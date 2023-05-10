Lithium Producers Livent and Allkem Ink US$10.6 Billion Mega Merger Deal

Knight Therapeutics Inc. announces voting results from the Annual General Meeting

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX:GUD) ("Knight" or the "Corporation") a leading pan-American (ex-US) specialty pharmaceutical company, announced today the voting results from the Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders held virtually in Montreal, Quebec ("Meeting").

Election of Directors

Each director nominee listed in the Management Information Circular dated April 6, 2023 ("Circular") was elected as Director of the Corporation at the Meeting. Shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting voted as follows:

DIRECTOR NOMINEE OUTCOME VOTES FOR % FOR VOTES AGAINST % AGAINST
Jonathan Ross Goodman Elected 57,085,576 95.03% 2,985,127 4.97%
James C. Gale Elected 59,496,395 99.04% 574,308 0.96%
Samira Sakhia Elected 59,788,314 99.53% 282,389 0.47%
Robert N. Lande Elected 56,610,655 94.24% 3,460,048 5.76%
Michael J. Tremblay Elected 54,690,613 91.04% 5,380,090 8.96%
Nicolás Sujoy Elected 57,107,431 95.07% 2,963,272 4.93%
Janice Murray Elected 57,114,337 95.08% 2,956,366 4.92%


Appointment of external Auditors

Ernst & Young LLP were appointed as external auditors of the Corporation for the next year by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders present or represented by proxy, and the directors were authorized to determine their remuneration. Shareholders present in person or represented by proxy at the Meeting voted as follows:

OUTCOME VOTES FOR % FOR VOTES WITHHELD % WITHHELD
Appointed 60,012,908 99.51% 293,020 0.49%

The results of the final votes regarding all matters subject to a vote during the Meeting will also be made available on SEDAR ( www.sedar.com ).

About Knight Therapeutics Inc.

Knight Therapeutics Inc., headquartered in Montreal, Canada, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring or in-licensing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for Canada and Latin America. Knight's Latin American subsidiaries operate under United Medical, Biotoscana Farma and Laboratorio LKM. Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s shares trade on TSX under the symbol GUD. For more information about Knight Therapeutics Inc., please visit the company's web site at www.knighttx.com or www.sedar.com .

Forward-Looking Statement

This document contains forward-looking statements for Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements, by their nature, necessarily involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Knight Therapeutics Inc. considers the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based to be reasonable at the time they were prepared but cautions the reader that these assumptions regarding future events, many of which are beyond the control of Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries, may ultimately prove to be incorrect. Factors and risks which could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations are discussed in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Report and in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2022, as filed on www.sedar.com . Knight Therapeutics Inc. disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events, except as required by law.

Investor Contact:
Knight Therapeutics Inc.
Samira Sakhia Arvind Utchanah
President & Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer
T: 514.484.4483 T. +598.2626.2344
F: 514.481.4116
Email: info@knighttx.com Email: info@knighttx.com
Website: www.knighttx.com Website: www.knighttx.com

