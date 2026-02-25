Klarna Reaches 55 Million Monthly App Users as Usage Surges 53% Year Over Year

Every day 9 million users use Klarna's app to help them bank and pay

Klarna, the global digital bank and flexible payments provider, is seeing a sharp rise in both monthly and daily app usage, as more consumers use the global digital bank's services as part of their everyday money management.

The Klarna app now reaches more than 55 million monthly active users globally, with 9 million people using the app on a daily basis. Daily engagement has increased by approximately 53% compared with last year, highlighting increasingly frequent use of Klarna's banking, spending and shopping services.

Sebastian Siemiatkowski, CEO and co-founder of Klarna: " When people use Klarna every day, it shows we're delivering on our vision of becoming the global digital bank for the next generation. Consumers are using the app to stay on top of their spending and manage their money, which is exactly how we see Klarna evolving into an everyday money management app people rely on in daily life. "

The massive app growth follows Klarna's recent launches including a debit card, membership tiers, cashback, mobile phone plans and peer-to-peer payments in Europe. Together, these offerings advance Klarna's ambition to provide a single, transparent hub for managing money across everyday spending.

The growth in daily usage reflects wider changes in how consumers manage their finances. According to McKinsey*, around nine in ten consumers in both the US and Europe now use digital payments. The firm also found that one in five digital wallet users often leave home without a physical wallet, pointing to digital financial tools becoming part of everyday habits across markets.

* http://mckinsey.com/industries/financial-services/our-insights/banking-matters/state-of-consumer-digital-payments-in-2024

About Klarna

Klarna is a global digital bank and flexible payments provider. With over 118 million global active Klarna users and 3.4 million transactions per day, Klarna's AI-powered payments and commerce network is empowering people to pay smarter with a mission to be available everywhere for everything. Consumers can pay with Klarna online, in-store and through Apple Pay & Google Pay. More than 966,000 retailers trust Klarna's innovative solutions to drive growth and loyalty, including Uber, H&M, Saks, Sephora, Macy's, Ikea, Expedia Group, Nike and Airbnb. Klarna is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: KLAR). For more information, visit Klarna.com .

Category: Investor News

press@klarna.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

klarna-groupklarnyse-klarfintech-investing
KLAR
The Conversation (0)
Rio Tinto to develop BioIron R&D facility in Western Australia to test low-carbon steelmaking

Rio Tinto to develop BioIron R&D facility in Western Australia to test low-carbon steelmaking

Rio Tinto will invest US$143 million (A$215 million) to develop a research and development facility in Western Australia to further assess the effectiveness of its low-carbon ironmaking process, BioIron TM , to support decarbonising the global steel value chain. The development of the BioIron... Keep Reading...
Long-term future for New Zealand's Tiwai Point aluminium smelter secured with new power deals

Long-term future for New Zealand's Tiwai Point aluminium smelter secured with new power deals

New Zealand Aluminium Smelters (NZAS) has signed 20-year electricity arrangements that secure the future of the Tiwai Point aluminium smelter to continue competitively producing high-purity, low-carbon metal, backed by a diversified mix of renewable electricity from New Zealand's South Island.... Keep Reading...
Rio Tinto and BHP collaborate on battery-electric haul truck trials in the Pilbara

Rio Tinto and BHP collaborate on battery-electric haul truck trials in the Pilbara

In an industry first, Rio Tinto and BHP will collaborate on the testing of large battery-electric haul truck technology in the Pilbara, Western Australia, to accelerate the potential for its future deployment. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:... Keep Reading...
Rio Tinto releases first quarter production results

Rio Tinto releases first quarter production results

Rio Tinto Chief Executive Jakob Stausholm said: "We have been deeply affected by the loss of four Diavik colleagues and two airline crew members in a plane crash in January. This tragedy has strengthened our resolve to never be complacent about safety. "We delivered stable operating results in... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Financial Technologies (TSXV:AMT)

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies: Unlocking Opportunity in Used Vehicle Leasing

Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Financial Technologies (TSXV:AMT)

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies

Keep Reading...
Auto Finance Veteran and Former Tesla National Lease Partner Launches AmeriTrust Financial to Fill Used-Car Leasing Gap

Auto Finance Veteran and Former Tesla National Lease Partner Launches AmeriTrust Financial to Fill Used-Car Leasing Gap

AmeriTrust's platform is the first to deliver side-by-side loan and lease decisions from a single retail application, with live-inventory calculators that enable lower payments on shorter terms. AmeriTrust Financial, an independent automotive finance company, today announced the launch of a... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Closing of Second and Final Tranche of Brokered Offering

AmeriTrust Announces Closing of Second and Final Tranche of Brokered Offering

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or Dissemination in the United States TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / January 15, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Closing First Tranche of Brokered Offering for $36,187,200

AmeriTrust Announces Closing First Tranche of Brokered Offering for $36,187,200

Not for distribution to U.S. Newswire Services or Dissemination in the United States TORONTO, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / December 23, 2025 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZVA) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform targeting... Keep Reading...
Hands typing on a laptop with "open banking" text and related icons hovering above.

Canada’s Big Open Banking Move: Unlocking Consumer Control and Financial Innovation

In its 2025 federal budget, the Canadian government lays out a bold blueprint to foster competition, innovation and inclusion in the financial sector by accelerating open banking adoption. With the Big Six banks holding 93 percent of banking assets, this consumer-driven reform aims to dismantle... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Churchill Discovers 20 Gold-Silver-Molybdenum-Lead-Zinc Veins Within a 150m Wide Swarm at Pomley Cove Pond, Black Raven Property

Acquisition of Critical Infrastructure Services Platform

QIMC Intersects Major Subsurface Fault Corridor with Elevated H2 Readings at 142m Depth

NUVAU MINERALS ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF FIRST TRANCHE OF BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

Related News

critical minerals

Churchill Discovers 20 Gold-Silver-Molybdenum-Lead-Zinc Veins Within a 150m Wide Swarm at Pomley Cove Pond, Black Raven Property

cleantech investing

Acquisition of Critical Infrastructure Services Platform

oil and gas investing

QIMC Intersects Major Subsurface Fault Corridor with Elevated H2 Readings at 142m Depth

base metals investing

NUVAU MINERALS ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF FIRST TRANCHE OF BROKERED PRIVATE PLACEMENT

base metals investing

Sun Summit Lists Warrants on the TSXV

rare earth investing

China's Rare Earth Export Ban Hits Japanese Defense Sector

uranium investing

US Nuclear Growth at Risk as Enrichment Supply Gap Looms