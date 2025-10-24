Kestrel Gold Inc. Announces the Resignation of a Board of Director Member

Kestrel Gold Inc. Announces the Resignation of a Board of Director Member

Kestrel Gold Inc. (TSXV: KGC,OTC:KSTBF) (the "Corporation" or "Kestrel") announces that Greg Lynch has resigned as a Director of the Corporation.

The Corporation would like to thank Greg Lynch for his contribution and service to the Corporation.

About Kestrel Gold Inc.

Kestrel Gold Inc. is an exploration company headquartered in western Canada and focused on the Canadian Cordillera. Kestrel has earned a 100% interest, subject to a 2% NSR royalty with buydown provisions, in the QCM Property which is an orogenic gold target located in the Manson-Germanson placer district. Kestrel has also earned a 100% interest, subject to a 2.5% NSR royalty with buydown provisions, in the KSD Property which is an orogenic gold target located in the Yukon portion of the Tintina Gold Belt. Kestrel is listed on the TSX Venture exchange under the symbol KGC. Readers are encouraged to refer to the Corporation's website "www.kestrelgold.com" for further information.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information and statements in this news release contain certain forward-looking information. This forward-looking information relates to future events or the Corporation's future performance including exploration activity that could take place on the Corporation's properties or projects. This forward-looking information is subject to certain risks and uncertainties and may be based on assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in the forward-looking information. The Corporation's forward-looking information is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Except as required by law, the Corporation undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

For further information contact:

Pat Lynch, President and CEO
Office: (403) 660-3329
Email: pat@kestrelgold.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/271895

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

