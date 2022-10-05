Base MetalsInvesting News

(TheNewswire)

Kiplin Metals Inc.

October 4 th 2022 TheNewswire - Kiplin Metals Inc. (TSXV:KIP) (the " Company " or " Kiplin ") announces completion of its exploration program on the Company's Cluff Lake Road (CLR) Uranium Project in northwestern Saskatchewan. The CLR Project covers ~531ha in the southwestern Athabasca Basin in northern Saskatchewan, where several new discoveries, including the Arrow and Tripe R Uranium deposits have been made. The CLR Project is completely surrounded by Fission 3.0 Corp.'s high profile Paterson Lake North ("PLN") Project.

The exploration program was conducted by a team from Exploration Facilitation Unlimited Inc., based at Big Bear Lodge, Saskatchewan, located approximately 17 kilometres south-southwest of the Project. Activities included:

  • 25 line-kilometres of magnetic geophysical survey on lines spaced 100 metres apart, oriented in an E-W direction, to test a N-S trending VTEM conductor that transects the length of the Project.

  • Approximately 15 line-kilometres of magnetic geophysics was completed on infill 50 metre lines in areas of known conductors and/or radon gas anomalies.

  • In 2017 a previous explorer completed an Alpha Track radon gas sensors survey over most of the current CLR Project with several anomalies indicated. The Company's recent exploration program comprised prospecting with a handheld spectrometer over the radon gas anomalies and conductive zones, resulting in over 100 radioactive boulders uncovered, with values up to 500 counts per second.

  • The western boundary of the CLR Project is flanked by Fission 3.0 Corp.'s "N Conductor Complex", an active exploration target with one drilled in 2022, and additional worked planned by Fission in the winter 2023.

The Company has the right to earn a 100% interest in the CLR Project and controls all exploration and development of the Project. The recently completed exploration program will assist in defining drill targets. The Company is applying for the requisite permits and expects to be drilling when permits are received.

Peter Born, Director of Kiplin, commented "we are very pleased with the team at Exploration Facilitation Unlimited, and are confident this program will confirm the locations for what we believe are highly prospective targets."

Dr. Peter Born, P.Geo., is the designated qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and is responsible for, and has approved, the technical information contained in this release.

About Kiplin Metals Inc.

Kiplin Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company. We create value for our shareholders by identifying and developing highly prospective mineral exploration opportunities. Our strategy is to advance our projects from discovery all the way to production. This vertically integrated strategy allows Kiplin Metals to achieve exceptional shareholder value through the entire life-cycle of the mining process.

Cluff Lake Road Uranium Project. Kiplin Metals has the right to earn a one-hundred percent interest in the Cluff Lake Road Uranium Project (the "CLR Project"). The CLR Project covers ~531ha in the southwestern Athabasca Basin in northern Saskatchewan, where several new discoveries, including the Arrow and Tripe R Uranium deposits have been made. The CLR Project is 5 km east of the Cluff Lake Road (Hwy 955), which leads to the historic Cluff Lake Mine, which historically produced approximately 62,000,000lbs of yellowcake uranium.

Exxeter Gold Project covers an area of 715ha located in Val d'Or Quebec, one of the premier gold camps in the world which produced over 113.4M oz Au by the end of 2019. The project covers 3.8km of the Cadillac Tectonic zone, which is the principal geologic structure responsible for cold mineralization in the Val d'Or.

For further information, contact the Company at info@kiplinmetals.com , or visit the Company's website at www.kiplinmetals.com .

On behalf of the Board,

Kiplin Metals Inc.

For further information, contact the Company at 604-622-1199.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Peter Born"

Director

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Kiplin MetalsTSXV:KIPCopper Investing
KIP:CA
Kiplin Metals Inc.

KIPLIN METALS Receives Permit for its Cluff Lake Road Uranium Project in Athabasca, Saskatchewan, Canada

(TheNewswire)

Kiplin Metals Inc.

September 12 th 2022 TheNewswire - Kiplin Metals Inc. (TSXV:KIP) (the " Company " or " Kiplin ") announces that the Company has received the requisite exploration permits for its upcoming geophysical survey program at the Company's Cluff Lake Road (CLR) Uranium Project in northwestern Saskatchewan. The Company is the beneficiary of a 100% interest in the Cluff Lake Road Uranium Project and controls all exploration and development of the Project at this time.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Kiplin Metals Inc.

Kiplin Metals Establishes Saskatchewan Subsidiary for Continued Development of Cluff Lake Road Athabasca, Saskatchewan, Canada

(TheNewswire)

Kiplin Metals Inc.

September 6 th 2022 TheNewswire - Kiplin Metals Inc. (TSXV:KIP) (OTC:ALDVF) (the " Company " or " Kiplin ") announces that the Company has established a wholly owned Saskatchewan subsidiary, Kiplin Metals Inc. Saskatchewan. Going forward, the subsidiary will hold all of the Company's permits, and operating assets for the development of its Cluff Lake Road Uranium Project, located in Athabasca, Saskatchewan. The Company is in final stages of securing the needed permits to conduct its upcoming work program consisting of up to a 40-line kilometers survey, in a roughly east west direction, the results of which will be integrated with data from previous surveys. The survey will define drill targets which are prioritized by radon gas soil anomalies, identified within interpreted faults. The Company expects to commence drilling shortly after receipt of permits.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Kiplin Metals Inc.

KIPLIN METALS Permitting Exploration Program on Cluff Lake Athabasca, Saskatchewan, Canada

(TheNewswire)

Kiplin Metals Inc.

June 29 th 2022 TheNewswire - Kiplin Metals Inc. (TSXV:KIP) (the " Company " or " Kiplin ") announces that the Company has applied for the requisite exploration permits for its Summer geophysical program at the Cluff Lake Road (CLR) Uranium Project in northwestern Saskatchewan. Approval for the proposed IP (Induced Polarization) program is expected in the near term. Data from the survey will be integrated with legacy datasets to develop targets for diamond drilling.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Kiplin Metals Inc.

Kiplin Metals Exploration Program on Cluff Lake Athabasca, Saskatchewan, Canada

(TheNewswire)

Kiplin Metals Inc.

May 29 th 2022 TheNewswire - Kiplin Metals Inc. (TSXV:KIP) (OTC:ALDVF) (the " Company " or " Kiplin ") that the Company has commissioned an Induced Polarization (IP) survey at its wholly owned Cluff Lake Project in northwestern Saskatchewan. The survey is to consist of up to 40-line kilometers, in a roughly east west direction, and will be integrated with data from previous surveys. The purpose of the survey is to define drill targets which are prioritized by radon gas soil anomalies, identified within interpreted faults. The Company is applying for the requisite permits and expects to be drilling within the next 60 days.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Kiplin Metals Inc.

Kiplin Metals Exploration Program On Track in Athabasca, Saskatchewan, Canada

(TheNewswire)

Kiplin Metals Inc.

May 10 th 2022 TheNewswire - Kiplin Metals Inc. (TSXV:KIP) (OTC:ALDVF) (the " Company " or " Kiplin ") announces that the Company is unaware of any material events related to the operations of the Company that could have resulted in the recent market activity. The Company remains on track with the activities planned for its summer exploration programs. The Company is focused on advancing both the Cluff Lake Uranium and Exxeter Gold projects through the exploration and development processes. Management remains very confident in the successful completion of the planned work programs for 2022.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Turquoise Hill Announces Mailing of Management Information Circular to Consider the $43.00 per share Rio Tinto Transaction

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSX: TRQ) (NYSE: TRQ) ("Turquoise Hill" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the mailing today to shareholders of Turquoise Hill of the Management Proxy Circular (the "Circular") and associated Form of Proxy and Letter of Transmittal (collectively, the "Meeting Materials") in connection with the arrangement pursuant to which, among other things, and subject to the satisfaction or waiver of all applicable conditions precedent, Rio Tinto International Holdings Limited ("Rio Tinto") will acquire the approximately 49% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Turquoise Hill that Rio Tinto does not currently own (the "Minority Shares") for C$43.00 per share in cash (the "Consideration") pursuant to a statutory plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement"), following the public filing thereof on September 29, 2022.

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Cyprium Metals Ltd Nifty Copper Project Restart Update

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX:CYM) provides an update on the status of the refurbishment of the Nifty Copper Project whilst the Company is progressing the finance process for the restart of the operation.

HIGHLIGHTS

- Cyprium has now increased the mineral resource endowment at Nifty Copper Project by over 40% and the west and east of the mineralisation remains open

- The updated mineral resource estimates will be included in Phase 1 of the Nifty Restart Project optimisation, which will add further copper tonnes, mine life and cashflow

- Environment and Regulatory Approvals process nearing completion whilst most of the operational readiness and environmental clean-up activities now completed

- Advanced discussions are continuing with debt financiers, who are undertaking due diligence activities and reviewing financing documentation

Managing Director Barry Cahill commented:

"The Nifty Copper Project is in a state of readiness so that at the completion of the finance process, there is an effective and efficient transition from care and maintenance to full construction and then commissioning to production.

The Nifty Copper Project restart is the first phase of a potential +20-year life and remains robust, with current Australian dollar copper pricing at a similar level to what was used in the Restart Study, which was completed in March 2022. The increase in resources and the reduction in base costs, such as freight, since the study was finalised will only improve that robustness.

We look forward to commencing construction post finance, then producing and shipping copper metal, not ore or concentrate, but LME Grade A copper metal cathode, in the north of Western Australia."

Current Status

The Nifty site has been secured and there are sufficient personnel on site to maintain the site to enable a quick transition to construction activities once finance is obtained. The personnel will ensure maintenance of statutory regulations and reporting requirements, and operational, mechanical and electrical integrity of the infrastructure, and continue to advance refurbishment activities with existing materials that are already on site.

Scrap retrieval activities are continuing, and the site team are sending equipment that is surplus to project requirements (such as underground equipment) back to Perth for sale and disposal. Sale of surplus and salvage equipment has already commenced.

Corporate and head office costs have been minimised by reducing staff and executive positions and the remainder are on a part time basis, who are focused on regulatory and reporting requirements, and advancing the Nifty restart finance process.

Nifty Copper Project Status

The acquisition transaction for the Paterson Copper Assets, including Nifty Copper Project (on care and maintenance), was completed at the end of March 2021.

Upon transaction completion, personnel and drill rigs were immediately mobilised to site to commence work for the compilation of the Nifty Restart Study (completed and released to the market on 11 March 2022) and to conduct environmental surveys to commence the approval process (the first approval was lodged 14 November 2021) for the restart of the Nifty copper project.

The progress made by Nifty employees to date has been exceptional, with significant progress towards being operationally ready. The workforce again is commended for their efforts and progress whilst the site has remaining on care and maintenance since its acquisition. This has also been achieved at Nifty over the past ~450 days (over 300,000 hours worked) without a Lost Time Injury.

Mineral Resource Estimate

The Nifty Copper Project at the time of acquisition had a reported mineral resource estimate of 658.5 kt of contained copper metal in resource (refer to CYM ASX release dated 10 February 2021, "Transformational Acquisition of Highly Attractive Copper Portfolio").

Cyprium hasreviewed the Nifty mineral resource estimate, completed the inclusion of previous drilling and combined the resources databases for the purposes of the open pit design. The review included the estimate of a single model with geo-metallurgical domains. The resultant mineral resource estimate was released on 17 November 2021, totalling 732.2 kt of contained copper in resource.

Cyprium completed drilling of over 18,000 metres of reverse circulation ("RC") into the west of the Nifty deposit. This resulted in a second review which returned a mineral resource estimate which was released on 16 May 2022 of 940.2 kt contained copper in resource, 84% of which classified in the measured and indicted category. The west area of mineralisation has still not been closed out with areas of the mineralised formations still having gaps which require drilling including a portion of inferred mineral resource.

Successful drilling of over 5,000 metres of RC drilling into the eastern portion of the mineralisation has been completed and is yet to be included in the latest mineral resource estimate. Currently this information is being compiled for inclusion in the resource. The eastern area is still open for further drilling.

Cyprium has now increased the mineral resource endowment at Nifty Copper Project by over 40% and the west and east of the orebody is not closed off.

Future work requires extensional drilling to both the west and the east, and an update to the mineral resource estimate which is expected to increase further.

As can be seen in Figure 1 below, the Nifty Copper Project is currently recognised as the 6th ranked development project1 in Australia by copper metal and the highest grade of the top 6 group. Due to JORC 2012 reporting restrictions that prevent the existing leach pads at Nifty from being included in the reported mineral resource estimates, a further estimated 17.16 Mt @ 0.53%Cu (~91Kt tonnes of copper metal) is contained within the existing heap leach pads for retreatment at Nifty (refer to CYM ASX release dated 11 March 2022, "Nifty Copper Project Restart Study").

The Cyprium Metals portfolio includes 4 of the 26 largest Australian primary copper resources, being the Nifty, Maroochydore, Nanadie Well and Hollandaire deposits (refer to OZ Minerals Limited (ASX:OZL), 26 August 2022, "Strategy, Aspirations & Province Potential Presentation"). Cyprium's total combined JORC 2012 mineral resource estimate has increased from nil at the end of 2019 to over 1.6mt of contained copper that is currently reported.

*To view tables and figures, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/Z394A1PD



About Cyprium Metals Ltd:

Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX:CYM) is poised to grow to a mid-tier mining business and manage a portfolio of Australian copper projects to deliver vital natural resources, strong shareholder returns and sustainable value for our stakeholders. We pursue this aim, in genuine partnerships with employees, customers, shareholders, local communities and other stakeholders, which is based on integrity, co-operation, transparency and mutual value creation.



Source:
Cyprium Metals Ltd

News Provided by ABN Newswire via QuoteMedia

[subscribe_company_profile use_post="101691698"]

Keep reading...Show less

Northern Dynasty: Alaska and 13 Other States Strongly Oppose the EPA Proposed Veto of Pebble

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM)(NYSE American:NAK) ("Northern Dynasty" or the "Company" or "NDM") advises that a compelling letter was submitted to the Environmental Protection Agency ("EPA") by the State of Alaska, and a second letter signed by a total of 14 states, was submitted protesting against the EPA's overreach with the revised Proposed Determination of the Pebble Project in Southwest Alaska

The State of Alaska has submitted a strongly-worded letter to the EPA detailing its deep concerns about the EPA's actions, for reasons including:

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
copper bars

5 Copper Market Trends for Investors to Watch

Copper prices have been volatile since the beginning of the year.

After surpassing the US$10,000 per metric ton mark in the first quarter, prices have been unable to return to that level, pressured by global economic uncertainty related to inflation and weak demand from China. But the long-term picture for copper, which has high electrical conductivity, is still bright — the green energy transition is expected to see demand for the base metal increase.

Keep reading...Show less

Reason for Inspiration: Teck Contributes $5M Towards BCIT INSPIRE Campaign

BCIT and Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) ("Teck") today announced that Teck is contributing $5 million to the BCIT INSPIRE Campaign. The donation, which represents the second-largest total contribution to the campaign to date, will support campus redevelopment and new teaching and learning innovations as well as expand the use of antimicrobial copper across BCIT's campuses.

Of Teck's contribution, $1.4 million was provided in capital funding to the recently completed Health Sciences Centre (HSC) which will also be home to the Teck Copper Café. The new building will be instrumental in training new healthcare professionals in B.C. each year.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Lundin Mining Reports Contractor Fatality at Neves-Corvo Mine

TSX: LUN ) (Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") is saddened to report a fatality at its Neves-Corvo mine in Portugal late in the evening local time Friday, September 30, 2022 . In an isolated incident underground, the employee of a materials handling contractor was fatally injured while operating a piece of mobile equipment.

"It is with deep sadness that we report the tragic loss of a contractor colleague. Our thoughts are with the family, friends and our Neves-Corvo team at this difficult time. The safety of our employees and contractors remains our top priority," said Peter Rockandel , President and CEO of Lundin Mining.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×