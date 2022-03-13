In anticipation of NEOWIZ's 'Crypto Golf Impact' official launch in April, NEOWIZ, KLAYTN and NEOPIN will be hosting a large-scale airdrop campaign $150K worth of $KLAY will be distributed to 7,000 random NEOPIN wallet holders on March 25th, 2022 Crypto Golf Impact is powered by the NEOPIN blockchain platform which is built on the Klaytn mainnet, and has received strategic marketing support from Klaytn Foundation ...

