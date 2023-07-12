Metallurgical Program Delivers Two-Fold Grade Increase And Up To 91.3% Extraction Of Magnet Rare Earths

Knight Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSX:GUD) (" Knight " or the " Company "),  a leading pan-American (ex-US) specialty pharmaceutical company, announced today acceptance by the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") of the Company's Notice of Intention to Make a Normal Course Issuer Bid ("NCIB").  Pursuant to the NCIB, the Company proposes to purchase, from time to time over the next 12 months, if considered advisable, up to 5,999,524 common shares of the Company, being approximately 10% of its public float of 59,995,245 common shares, as of June 30, 2023. As of June 30, 2023, there were a total of 107,177,220 common shares issued and outstanding. Purchases may commence on July 14, 2023 and will conclude on the earlier of the date on which purchases under the bid have been completed and July 13, 2024.  The Company may purchase up to a daily maximum of 23,539 common shares (being 25% of the average daily trading volume of 94,158 common shares, for the last six calendar months).  The common shares may be purchased for cancellation through the facilities of the TSX or through alternative Canadian trading systems at times and in numbers to be determined by the Company. The Company had previously sought and obtained approval from the TSX to purchase up to 7,988,986 common shares under an NCIB and the Company has, in the twelve months preceding this announcement, purchased such 7,695,125 common shares through the facilities of the TSX and alternative Canadian trading systems at a weighted average price per share of $4.99.

Knight also entered into an automatic share purchase plan with a broker in order to facilitate purchases of its common shares under the NCIB. Under Knight's automatic share purchase plan, Knight's broker may repurchase common shares which it would ordinarily not be permitted to due to regulatory restrictions or self-imposed blackout periods. Purchases will be made by Knight's broker based upon the parameters prescribed by the TSX and applicable Canadian securities laws and the terms of the parties' written agreement. The automatic share purchase plan has been pre-cleared by the TSX and will be implemented effective as of July 14, 2023.

The Company believes that the market price of Knight's common shares, from time to time, may not reflect the inherent value of the Company and purchases of common shares pursuant to the bid may represent an appropriate and desirable use of the Company's funds. The price that Knight will pay for Common Shares in open market transactions will be the market price at the time of purchase.

About Knight Therapeutics Inc .

Knight Therapeutics Inc., headquartered in Montreal, Canada, is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on acquiring or in-licensing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for Canada and Latin America. Knight's Latin American subsidiaries operate under United Medical, Biotoscana Farma and Laboratorio LKM. Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s shares trade on TSX under the symbol GUD. For more information about Knight Therapeutics Inc., please visit the company's web site at www.knighttx.com or www.sedar.com .

Forward-Looking Statement

This document contains forward-looking statements for Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries. These forward-looking statements, by their nature, necessarily involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Knight Therapeutics Inc. considers the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements are based to be reasonable at the time they were prepared but cautions the reader that these assumptions regarding future events, many of which are beyond the control of Knight Therapeutics Inc. and its subsidiaries, may ultimately prove to be incorrect. Factors and risks which could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations are discussed in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Report and in Knight Therapeutics Inc.'s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2022, as filed on www.sedar.com . Knight Therapeutics Inc. disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information or future events, except as required by law.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Investor Contact:
Knight Therapeutics Inc.
Samira Sakhia Arvind Utchanah
President & Chief Executive Officer Chief Financial Officer
T: 514.484.4483 T. +598.2626.2344
F: 514.481.4116
Email: info@knighttx.com Email: info@knighttx.com
Website: www.knighttx.com Website: www.knighttx.com


Medtronic Recognized as a "Best Place To Work for Disability Inclusion"

For the sixth consecutive year, Medtronic is recognized as a "Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion" by Disability:IN and the American Association of People with Disabilities. This honor is the result of Medtronic earning a top score of 100 on the 2023 Disability Equality Index®, which is the world's most comprehensive benchmarking tool for measuring disability workplace inclusion

Medtronic is committed to employees with disabilities and their allies, and to ensuring they have the tools and resources they need to thrive in the workplace, and in life. Today's recognition - along with ranking among DiversityInc's 2023 Top Companies for People with Disabilities - validates our work and provides momentum to keep advancing our efforts.

Salix Announces 2023 Gastrointestinal Health Scholars Program Winners

For Fourth Consecutive Year, 10 Students with Gastrointestinal Disease Will Each Receive a $10,000 Scholarship

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSETSX:BHC) and its gastroenterology business, Salix Pharmaceuticals, today announced the winners of its 2023 Salix Gastrointestinal Health Scholars Program. For the fourth consecutive year, Salix will be awarding $10,000 each to 10 students living with a GI disease

OraPharma to Participate in the First-Ever Research and Technology Pavilion Sponsored by Pacific Dental Services at the American Dental Hygienists' Association ) Annual Conference

Oral Health Care Companies Celebrate the 100th ADHA Conference by Highlighting New Data for the Treatment of Periodontal Disease

One of the country's leading dental and medical support organizations. During the three-day conference, OraPharma will share new research that will shape dental hygiene practices for years to come

Bausch Health Enters Into $600 Million Financing Facility With KKR

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSETSX:BHC) and KKR today announced that Bausch Receivables Funding LP, an Ontario limited partnership and wholly-owned subsidiary of Bausch Health, has entered into a $600 million non-recourse financing facility with KKR and its credit funds and accounts. The facility will be collateralized by certain accounts receivables originated by a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bausch Health

Bausch Health expects to utilize the proceeds from the facility for general corporate purposes. The facility provides access to additional liquidity for a term of approximately five years.

Thermo Fisher Scientific to Acquire CorEvitas

Advances World-Class Clinical Research Capabilities with Leading Regulatory-Grade Registries Platform

Expected to Be Immediately Accretive to Adjusted Earnings Per Share 1

Thermo Fisher Scientific to Hold Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE: TMO), the world leader in serving science, announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter 2023 before the market opens on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, and will hold a conference call on the same day at 8:30 a.m. EDT.

During the call, the company will discuss its financial performance, as well as future expectations. To listen, call (833) 470-1428 within the U.S. or (404) 975-4839 outside the U.S. The access code is 852304. You may also listen to the call live on the "Investors" section of our website, www.thermofisher.com . The earnings press release and related information can also be found in that section of our website under the heading "Financials". A replay of the call will be available under "News, Events & Presentations" through Friday, August 11, 2023.

