Kinetiko Energy Poised to Address South Africa’s Gas Supply Gap: MST Access Report

February 23, 2026
Description:
A research report by MST Access highlights Kinetiko Energy (ASX:KKO) as an emerging participant in South Africa’s domestic gas sector, supported by a base-case valuation of AU$0.49 per share. The company’s project covers 5,366 sq km, located 200 km southeast of Johannesburg within an established infrastructure corridor near industrial users including Sasol facilities.
Unlocking a World-Class Resource
MST Access has reaffirmed its valuation of AU$0.490 per share, representing significant upside from current trading levels. This valuation is underpinned by Kinetiko’s 6.0 Tcf (2C) contingent resource—an energy equivalent of roughly one billion barrels of oil. Strategically located in the Mpumalanga province, these assets sit adjacent to the nation’s primary energy infrastructure, including major coal-fired power stations and Sasol’s Secunda plant.
Operational Excellence and Purity
The report highlights recent production successes at the Brakfontein well cluster, where flow tests reached sustained rates of 188 Mscfd. Crucially, the gas produced has shown methane purity levels exceeding 98.5 percent . This exceptional quality allows for a "plug-and-play" approach with minimal processing, significantly reducing capital expenditure requirements.
Strategic Partnerships and Global Reach
Kinetiko’s transition toward commercialization is accelerated by two key pillars:
- Project Alpha: A binding Joint Development Agreement with FFS Refiners to co-develop a pilot LNG plant.
- Infrastructure Synergy: A partnership with the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) to develop gas-to-power fields, starting with a 50MWe target.
MST Access notes that South Africa currently imports about 90 percent of its natural gas from Mozambique, with supply expected to cease mid-2027, creating a projected domestic supply gap. Kinetiko’s resource scale, testing performance, and defined development agreements are highlighted as key factors supporting long-term development potential.
Highlights of the Report
- Independent Resource Certification: 6.0 TCF 2C contingent gas resource, 5.8 TCF 2U prospective resource, 6.4 BCF reserves
- Strong Gas Test Results
- Well 271-KA03PT10: 3,522 Mscf total, 91 Mscfd average over 40 days
- Well 271-KA03PT06: 4,432 Mscf total, 164 Mscfd average, 14-day average 162 Mscfd, peak 188 Mscfd
- Strategic Development Agreements:
- FFS Refiners Phase 1a funding: ZAR64,312,000 (AU$5,675,000); LNG production: 5,000 tpa → 25,000 tpa → 125,000 tpa
- IDC LNG build-out: 60 ktpa → 600 ktpa → 1,800 ktpa; Phase 1 cost: AU$138,000,000
- Infrastructure and Location Advantage
- Project area: 5,366 sq km, 200 km southeast of Johannesburg, near Sasol and industrial users
- South Africa’s Gas Supply Dynamics: 90 percent of domestic gas imported from Mozambique; expected supply reduction mid-2027
- Valuation Context: MST Access base-case valuation: AU$0.49 per share
For the full analyst report, click here.
KKO:AU
09 February
Kinetiko Energy
Developing South Africa’s largest onshore natural gas resource solution for South Africa’s energy crisis.
Developing South Africa’s largest onshore natural gas resource solution for South Africa’s energy crisis. Keep Reading...
30 January
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
Kinetiko Energy (KKO:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
23 December 2025
Kinetiko Commences Trading on North American OTC Market
Kinetiko Energy (KKO:AU) has announced Kinetiko Commences Trading on North American OTC MarketDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
18 February
Half Yearly Report and Accounts
MEC Resources (MMR:AU) has announced Half Yearly Report and AccountsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
17 February
Syntholene Energy Corp Appoints International Geothermal Leader Eirikur Bragason as Lead Project Manager
Bragason has held senior leadership roles in 650 mW+ of Geothermal Energy Infrastructure Deployment Totalling ~$3.3b, Including the World's Largest Geothermal Power Plant, Hellisheidi in Iceland.Syntholene Energy CORP (TSXV: ESAF,OTC:SYNTF) (FSE: 3DD0) (OTCQB: SYNTF) ("Syntholene"), announces... Keep Reading...
17 February
Half Yearly Report and Accounts
BPH Energy (BPH:AU) has announced Half Yearly Report and AccountsDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
