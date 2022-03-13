Gaming Investing News
In anticipation of NEOWIZ's 'Crypto Golf Impact' official launch in April, NEOWIZ, KLAYTN and NEOPIN will be hosting a large-scale airdrop campaign $150K worth of $KLAY will be distributed to 7,000 random NEOPIN wallet holders on March 25th, 2022 Crypto Golf Impact is powered by the NEOPIN blockchain platform which is built on the Klaytn mainnet, and has received strategic marketing support from Klaytn Foundation ...
- As part of the pre-release marketing for 'Crypto Golf Impact', a P2E game powered by the NEOPIN platform built on the Klaytn mainnet, Klaytn and Neowiz will be launching a large-scale airdrop campaign with $150,000 worth of KLAY for 7,000 NEOPIN wallet holders.

The airdrop campaign will run from March 14th to March 23rd, 2022 , and current NEOPIN wallet holders along with new registrants can participate by completing the tasks outlined in the event page, which includes following the Klaytn and Crypto Golf Impact official Twitter accounts and social media channels. At the end of the registration period, a total of 7,000 random users will be selected via lucky draw to receive $20.00 USD equivalent of KLAY tokens that will be airdropped to their respective NEOPIN wallets.

Winners will be announced along with the token distribution on March 25th, 2022 .

The link to the airdrop event page is: https://gleam.io/xvTT2/crypto-golf-impact-klay-airdrop-event

Crypto Golf Impact is a mobile sports game that is set to be officially released in April. It is a revamp of 'Golf Impact', which was selected as one of the Top 25 best sports games for iOS by Pocketgamers, with the integration of NEOPIN blockchain technology. The game provides intuitive controls and is optimized so that players can enjoy real-time PVP (player-vs-player) gameplay with other players across the world. After the launch of 'Crypto Golf Impact' in April, Neowiz plans to roll out other P2E titles from their lineup on the Klaytn-based NEOPIN platform within the second quarter of this year.

Neowiz states, "We are proactive in the development of blockchain games and keen on retaining the core gaming 'essence' while providing the natural blockchain experience," adding on, "we are working closely with the Klaytn Foundation and other partners to achieve global success in the market."

Regarding the airdrop and continuous partnership with Neowiz, Klaytn Foundation states, "Starting with our support for Crypto Golf Impact, our initiative is to facilitate their acclimation into the ecosystem within the blockchain gaming market, all the while actively supporting other game developers in their integration of blockchain technology."

The strategic partnership between the two organizations includes coordination on various areas of play-to-earn projects from development, technical and strategic marketing support.

For 2022, Neowiz is expected to showcase three P2E titles that will be on the Klaytn mainnet-based NEOPIN blockchain, namely, 'Crypto Golf Impact', 'BRAVE NINE', and 'A.V.A'.

East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

Watch the launch trailer here .

Ethanim has reached a deep strategic cooperation with the Japanese chain game Mechaverse War

Recently, the metaverse infrastructure platform Ethanim has reached a deep strategic cooperation with the well-known Japan chain game project Mechaverse War . Both sides will play their respective advantages and capabilities in metaverse underlying technology, chain game development and ecological construction to jointly promote the development of the metaverse industry and make the chain game application enter a real decentralized era.

With this cooperation, Ethanim will make an impact on the chain game industry through Mechaverse War. The innovative technology implementation adopted by Ethanim will allow the chain game Mechaverse War to give users a smooth experience comparable to centralization in a completely decentralized environment. At the same time, it can guarantee the safety of users' funds, so that users will trust Mechaverse War more. And the game can create a safer and eternal metaverse world for users.

Keep reading... Show less

SXSW GAMING AWARDS ANNOUNCES WINNERS, INCLUDING GAMES OF THE YEAR, EXCELLENCE AWARDS, AND MATTHEW CRUMP CULTURAL INNOVATION AWARD

P roduced by Peach Maria Productions, Tonight's Livestream Ceremony Was Hosted by Jana Morrison and Samantha Aucoin
from SYFY's Hit Show " Astrid & Lilly Save the World "

Highly-Anticipated Games "Grit" and "Superior" Dropped World-Premiere Trailers

Keep reading... Show less

Recycle Avengers is Calling All Players to Download New Gaming App

- Re-Teck, a leading electronic waste recycling company, announced that Recycle Avengers is now available for download in the Apple and Android stores. According to the Global E-Waste Monitor, countries produce over 53.6 million metric tons of electronic waste (e-waste) annually. In response, Re-Teck worked with high school students and developed game concepts that mobilize young adults to make a difference. Re-Teck then contracted renowned global gaming developer, Triodoxic Digital Studios, and produced the educational gaming app targeting players ages nine to twenty-nine.

The app will be launched in over 120 schools nationwide with kickoff events that include in-person appearances by the game's characters, Kit and Bin. By developing a gaming app that is both fun and educational, Re-Teck aspires to educate students and their parents on the importance of properly recycling used electronics. Additionally, Re-Teck will place receptacles in libraries, schools and restaurants where players will deposit certain used electronics and scan QR codes on the receptacle to gain extra game points.

Keep reading... Show less

Tapinator Announces Record 2021 Financial Results

- Tapinator, Inc. (OTC: TAPM) ("Tapinator," the "Company," "we," "our" or "us") a developer and publisher of category leading games for mobile platforms and a collector and publisher of fine art NFTs, today announced unaudited financial results for the period ended December 31, 2021 and the filing of its annual report for the years ended December 31, 2021 and 2020.

Keep reading... Show less

Wondr Gaming partners with ArcadeQuest on six-figure campaign, featuring 8 live-streamed Fortnite matches hosted across the Gamelancer network

Wondr Gaming Corp. (CSE: WDR) (CSE: WDR.WT) (the " Company " or " Wondr Gaming ") is pleased to announce that it will execute a full-service, six-figure campaign for AcradeQuest, a platform connecting creators to play against everyday fans.

Keep reading... Show less

NetDragon Announces Its Commitment to ESG

- NetDragon Websoft Holdings Limited ("NetDragon" or the "Company"; Hong Kong Stock Code: 777), a global leader in building internet communities, announced its sustainability visions and disclosed several key policies whilst launching its brand-new ESG website sections.

Keep reading... Show less

