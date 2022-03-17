Life Science NewsInvesting News

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE:YUM)(OTCQB:KOMOF)(FRA:9HB) ("Komo" or the "Company") a premium plant-based food company, made its first in-person, U.S. trade show debut at Natural Products Expo West (NPEW), at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California. At the conference, Komo took home the VegNews Best of Show Award 2022 for Best New Vegan Product of the show

Founded in 2000, VegNews is one of the most established vegan news sources in the world. It produces four magazines annually, reaching 3.6 million people monthly across print, digital, and social media.

"This was the first time that we showcased our Komo product lineup at an in-person U.S. trade show," said William White, CEO of Komo. "The response to our products was overwhelmingly positive, with our Plant-Based Lasagna even taking home a major prize at the conference."

Komo's Plant-Based Comfort Food Lineup Features:

  • Komo Plant-Based Lasagna (VegNews Best of Show Award 2022 for Best New Vegan Product): Easy to bake and serve, with two sizes available: two-serving (600g) or full-size (1.42kg).
  • Komo Plant-Based Shepherd's Pie: Frozen for freshness, easy to bake and serve, with two sizes available: two-serving (600g) or full-size (1.42kg).
  • Komo Chickenless Pot Pie: Frozen for freshness, easy to bake and serve. Each 900g pie has 4-5 servings.
  • Komo Bolognese Sauce: Gluten-free and soy-free. Frozen for freshness, easy to thaw, heat and serve. Each 454g package serves 3-4.
  • Komo BBQ Pulled Mushroom: Gluten-free and soy-free. Frozen for freshness, easy to thaw, heat and serve. Each 454g package serves 3-4.

"Participation in Expo West is a major stepping stone as we focus on growing our distribution network in the U.S. through retail, wholesale, and eCommerce channels," added White. "We believe that there is a significant gap in the plant-based food market that we are filling with our lineup of multi-serve plant-based meals. Eating plant-based should never feel like a trade-off, and doesn't have to be complicated."

The Plant-Based Food Association reported that sales of plant-based frozen meals reached $520 million in 2020, up 29% from 2019. And the American Frozen Food Institute's 2021 Power of Frozen Report detailed that 71% of consumers would like more frozen meals with increased levels of fruits and/or vegetables and 51% seek meatless entrées.

Natural Products Expo West has been running for over two decades and is the largest natural, organic, and healthy products trade show in North America, bringing together more than 3,600 companies and 86,000 industry professionals to showcase the entire value chain of healthy products, including today's best sellers and tomorrow trends.

About Komo

Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. is a premium plant-based food company that believes plant-based eating is the future, and that change can start with a single bite™. The Company develops, manufactures and sells a variety of 100% plant-based, preservative-free, hearty, satisfying, and wholesome frozen meals under its operating subsidiary Komo Comfort Foods. The product line is focused on recreating vegan versions of traditionally cheesy and meaty comfort foods such as Lasagna, Shepherd's Pie, Chickenless Pot Pie, and a line of Plant-Based Meal HelpersTM. The Company's goal is to make plant-based meals a staple through feel-good food that connect people and planet. The products are sold direct-to-consumer via eCommerce, as well as in grocery, convenience, and natural retailers. The frozen meals have a 1-year shelf-life. Ready-to-eat meals are also available in Metro Vancouver through Uber Eats and Skip the Dishes.

Learn more at: www.komocomfortfoods.com and follow on Instagram: @komocomfortfoods

For further information, please contact:

William White, President & CEO, Komo Plant Based Foods Inc.will@komoeats.com
1-866-969-0882

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or Komo's future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward looking information and are based on Komo's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, Komo's product development plans, its ability to launch its products on food delivery apps, its ability to retain key personnel, its revenues, and its expectation as to the acceptance of its products by retailer stores and consumers constitute forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof. Komo disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be expressly required by applicable securities laws.

