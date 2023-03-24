WESTERN COPPER AND GOLD ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT BY MITSUBISHI MATERIALS CORPORATION

Life Science NewsInvesting News

Knight Therapeutics Inc. ranks on The Globe and Mail's fourth-annual Women Lead Here benchmark of executive gender diversity

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: GUD) ("Knight" or "the Company") is pleased to announce it has been included on The Globe and Mail's 2023 Report on Business magazine's Women Lead Here list. This annual editorial benchmark identifies top-notch Canadian businesses with the highest executive gender diversity.

This benchmark was established in 2020 by Report on Business magazine and applies a proprietary research methodology to determine Canadian corporations with the highest degree of gender diversity among executive ranks. The ranking companies have made tangible and organizational progress related to executive gender parity.

"We are proud and humbled to see Knight Therapeutics Inc. included on the Globe and Mail's Report on Canada's Women Lead Here as one of the leading companies in executive gender diversity in corporate Canada and specialty pharmaceutical sector," said Samira Sakhia, President and Chief Executive Officer of Knight. "Culture of equity, diversity and inclusion is one of our core values at Knight, and we will continue to advance it in Canada and beyond, building more resilient and, ultimately, stronger business."

For the 2023 ranking, Report on Business conducted a journalistic analysis of approximately 500 large publicly-traded Canadian companies based on revenue, evaluating the ratio of female-identifying to male-identifying executives in the top three tiers of executive leadership. The resultant data was applied to a weighted formula that also factored in company performance, diversity and year-to-year change.

In total, 90 companies earned the 2023 Women Lead Here seal, with a combined average of 46% of executive roles held by female-identifying individuals.

The 2023 Women Lead Here list is in the April 2023 issue of Report on Business magazine, distributed with The Globe and Mail on Saturday March 25 th , 2023 and online at tgam.ca/WomenLeadHere

About The Globe and Mail
The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.1 million readers every week in our print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.6 million readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

About Knight Therapeutics Inc.

Knight Therapeutics Inc., headquartered in Montreal, Canada, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring or in-licensing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for Canada and Latin America. Knight's Latin American subsidiaries operate under United Medical, Biotoscana Farma and Laboratorio LKM. Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s shares trade on TSX under the symbol GUD. For more information about Knight Therapeutics Inc., please visit the company's web site at www.gud-knight.com or www.sedar.com .

Forward-Looking Statement

This document contains forward-looking statements for Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements, by their nature, necessarily involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Knight Therapeutics Inc. considers the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based to be reasonable at the time they were prepared but cautions the reader that these assumptions regarding future events, many of which are beyond the control of Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries, may ultimately prove to be incorrect. Factors and risks which could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations are discussed in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Report and in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2021, as filed on www.sedar.com . Knight Therapeutics Inc. disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events, except as required by law.

Investor Contact:
Knight Therapeutics Inc.

Samira Sakhia
Arvind Utchanah
President & Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer
T: 514.484.4483 T. 598 2626 2344
F: 514.481.4116
Email: info@knighttx.com Email: info@knighttx.com
Website: www.gud-knight.com Website: www.gud-knight.com


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Knight TherapeuticsGUD:CAMedical Device Investing
GUD:CA
The Conversation (0)

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

  • TREK-AD Phase 2b study of eblasakimab fully enrolled, topline data readout expected early July 2023
  • Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial of farudodstat in alopecia areata expected to commence in the second quarter of 2023 with topline data readout expected in the first quarter of 2024
  • Expected cash runway extended through at least the second quarter of 2024 with recent $20 million in financing, with potential to receive up an additional $80 million

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ASLN), a clinical-stage, immunology-focused biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to transform the lives of patients, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022, and provided an update on recent corporate activities.

"We ended 2022 and have begun 2023 achieving a number of milestones across our clinical pipeline that position ASLAN for strong momentum throughout this year and into 2024," said Dr Carl Firth, CEO, ASLAN Pharmaceuticals . "At the end of 2022, we commenced dosing atopic dermatitis (AD) patients in our dupilumab -experienced (TREK-DX) trial. Most notably, we completed enrollment at the start of 2023 in our TREK-AD Phase 2b trial, testing eblasakimab as a novel treatment for moderate-to-severe AD, and we look forward to reporting topline data from this study in early July 2023. In addition, we formed a collaboration with Thermo Fisher Scientific to manufacture a high concentration formulation of eblasakimab that will allow us to administer 400mg in a single subcutaneous injection with a range of different devices."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Medtronic Announces Pricing of $2.0 Billion of Senior Notes

Medtronic plc (the "Company") (NYSE: MDT) announced today that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Medtronic Global Holdings S.C.A. ("Medtronic Luxco"), has priced an offering (the "Offering") of $1,000,000,000 principal amount of 4.25% senior notes due 2028 and $1,000,000 ,000 principal amount of 4.50% senior notes due 2033 (collectively, the "Notes").  All of Medtronic Luxco's obligations under the Notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by the Company and Medtronic, Inc., a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of Medtronic Luxco, on a senior unsecured basis.

The net proceeds of the Offering are expected to be used to repay indebtedness, which is expected to include a portion of the outstanding indebtedness under Medtronic Luxco's Japanese-yen denominated term loan agreement by and among Medtronic Luxco, the Company, Medtronic, Inc., and Mizuho Bank , Ltd. as administrative agent and as the lender and for general corporate purposes. The Offering is expected to close on March 30, 2023 , subject to customary closing conditions. The joint book-running managers for the Offering are Barclays Capital Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Mizuho Securities USA LLC.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Seeking Answers About Transgender Heart Health

Abbott

Abbott

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Don't Mess with Your 'Melon': Abbott and the Brain Injury Association of America Urge 'If You Hit Your Head, Get it Checked' in New Public Service Announcement

  • The Concussion Awareness Now campaign raises awareness both about the common, everyday ways concussions most often happen and the importance of getting concussions evaluated
  • Concussion Awareness Now is a coalition of nearly 20 advocacy groups, founded by Abbott and the Brain Injury Association of America, with Rebel Wilson as the group's inaugural spokesperson
  • The campaign addresses the fact that more than half of people who suspect they have a concussion never get it checked and features a family of characters called the Melons

Concussion Awareness Now, a coalition of nearly 20 advocacy groups founded by Abbott (NYSE: ABT) and the Brain Injury Association of America, unveiled today a new public service campaign to draw attention to concussions and the importance of seeking care.

Experience the interactive Multimedia News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9143051-abbott-dont-mess-with-your-melon-the-concussion-awareness-now-campaign/

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Knight Therapeutics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2022 Results

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: GUD) ("Knight" or "the Company"), a leading Pan-American (ex-US) specialty pharmaceutical company, today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022. All currency amounts are in thousands except for share and per share amounts. All currencies are Canadian unless otherwise specified.

Financial information as at and for the year ended December 31, 2022 is unaudited.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Talc Plaintiffs Will Press to Reopen Courthouse Doors

In denying Motion for Rehearing, Third Circuit affirms J&J's 'Texas Two-Step' bankruptcy
was not filed in good faith

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit has denied a request for a rehearing of the LTL bankruptcy petition, signaling a move to reopen litigation against Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) based on claims that the company's talcum powder products are linked to ovarian cancer and mesothelioma.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Trailbreaker Resources: Grassroots Exploration with Blue-Sky Potential

Heritage Mining Announces Early Issuance of Exploration Permit for Flagship Project Drayton Black Lake

Nextech3D.ai to Present in the March 29th Virtual Investor Summit Microcap Event

Related News

Energy Investing

Laramide Resources Ltd. Announces Results from the Diamond Drilling Program at its Crownpoint-Churchrock Uranium Project, New Mexico, U.S.A.

Resource Investing

Brisbane Mining Conference

Resource Investing

Star Minerals Corporate Presentation March 2023

Battery Metals Investing

Fortune Minerals Provides Corporate Update

Copper Investing

Cyprium Metals Update

Battery Metals Investing

Fortune Minerals Announces Potential Year-end Filing Delay

×