Ontario and Quebec who have also noticed Komo and recognized the gap their products fill in the marketplace. There is an inventory position in Ontario now and we expect to see strong demand for Komo Comfort Foods in Q1 2022," says Michael Wakefield, President and CEO, BRR Logistics Limited.

BRR picked up its first order of Komo Plant-Based foods in late December 2021 and is now actively distributing Komo products across Canada, with a focus on Ontario and Quebec. BRR partners with TransCold Distribution, who began distributing Komo in October 2021, to major grocery chains in British Columbia and Alberta. Komo frozen plant-based products are now carried by five distributors - BRR Logistics, TransCold Distribution (which sells to Safeway, Save on Foods, Loblaws, Real Canadian Superstore, Fresh Co, Thrifty Foods, Whole Foods, Walmart, Nesters Market, Buy-Low Foods, Walmart, Costco, 7-Eleven, Shoppers Drug Mart, SPUD.ca and Pomme Natural Market in Western Canada), Dean's Dairy, Goodness Distributors and Nationwide Natural Foods (which focuses on delivering clean, natural products that cater to a certain lifestyle to major and independent grocery stores, specialty stores, coffee shops and bistros, including Sobeys, Choices, Quality Foods, Country Grocer, Save-On-Foods and Whole Foods across Canada).

In addition to selling through a retail network, Komo sells its products directly to consumers through its e-commerce website and at local farmers' markets. A full list of retail locations can be found at the company's website in addition to over 200 reviews from verified buyers.

About BRR Logistics Limited
BRR Logistics Limited (BRR) is a privately held Canadian corporation providing deep-frozen storage and distribution needs across the entire country. BRR's centralized operations are from a 100 000 sq foot, state of the art freezer facility in Brampton, ON. Utilizing a national dedicated deep frozen logistics fleet ensures all products reach their intended destination on time and in premium condition. Brands and retailers are supported by a full service customer team including strategic brand management, key account management, GS1 - ECCnet management, order entry as well as inbound and outbound EDI orders and invoicing. BRR offers one of Canada's largest selections of high quality frozen consumer goods, working with some of the biggest brands and retailers in the world. BRR directly services all national grocery banners including Loblaws, Metro, The Northwest Company, Sobeys and Walmart on a weekly basis whether direct to store or direct to warehouse delivery. Additionally BRR services a large number of independent grocery accounts as well as national and independent convenience and gas including 7-Eleven and Couche Tard. Weekly service points include the following jurisdictions; Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Nunavut, Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic. BRR partners with TransCold Distribution in British Columbia and Alberta. Suitably BRR Logistics Limited's head office is in one of the coldest capitals in Canada, Winnipeg, Manitoba.

About Komo
Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. is a premium plant-based food company that develops, manufactures and sells a variety of plant-based frozen meals that are always hearty, satisfying, and made with wholesome ingredients. At Komo, our mission is to help make plant-based meals a staple on every dinner table by sharing our love for feel-good food that connects the people to the planet. We believe plant-based eating is the future and - Change can start with a single biteTM. Our experienced plant-based innovation and development team recreates vegan versions of traditionally cheesy and meaty classics, with 100% plants. Komo's products are sold direct-to-consumer through our eCommerce website and a distribution network of online and brick and mortar grocery, convenience and natural retailer channels. Our operating subsidiary Komo Comfort Foods launched in 2021 with our flagship products: plant-based Lasagna, Shepherd's Pie and Chickenless Pot Pie and has recently launched a new line - Komo Plant-Based Meal HelpersTM - versatile meal starters to allow the creation of many dishes at home. All of our products are 100% plant-based, made with wholesome ingredients, free from preservatives, and frozen for freshness. Freezing products is a natural and effective way of keeping food products for longer without having to use any preservatives. Komo's meals have a 1-year frozen shelf life. Komo also sells hot ready-to-eat meals in Metro Vancouver through Uber Eats and Skip the Dishes.

Learn more at: www.komocomfortfoods.com and follow on Instagram: @komocomfortfoods

For further information, please contact:

William White, President & CEO, Komo Plant Based Foods Inc.
will@komoeats.com
1-866-969-0882

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or Komo's future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Komo's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, Komo's product development plans, its ability to launch its products on food delivery apps, its ability to retain key personnel, its revenues, and its expectation as to the acceptance of its products by retailer stores and consumers constitute forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof. Komo disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be expressly required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: KOMO Plant Based Foods Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/681995/Komo-Plant-Based-Foods-Now-Distributed-in-Ontario-and-Quebec-Through-BRR-Logistics-a-Unilever-Master-Distributor

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Komo Plant Based Foods CSE:YUM Biotech Investing
YUM:CC

Komo Plant-Based Foods Begins United States Expansion with Appointment of U.S. Sales Agent

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE:YUM)(OTCQB:KOMOF)(FRA:9HB) ("Komo"), a premium plant-based food company, is pleased to announce the appointment of U.S. sales agent Staci Owens at Cornerstone Sales to develop Komo's retail expansion throughout the United States. Staci is based in Denver, Colorado and has over 21 years of experience in the natural foods marketplace, including sales management experience with Coconut Bliss, Hero Nutritionals, Salba Corp., and Nature's Path Foods

Ms. Owens will leverage her established relationships and frozen channel knowledge to build retail and distribution networks in the U.S. for Komo. Working closely with Cornerstone Sales, Ms. Owen will launch a sampling program targeting grocery chains in the Western U.S. and will develop and oversee sales broker coverage for retail sales across all regions in the U.S.

Keep reading... Show less

Komo Plant-Based Foods Announces Record Revenues in December - with 35% Profit Margin Reported Last Quarter

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE:YUM)(OTCQB:KOMOF)(FRA:9HB) ("Komo"), a premium plant-based food company, is pleased to announce it achieved record revenues for product sales in the month of December 2021. Komo's December revenues of $69,999 were 104% higher than the previous month and 51% higher than its previous highest revenue month, which was October 2021. Komo's gross profit margin for its three month interim period ended October 31, 2021 was 35

The increase in December revenues was mainly due to an increase in wholesale orders as Komo expands distribution to retail grocery chains. The December revenues also included revenues from the launch of Komo Eats hot meals through Uber Eats and Skip the Dishes.

Keep reading... Show less

Komo Plant Based Foods Continues Rapid Increase of Distribution Points with 300% Growth in 2 Months

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE:YUM)(OTCQB:KOMOF)(FRA:9HB) ("Komo"), a premium plant-based food company, is pleased to announce that its frozen plant-based food products are now being sold at more than 120 distribution locations, including 117 brick-and-mortar retail locations and 4 online retailers. This is approximately a 300% increase from two months ago

Since mid-September 2021, Komo significantly scaled up production by moving the bulk of its manufacturing to a co-manufacturing facility. In October 2021, TransCold Distribution Ltd., a leading frozen food distributor, added Komo to its portfolio of products that it distributes across Canada.

Keep reading... Show less
TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics - December 2021

TMX Group Equity Financing Statistics - December 2021

Toronto Stock Exchange, TSX Venture Exchange

 TMX Group today announced its financing activity on Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange for December 2021 .

Keep reading... Show less

AMGEN AND ARRAKIS THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCE MULTI-TARGET COLLABORATION TO IDENTIFY NOVEL RNA DEGRADER SMALL MOLECULE THERAPEUTICS

- Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) and Arrakis Therapeutics today announced a research collaboration focused on the discovery and development of RNA degrader therapeutics against a range of difficult-to-drug targets in multiple therapeutic areas. This new class of "targeted RNA degraders" consists of small molecule drugs that selectively destroy RNAs encoding disease-causing proteins by inducing their proximity to nucleases.

Under the terms of the agreement, Arrakis will lead research activities for the identification of RNA-targeted small molecule (rSM) binders against a broad set of targets nominated by Amgen. Both parties will collaboratively design and functionalize these molecules to specifically degrade targeted RNAs, and Amgen will lead further preclinical and clinical development activities. Amgen will pay $75 million upfront to Arrakis for five initial programs and will have the option to nominate additional programs. For each program, Arrakis will be eligible for additional payments from Amgen for preclinical, clinical, regulatory and sales milestones, and royalties up to low double digits. Arrakis could potentially receive several billion dollars in future payments if all milestones are met and future program options are exercised.

Keep reading... Show less

AbbVie Confirms Guidance of Greater Than $15 Billion in Combined Risk-Adjusted Sales for Rinvoq and Skyrizi in 2025

ABBVie (NYSE: ABBV) is confirming prior revenue guidance of greater than $15 billion in combined Rinvoq (upadacitinib) and Skyrizi (risankizumab) risk-adjusted sales in 2025. ABBVie now expects 2025 risk-adjusted sales of greater than $7.5 billion for Rinvoq and greater than $7.5 billion for Skyrizi. The new Rinvoq sales guidance is the result of lower expected Rinvoq sales in the U.S. following the recent label updates in approved indications, partially offset by higher anticipated sales in international markets, as well as higher anticipated global sales in Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis following positive Phase 3 study readouts. The updated Skyrizi sales guidance is based on continued strong performance in psoriasis.

Forward-Looking Statements and Other Notices

Keep reading... Show less
Wellteq Chairman Appointed to the Order of Canada for Leadership in Digital Health

Wellteq Chairman Appointed to the Order of Canada for Leadership in Digital Health

  • Dr. Peter W. Vaughan, CM, CD, MA, MD, MPH, ICD.D, Chairman of the Board of Directors at WellteQ Digital Health Inc. (CSE: WTEQ) (OTCQB: WTEQF) has been appointed to the Order of Canada.
  • Recognised by the Governor General of Canada "for his contributions to Canada's health care system, and for his pioneering leadership in the establishment and advancement of digital health"
  • Digital Health market size projected at nearly 25% CAGR from 2019 to become a US$660 billion industry by 2025 (Statistica Research - July 2021)

WellteQ Digital Health Inc. (CSE: WTEQ) (OTCBB: WTEQF), (the "Company" or "Wellteq"), which supplies digital health and wellness solutions to customers in 12 languages across 30 countries is pleased to announce the Company's Chairman, Dr Peter Vaughan, has been appointed to the Order of Canada by the Governor General of Canada.

The Governor General cited the appointment of Dr Vaughan "for his contributions to Canada's health care system, and for his pioneering leadership in the establishment and advancement of digital health".

Keep reading... Show less

ACELYRIN Appoints Melanie Gloria as Chief Operating Officer

- ACELYRIN, INC., a biopharma company focused on providing patients life-changing new treatment options by identifying, acquiring, and accelerating development and commercialization of promising drug candidates, today announced the appointment of Melanie Gloria BSN, as the company's chief operating officer (COO). In this role, Ms. Gloria will oversee business operations across the company.

Keep reading... Show less

BioAtla Announces Clinical Collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb to Study Mecbotamab Vedotin and Ozuriftamab Vedotin in Combination with Opdivo® for Treatment of Solid Tumors

BioAtla, Inc. (Nasdaq: BCAB), a global clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of Conditionally Active Biologic (CAB) antibody therapeutics, today announced that it has entered into a clinical collaboration with Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) to investigate BioAtla's two lead CAB-ADC candidates, BA3011 and BA3021, in combination with Bristol Myers Squibb's anti-PD-1 therapy Opdivo ® (nivolumab).

Keep reading... Show less

Top News

Related News
×