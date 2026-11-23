Klarna, the everyday finance network, has expanded its partnership with Visa, a world leader in digital payments, giving the merchants using Visa Acceptance Platform access to Klarna's latest features.
Merchants using Visa Acceptance Platform can now offer Klarna at checkout through their existing setup in the U.S., Canada, the U.K. and Europe.
For these businesses, flexible payments are fast becoming a standard part of checkout. With Klarna live at checkout, businesses using Visa Acceptance Platform can offer pay in full, interest-free instalments, and longer-term financing to their customers without building or maintaining a separate integration.
"Going live with Visa puts Klarna inside the acceptance platform that hundreds of thousands of businesses already rely on," said David Sykes, President and Chief Commercial Officer at Klarna. "It also builds on our work with Visa, and it's another step in making Klarna available wherever merchants process payments."
"Accepting payments should be simple. Yet for many merchants, the demand for more ways to pay creates friction and challenges," said Edgar Verschuur, Global Head of Acceptance Solutions at Visa. "We're excited to strengthen our relationship with Klarna. By bringing Klarna to the Visa Acceptance Platform we're giving merchants more options to build modern payment experiences on a single, trusted platform."
The collaboration builds on Klarna's work with Visa, including the 2025 launch of the Klarna Card, and marks a long-term step toward bringing Klarna into Visa's acceptance ecosystem as Klarna continues to grow its network.
About Klarna
Klarna is the everyday finance network. With over 122 million global active Klarna users and 3.8 million transactions per day, Klarna's AI-powered payments and commerce network is empowering people to pay smarter with a mission to be available everywhere for everything. Consumers can pay with Klarna online, in-store and through Apple Pay & Google Pay. Over 1.35 million retailers trust Klarna's innovative solutions to drive growth and loyalty, including Uber, H&M, Saks, Sephora, Macy's, Ikea, Expedia Group, Nike and Airbnb. Klarna is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: KLAR). For more information, visit Klarna.com .
Category: Partnership News
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