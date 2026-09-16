KIPLIN METALS ATTENDS CANADA INVESTMENT SUMMIT

Kiplin Metals Inc. (TSXV: KIP,OTC:ALDVF) (FWB: 17G1) ("Kiplin" or the "Company"), a critical minerals exploration company principally focused on uranium in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin, recently attended the Canada Investment Summit, a national forum designed to convene institutional investors, government representatives, and industry leaders to examine emerging trends, capital‑market conditions, and strategic opportunities across Canada's critical minerals and clean‑energy sectors.
The Summit served as a platform for companies to present project updates, discuss regulatory developments, and engage directly with stakeholders shaping Canada's investment landscape.
Alongside the Summit, the Government of Saskatchewan hosted an Invest in Saskatchewan Forum focused on the province's nuclear sector and uranium development, which included a fireside chat between Premier Scott Moe, Cameco CEO Tim Gitzel and former Prime Minister Stephen Harper. The session reflected the growing global demand for uranium and the increasing role of nuclear power in long‑term decarbonization strategies. Discussions throughout the event focused on supply chain resilience, the advancement of Small Modular Reactors (SMRs), and Canada's position as a stable, ethical supplier of uranium to international markets.
The Summit's nuclear‑sector sessions underscored:
- the increasing adoption of SMRs by Canadian provinces
- the need for secure, domestic uranium supply
- the importance of responsible exploration and environmental stewardship
"The Canada Investment Summit provided an ideal platform to highlight the strength of Canada's uranium sector and for companies like Kiplin to present their progress and engage with stakeholders who influence Canada's energy and critical minerals strategy," said Rob Gamley, CEO of Kiplin Metals. "Our focus is on advancing uranium exploration programs as nations accelerate nuclear deployment to meet climate and energy‑security goals, the demand for stable, ethically sourced uranium continues to rise."
About Kiplin Metals Inc.
Kiplin Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company. We create value for our shareholders by identifying and developing highly prospective mineral exploration opportunities. Our strategy is to advance our projects from discovery to production, allowing Kiplin to achieve exceptional shareholder value through the entire life-cycle of mining.
About the Lloyd Lake Project
The Lloyd Lake Uranium Project spans 6,177 hectares and is situated 27 kilometers south of the southern boundary of the Athabasca Basin. The project has undergone extensive exploration programs, most notably in 2022, with investigations including sediment sampling, airborne magnetics, and ground IP surveys. The key exploration zone is an 8-kilometre corridor characterized by a magnetic low which aligns with a structural break, a locale where anomalous radioactivity has been detected. Access to the project is optimal, facilitated by a provincial highway and well-maintained roads and trails.
On behalf of the Board,
"Rob Gamley"
Director, President & CEO
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.
SOURCE Kiplin Metals Inc.
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