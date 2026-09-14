VanadiumCorp Continues the Third Year of Upstream Mineral Processing Research with Université de Sherbrooke

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia - TheNewswire September 14, 2026 - Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc. (TSXV: VRB,OTC:VRBFF) (FSE: NWNA) (OTC: VRBFF) ("VanadiumCorp" or the "Company") announces that the third year of its research collaboration with Université de Sherbrooke is underway. The laboratory-scale program focuses on upstream mineral processing research using vanadiferous titanomagnetite ("VTM") mineralization sourced from the Company's 100%-owned Lac Doré property in Québec.
Further to the Company's news release dated December 13, 2022, the collaboration was established to expand the technical understanding of Lac Doré VTM material and evaluate potential upstream processing pathways. The continuation into a third year reflects the strategic relevance of this work to the Company's longer-term evaluation of the Lac Doré Project.
The program examines the relationship between the mineral characteristics of Lac Doré material and selected physical and hydrometallurgical preparation methods. The research is intended to generate knowledge that may inform the future evaluation of processing concepts for vanadium, titanium, and iron bearing mineralization.
The third year will continue a phased laboratory research program focused on the upstream processing and hydrometallurgical evaluation of Lac Doré VTM material. This work remains exploratory in nature and is intended to strengthen the technical understanding of the deposit while maintaining flexibility as the Company assesses potential development pathways. In addition, the collaboration contributes to the development of highly qualified personnel, helping to support Canada's growing critical minerals sector.
Kristien Davenport, President and Chief Executive Officer of VanadiumCorp, commented: "The continuation of this research into a third year reflects our commitment to advancing Lac Doré through disciplined technical work. Université de Sherbrooke brings relevant expertise in mineral processing and hydrometallurgy, and this collaboration allows us to investigate potential pathways while protecting the intellectual property opportunities that may emerge. We believe this work is well aligned with Québec's and Canada's priorities for secure and responsible critical mineral development."
The Company will continue to participate in the third year program with Université de Sherbrooke and evaluate the work in the context of its broader Lac Doré strategy. VanadiumCorp will provide further updates as the program advances.
Vanadium, Titanium, and Iron in Canada
Vanadium and titanium are included on Canada's Critical Minerals List, together with high purity iron. Vanadium is used in high strength steel alloys and long duration energy storage technologies, including vanadium redox flow batteries. Titanium is valued for its strength to weight ratio, corrosion resistance, and use in aerospace, defence, medical, and advanced manufacturing applications. Iron is fundamental to steel and infrastructure, while high purity iron ore is relevant to lower emission steelmaking. Secure domestic supply chains for these materials are increasingly important to Canadian economic resilience, advanced manufacturing, infrastructure, energy security, and national security.
About Université de Sherbrooke (UdS)
Université de Sherbrooke is a highly regarded research-intensive university known for the impact of its work, the strength of its partnerships, and its deep connections with industry and communities. It stands out for the sustained growth of its research enterprise, its leadership in technology transfer and open innovation, and a strong entrepreneurial culture that drives real-world results. A national leader in quantum science and microelectronics, UdS also ranks #1 worldwide in the STARS sustainability program, underscoring its commitment to embedding sustainability across all dimensions of teaching, research, and operations. Learn more at USherbrooke.ca
About Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc.
VanadiumCorp is a Canadian Critical metals exploration company owning 100% of two strategic properties in Quebec: The Iron T and the flagship Lac Doré property. The company is advancing innovative technologies to extract vanadium-titanium and potentially high-grade iron from its vanadiferous titanomagnetite projects. The successful implementation of these technologies is expected to ensure a stable, long-term supply of the company's critical metal deposits, which include vanadium feedstock for electrolyte production.
On behalf of the Board of Directors of Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc.
"Kristien Davenport"
President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Tel: (778) ‑719‑4366
Email:info@vanadiumcorp.com
Website:www.vanadiumcorp.com
VANADIUMCORP RESOURCE INC.
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Forward‑Looking Statements
This press release contains forward‑looking statements and forward‑looking information (collectively, "forward‑looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws and the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward‑looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the completion of the Offering, the use of proceeds, exploration and development activities, and future business plans.
Forward‑looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, regulatory approvals, market conditions, financing risks, exploration uncertainties, and those risks described in the Company's public disclosure filings available on SEDAR+.
The Company does not undertake to update any forward‑looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws.
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