King Copper Discovery Corp. Appoints Sebastian Cadile and Paulo Ravacci Pires to Senior Level Technical Positions 

King Copper Discovery Corp. (" King Copper ", or the " Company "; KCP-TSXV, TBXXF-OTCQB, 3RI-FSE) is pleased to announce the appointment of Sebastian Cadile and Paulo Ravacci Pires to leadership positions within the technical team at Colquemayo.

The appointments come as the Company ramps up efforts onsite at Colquemayo in preparation for an upcoming and fully funded 15,000 metre drill program.

Sebastian Cadile, Senior Consultant - Sustainability & Support Services

Mr. Cadile is a mining and exploration leader, with more than 20 years of experience in Latin America. He has a proven track record within the full mining cycle including exploration, feasibility studies, construction and operations with a focus on sustainable, compliant and profitable outcomes for all stakeholders. Mr. Cadile has experience delivering large scale, USD $1b+ projects in an operations capacity while also having demonstrated success in managing significant drilling and exploration programs as a Senior Geologist.

For the past decade, Mr. Cadile held increasingly senior management positions with Gold Fields in Chile. Previous positions also include Environmental Head for Iamgold in Argentina, Mining Property & Environmental Head for Vale in Argentina, as well as Senior Geologist and Operations Manager for Minera Mariana Argentina S.A. He holds an Executive Master's degree in General Management from Fundacion EOI, Seville, Spain, and a Geology degree from Universidad Nacional de San Luis, Argentina.

Paulo Racci Pires, Senior Consultant – Geology

Dr. Pires holds a PhD in metallogenesis and geochemistry from UNICAMP and has more than 30 years of exploration experience in Latin America. He has experience on projects ranging from exploration through to feasibility and development and has led teams with more than 50 exploration professionals including geologists and technicians.

Within South America, Dr. Pires has worked for both major and junior companies including Echo Bay Mines, Vale, IAMGOLD, Yamana Gold and Votorantim Metals (now NEXA Resources), and has consulted for South 32, Rio Tinto, AngloAmerican and Gold Fields.

Mr. Pires has a proven ability to integrate geophysical, geochemical, and geological information to optimize drill programs.

Both Mr. Cadile and Dr. Pires are welcome additions to an already strong technical team which includes Vice President Exploration and Corporate Development, Chico Azevedo and Senior Technical and Strategic Advisor Doug Kirwin.

On Behalf of the Company,

Jonathan Richards, Chief Executive Officer

Website: kingcopperdiscovery.com
Address: #1507 - 1030 West Georgia St, Vancouver, BC V6E 3M5.

For Investor Relations enquiries, please contact +1 604 229 5208 or via info@kingcopperdiscovery.com .

Statements

About King Copper Discovery Corp and Our Projects: King Copper is a TSXV-listed exploration company focused on the Colquemayo gold-copper project in South America. The Company is led by a team responsible for multiple gold-copper-silver discoveries.

Forward Looking Statement: This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements, including the expected use of proceeds from the Financing.

Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the receipt of regulatory approvals, market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions, as well as legal, social, and economic conditions in Argentina and Peru, where the Company's mineral exploration properties are located. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release or has in any way approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release.


