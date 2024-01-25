Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Knight Therapeutics Enters into Exclusive License Agreement with Amneal Pharmaceuticals for IPX203

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: GUD) ("Knight"), a pan-American (ex-USA) specialty pharmaceutical company, announced today that it has entered into an exclusive license agreement with Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: AMRX) ("Amneal"), granting Knight the exclusive rights to seek regulatory approval and commercialize IPX203 in Canada and Latin America. IPX203 is a novel, oral formulation of carbidopalevodopa (CDLD) extended-release capsules designed for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. Financial terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

IPX203 contains immediate-release (IR) granules and extended-release (ER) coated beads. The IR granules consist of CD and LD, with a disintegrant polymer to allow for rapid dissolution. The ER beads consist of LD, coated with a sustained release polymer to allow for slow release of the drug, a mucoadhesive polymer to keep the granules adhered to the area of absorption longer, and an enteric coating to prevent the granules from disintegrating prematurely in the stomach.

IPX203 was studied in the RISE-PD clinical study which was a 20-week, randomized, double-blind, double-dummy, active-controlled, phase 3 clinical trial with 630 patients. The RISE-PD study met its primary and secondary endpoints and showed that treatment with IPX203 demonstrated statistically significant improvement in daily "Good On" time with fewer doses of IPX203 compared with immediate-release carbidopa-levodopa (least squares mean, 0.53 hours; 95% CI, 0.09-0.97), with IPX203 dosed a mean three times per day vs 5 times per day for immediate-release carbidopa-levodopa 1 .

"This transaction builds on our strategy of expanding our CNS portfolio," said Samira Sakhia, President and CEO of Knight. "There is a high unmet medical need in the treatment of Parkinson's disease and we are confident that, with IPX203, we will be bringing a much needed novel treatment option to Parkinson's patients."

"We have found in Knight an equally committed partner who will work with us to advance IPX203 and bring it to patients across Canada and Latin America," said Chirag and Chintu Patel, Co-Chief Executive Officers at Amneal. "We see IPX203 as a critical innovation that can meaningfully advance the standard of care for Parkinson's patients."

About Parkinson's Disease

Parkinson's disease (PD) has become the fastest growing neurological disorder worldwide, with approximately 1 million patients diagnosed in the U.S. 2,3 It is a progressive disorder of the central nervous system (CNS) that affects dopamine-producing neurons in the brain that affect movement.

PD is characterized by slowness of movement, stiffness, resting tremor and impaired balance. 4 While PD is not considered a fatal disease, it is associated with significant morbidity and disability. 5 The average age at diagnosis for patients with PD is 60; as people live longer, the number of patients living with PD is predicted to grow significantly over the coming decades. 2 , 6

About Knight Therapeutics Inc.

Knight Therapeutics Inc., headquartered in Montreal, Canada, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring or in-licensing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for Canada and Latin America. Knight's Latin American subsidiaries operate under United Medical, Biotoscana Farma and Laboratorio LKM. Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s shares trade on TSX under the symbol GUD. For more information about Knight Therapeutics Inc., please visit the company's web site at www.knighttx.com or www.sedarplus.ca .

Forward-Looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements for Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements, by their nature, necessarily involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Knight Therapeutics Inc. considers the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based to be reasonable at the time they were prepared but cautions the reader that these assumptions regarding future events, many of which are beyond the control of Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries, may ultimately prove to be incorrect. Factors and risks which could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations are discussed in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Report and in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2022, as filed on www.sedarplus.ca . Knight Therapeutics Inc. disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events, except as required by law.

CONTACT INFORMATION FOR KNIGHT:

Investor Contact:
Knight Therapeutics Inc.
Samira Sakhia Arvind Utchanah
President & Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer
T: 514.484.4483 T. +598.2626.2344
F: 514.481.4116
Email: IR@knighttx.com Email: IR@knighttx.com
Website: www.knighttx.com Website: www.knighttx.com

References:

  1. Hauser RA et al. JAMA Neurol. 2023 Oct 1;80(10):1062-1069.
  2. Dorsey ER et al. JAMA Neurol. 2018;75(1):9-10.
  3. Marras et al. NPJ Parkinsons Dis. 2018;4:21.
  4. NINDS. Parkinson's disease: challenges, progress, and promise. Reviewed August 2019. Accessed April 16, 2021.
  5. Data Monitor: Gibrat et al., 2009; Goldenberg, 2008; Muangpaisan et al., 2009; Pringsheim et al., 2014.
  6. John Hopkins Medicine. Young-Onset Parkinson's disease. Accessed August 17, 2021.


News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

The Conversation (0)

Medtronic: Here Comes the Sun - 3 Things To Know About Our Solar Footprint

Our commitment to investing in renewable energy forms like solar is a bright idea in our sustainability toolkit

Our first solar farm opened in 2014 in Santa Rosa, California and our solar energy footprint across the globe has been growing ever since. In November 2023, we unveiled a solar energy farm at our Mounds View, Minnesota campus, a seven-acre site expected to generate more than 10% of the building's annual electric needs. With this addition, we have ten Medtronic locations with on-site solar arrays

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

CORRECTION BY SOURCE: Solta Medical's Thermage FLX and TR-4 Return Pad Receive Registration Certifications in China

Approval Represents an Important Breakthrough in One of the Largest Medical Aesthetics Markets

(*CORRECTION to the release that was posted earlier on January 18, 2024: The TR-4 Return Pad is approved for use by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (as part of the Thermage FLX device registration) See sentence below.*)

Keep reading...Show less

Solta Medical's Thermage FLX and TR-4 Return Pad Receive Registration Certifications in China

Approval Represents an Important Breakthrough in One of the Largest Medical Aesthetics Markets

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)(TSX:BHC) and Solta Medical, a global leader in the medical aesthetics market, today announced the approval of Thermage® FLX and the TR-4 Return Pad by China's National Medical Products Administration (NMPA). The TR-4 Return Pad is not approved for use by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ocumetics Technology

Ocumetics Announces Completion of Unit Private Placement

Ocumetics Technology Corp. (“ Ocumetics ” or the “ Corporation ”) ( TSXV:OTC) (OTC:OTCFF) (FRA:2QBO) announces that it has completed the private placement previously announced by the Corporation on November 15, 2023 and December 21, 2023.

The Corporation issued an aggregate of 1,301,875 units (“ Units ”) pursuant to the private placement, at a price of $0.32, for total gross proceeds of $416,600.00. Each Unit consists of one common share in the share capital of the Corporation (“ Common Share ”) and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant (“ Warrant ”) entitles the holder to purchase one additional Common Share at an exercise price of $0.64 for a period of two years from the date of issuance of the Warrant.

Keep reading...Show less

Medtronic LABS President Ruchika Singhal Named "Corporate Social Innovator of the Year" by Schwab Foundation

Since its inception, LABS has screened 1.6 million patients, enrolled more than 237,000 people in healthcare programs, and improved more than 100,000 lives

The Schwab Foundation for Social Entrepreneurship, a sister organization of the World Economic Forum (WEF), announced at WEF's annual meeting in Davos today that Ruchika Singhal, president of Medtronic LABS, is the 2024 "Corporate Social Innovator of the Year

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ocumteics Technology President and CEO Dean Burns

Ocumetics Eyes First In-human Trials of Accommodating Lens Technology in Early 2024

Ocumetics Technology (TSXV:OTC,OTCQB:OTCFF,FWB:2QBO) has successfully completed a biocompatibility animal study for its proprietary Ocumetics Accommodating Lens, and according to President and CEO Dean Burns, the company is gearing up to commence its first in-human study for the technology in the first quarter of 2024.

“We’re going to have 15 subjects, and we’ll have the Ocumetics lens in one eye and we’ll have the control lens in the other eye, just doing a natural comparison of the effect of the lens,” he said. The in-human trials are seeking to prove the Ocumetics lens would help patients get their best-corrected vision and maximize the technology’s accommodative effects.

“We want to make sure that the patient sees extremely well. The second thing is we want to make sure that we maximize whatever the accommodative effects that we can accommodate with this technology.”

Keep reading...Show less

