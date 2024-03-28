Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Could the Silver Price Really Hit US$100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

Top 10 Copper-producing Companies (Updated 2024)

Uranium Stocks: 5 Biggest Companies in 2024

Copper Crunch Coming as Demand Rises and Mine Supply Falls Short

Trending Press Releases

Galan Increases Total Mineral Resource by 18% to 8.6Mt LCE @ 859mg/L Lithium

Galan Secures Agreement with Glencore for Offtake & Financing Prepayment Facility for the Hombre Muerto West (HMW) Lithium Project

Prismo Metals Assays up to 5.69% Copper at the Hot Breccia Project in the Arizona Copper Belt

Edison Lithium: Transitioning to Sodium-ion Battery Technology

Sona Nanotech Updates on Dalhousie Efficacy Study and New NCL Results

Peer-Review Further Supports CLEO’s Ovarian Cancer Detection Technology

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fireweed Metals

FWZ:CA

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

Galan Lithium

GLN:AU

Edison Lithium

EDDY:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Uranium Outlook: Australia Edition

2024 Tech Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Uranium Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
PDAC 2024
Gold
Uranium
Battery Metals
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech

Knight Therapeutics Inc. ranks on The Globe and Mail's fifth-annual Women Lead Here benchmark of executive gender diversity

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: GUD) ("Knight" or "the Company") is pleased to announce it will be recognized on The Globe and Mail's 2024 Report on Business magazine's fifth annual Women Lead Here list. This annual editorial benchmark identifies top-level Canadian businesses with the highest executive gender diversity.

The Women Lead Here benchmark was established in 2020 by Report on Business magazine and applies a proprietary research methodology to provide an overview of the largest Canadian corporations with the highest degree of gender diversity among executive ranks. The ranked companies have made tangible and organizational progress related to executive gender parity.

"Recognizing the achievements of companies that effectively address the challenges of executive gender parity represents a pivotal stride forward," says Dawn Calleja, the editor of Report on Business magazine. "Although there's always more that can be done, the businesses showcased here serve as catalyst for corporate Canada, inspiring them to progress toward gender parity and, in turn, cultivate exceptional enterprises."

"We are honoured to see once again Knight Therapeutics Inc. included on the Globe and Mail's Report on Canada's Women Lead Here as one of the leading companies in executive gender diversity in corporate Canada and specialty pharmaceutical sector," said Samira Sakhia, President and Chief Executive Officer of Knight. "Our commitment to diversity and inclusion is ingrained in our core values, and we actively uphold it every day, both within our company and in our dedicated service to patients".

For the 2024 ranking, Report on Business conducted a journalistic analysis of approximately 500 large publicly-traded Canadian companies based on revenue, evaluating the ratio of female-identifying to male-identifying executives in the top three tiers of executive leadership. The resultant data was applied to a weighted formula that also factored in company performance, diversity and year-to-year change.

In total, 97 companies earned the 2024 Women Lead Here seal, with a combined average of 45% of executive roles held by female-identifying individuals.

The 2024 Women Lead Here list is published in the April 2024 issue of Report on Business magazine, distributed with The Globe and Mail on March 30, 2024 and online at tgam.ca/WomenLeadHere .

About The Globe and Mail
The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.2 million readers every week in our print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.9 million readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

About Knight Therapeutics Inc.

Knight Therapeutics Inc., headquartered in Montreal, Canada, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring or in-licensing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for Canada and Latin America. Knight's Latin American subsidiaries operate under United Medical, Biotoscana Farma and Laboratorio LKM. Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s shares trade on TSX under the symbol GUD. For more information about Knight Therapeutics Inc., please visit the company's web site at www.knighttx.com or www.sedarplus.ca .

Forward-Looking Statement

This document contains forward-looking statements for Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements, by their nature, necessarily involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Knight Therapeutics Inc. considers the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based to be reasonable at the time they were prepared but cautions the reader that these assumptions regarding future events, many of which are beyond the control of Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries, may ultimately prove to be incorrect. Factors and risks which could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations are discussed in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Report and in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2023, as filed on www.sedarplus.ca . Knight Therapeutics Inc. disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events, except as required by law.

Investor Contact:
Knight Therapeutics Inc.
Samira Sakhia Arvind Utchanah
President & Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer
T: 514.484.4483 T. +598.2626.2344
F: 514.481.4116
Email: IR@knighttx.com Email: IR@knighttx.com
Website: www.knighttx.com Website: www.knighttx.com

Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Knight TherapeuticsGUD:CAMedical Device Investing
GUD:CA
The Conversation (0)

Orchestra BioMed Reports Full Year 2023 Financial Results and Provides Fourth Quarter Business Update

  • Initiated enrollment of the BACKBEAT global pivotal study evaluating AVIM therapy (also known as BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy) in hypertensive pacemaker patients in collaboration with Medtronic, plc (NYSE: MDT) in December 2023
  • Orchestra BioMed and Terumo remain actively engaged to update operational plans and financial arrangements for Virtue ® Sirolimus AngioInfusion TM Balloon ("SAB") development and commercialization for treatment of coronary and peripheral artery disease
  • Expected runway of cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities, including certain potential future proceeds sufficient into 2H 2026, beyond anticipated BACKBEAT top-line results readout

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: OBIO, "Orchestra BioMed" or the "Company"), a biomedical company accelerating high-impact technologies to patients through risk-reward sharing partnerships, today reported its full year 2023 financial results and provided a fourth quarter business update.

"2023 was a year of strong momentum for Orchestra BioMed as we made significant progress on our cardiovascular pipeline with the achievement of key regulatory milestones and completion of our successful Nasdaq listing," commented David Hochman, chairman, chief executive officer and founder of Orchestra BioMed. "In December, we initiated the BACKBEAT global pivotal study evaluating our lead program, AVIM therapy, in hypertensive pacemaker patients working alongside our strategic partner Medtronic, the global market leader in cardiac pacing therapies. We see a substantial market opportunity for AVIM therapy in this patient population, as well as in other high-risk hypertension populations."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Medtronic announces FDA approval of newest-generation Evolut TAVR system for treatment of symptomatic severe aortic stenosis

The Evolut™ FX+ TAVR system leverages market-leading valve performance with addition of larger windows to facilitate coronary access

Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the Evolut™ FX+ transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) system for the treatment of symptomatic severe aortic stenosis. The latest Evolut FX+ TAVR system maintains the valve performance benefits of the legacy Evolut TAVR platform and is designed to facilitate coronary access.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

U.S. Patent Office rejects Axonics' latest challenge to Medtronic patents

Medtronic moves for patent infringement litigation to resume

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), the global leader in healthcare technology, today announced that the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (PTAB) of the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has affirmed the validity of claims in two of its patents in an ongoing patent infringement lawsuit filed by Medtronic against Axonics over sacral neuromodulation (SNM) technologies. Cumulatively, the PTAB has now upheld the validity of five of the Medtronic patents at issue in this lawsuit.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Knight Therapeutics Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2023 Results

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: GUD) ("Knight" or "the Company"), a leading pan-American (ex-US) specialty pharmaceutical company, today reported financial results for its fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023. All currency amounts are in thousands except for share and per share amounts. All currencies are Canadian unless otherwise specified.

2023 Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Glen Eagle Resources Inc.

(TheNewswire)

Glen Eagle Resources Inc.

Glen Eagle Resources Inc. ( TSX VENTURE: GER) ("Glen Eagle" or the "Company")  announces that the court has homologated the judgement, ordering the Company to pay Gem Yield Bahamas Limited a compensation of $1,875,895 dollars including interest and $90,000 in penalty

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Notice of Knight Therapeutics' Fourth Quarter and Year End 2023 Results Conference Call

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: GUD) ("Knight"), a leading pan-American (ex-USA) specialty pharmaceutical company, will release its fourth quarter and year end 2023 financial results on Thursday, March 21, 2024 prior to market opening. Following the release, Knight will hold a conference call and audio webcast. Knight cordially invites all interested parties to participate in this call.

Date : Thursday, March 21, 2024

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Bitcoin Well Announces Company Record of New Users Signed Up

Grid Battery Exploration Team begins work on its Clayton Valley Lithium Project

Edison Lithium: Transitioning to Sodium-ion Battery Technology

Ramp Metals Provides Exploration Update and Announces Drilling Campaign

Related News

Copper Investing

BHP Overtakes Glencore as Top Mining Brand with US$6.1 Billion Valuation

Resource Investing

Rare Earths, Gallium Nickel & Copper

Copper Investing

TNC Announces Institutional Placement

Gold Investing

Many Peaks Minerals Ltd (ASX: MPK) – Trading Halt

Lithium Investing

Pilot Plant Commences First Phase of Operations

Resource Investing

Flash Metals Acquisition, Tranche 2 of the Placement and Convertible Note Settlement Completed

Lithium Investing

Comment on Chilean Government's Announcement

×