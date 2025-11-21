Kefir-Leader Lifeway Foods Expands Farmer Cheese Distribution to 2,000 Walmart Stores Across the U.S.

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (Nasdaq: LWAY), the leading U.S. supplier of kefir and fermented probiotic products that support the microbiome, today announced that its Farmer Cheese is now available in 2,000 Walmart stores nationwide. This milestone furthers the company's mission to make nutritious cultured dairy products rich in bioavailable protein more accessible to everyday shoppers.

The distribution expansion reflects growing momentum and increased consumer demand in the cottage cheese and cultured dairy category, with consumers rediscovering these nostalgic, wholesome foods as modern, functional staples. Cottage cheese recipes have surged on social media, and key refrigerated cultured dairy segments like kefir and cottage cheese are growing at double-digit year-over-year rates. Lifeway Farmer Cheese is a versatile, protein-rich offering made with live and active cultures that aligns with both the wellness and flavor trends driving the category's momentum.

"Farmer Cheese is becoming a star among today's high protein foods, thanks in part to viral recipes like those I recently shared with Katie Couric and Kelly Rizzo, and community posts that have helped bring it into the spotlight," said Julie Smolyansky, CEO of Lifeway Foods. "Its creamy texture and clean nutrition profile make it an effortless upgrade for the holiday season, whether you are baking cheesecakes, lightening up morning bagels, creating elevated appetizers with Farmer Cheese and caviar, or replacing sour cream in favorite cold weather recipes like chili and nachos."

Ms. Smolyansky continued, "By offering an artisan cheese with live and active cultures, protein and no added sugar, Lifeway Farmer Cheese is well-positioned to lead the trends in functional nutrition by supporting not just gut health but also the hormonal mechanisms like GLP-1 that underpin satiety and metabolic regulation. Expanding with Walmart allows us to share this delicious, on-trend favorite with even more families nationwide, while staying true to our mission of providing nutritious foods that support health and wellbeing."

Made with simple ingredients and 15 grams of protein per serving, Lifeway Farmer Cheese is a versatile, probiotic soft cheese with a creamy texture and mild, slightly tangy flavor – perfect for spreading, blending or baking. This small-batch cheese contains no added salt or sugar, making it a clean, satisfying way to elevate any meal. Its combination of bioavailable protein and live cultures makes it a popular choice for consumers seeking functional, nutritious options without sacrificing taste.

Lifeway Farmer Cheese is now available in the dairy aisle at participating Walmart stores nationwide. For more information about Lifeway or its products, visit lifewaykefir.com/.

About Lifeway Foods, Inc. 
Lifeway Foods, Inc., which has been recognized as one of America's Growth Leaders by TIME, as Dairy Foods' Processor of the Year 2025 and one of Forbes' Best Small Companies, is America's leading supplier of the probiotic, fermented beverage known as kefir. In addition to its line of drinkable kefir, the Company also produces a variety of cheeses and a ProBugs® line for kids. Lifeway's tart and tangy fermented dairy products are now sold across the United States, Mexico, Ireland, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, and France. Learn how Lifeway is good for more than just you at lifewaykefir.com/.

About Walmart
Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) is a people-led, tech-powered omnichannel retailer helping people save money and live better — anytime and anywhere — in stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 270 million customers and members visit more than 10,750 stores and numerous eCommerce websites in 19 countries. With fiscal year 2025 revenue of $681 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.1 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy, and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting corporate.Walmart.com, on Facebook at facebook.com/Walmart, on X (formerly known as Twitter) at twitter.com/Walmart, and on LinkedIn at linkedin.com/company/Walmart.

Contacts:
Derek Miller
Vice President of Communications, Lifeway Foods
Email: derekm@lifeway.net  

Perceptual Advisors
Dan Tarman
Email: dtarman@perceptualadvisors.com 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kefir-leader-lifeway-foods-expands-farmer-cheese-distribution-to-2-000-walmart-stores-across-the-us-302623568.html

SOURCE Lifeway Foods, Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

WalmartWMTNYSE:WMTResource Investing
WMT
The Conversation (0)
Challenger Gold

Challenger Announces Completion of Hualilan Toll Milling Pre-Feasibility Study

PFS outlines robust economics from toll milling delivering forecast EBITDA of A$221m1 over the 3 years of tolling at current prices

Challenger Gold Limited (ASX: CEL) ("CEL" or the "Company") is pleased to provide the outcomes of the Toll Milling Pre-Feasibility Study (“PFS”) completed on it’s 100% owned Hualilan Gold project located in San Juan, Argentina. The study presents a technical and economic evaluation of the... Keep Reading...
March 2025 Quarterly Results

March 2025 Quarterly Results

ASX Release Westgold is an agile ASX200 Australian gold company with six operating underground mines and combined processing capacity of ~6Mtpa across two of Western Australia's most prolific gold regions. Financial values are reported in A$ unless otherwise specified This announcement is... Keep Reading...
Metro Mining (ASX:MMI)

Metro Mining: Pure-Play Low-cost Producer of High-grade Australian Bauxite

Keep Reading...
Metro Mining Limited

2024 Annual Results - Capacity ramp-up, economies of scale and market conditions combine to deliver record margins

Metro Mining Limited (ASX: MMI) (Metro or the Company) is pleased to announce the release of its annual results for 2024, in which the Ikamba Offshore Floating Terminal (OFT) and port infrastructure upgrades were commissioned. 24% increase in shipped production to 5.7 million WMT30% increase in... Keep Reading...
Horizon Minerals Limited First Gold Pour - Boorara Gold Project

Horizon Minerals Limited First Gold Pour - Boorara Gold Project

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) is pleased to provide an update on operations and gold production from the Boorara gold project ("Boorara"). The first stockpile of 56,654 wmt @ 0.8g/t Au was accepted by Paddington early in December 2024, and ongoing haulage... Keep Reading...
Red Mountain Mining

Red Mountain Mining Successfully Lists on the US Stock Market with a Strong Trading Debut Up 36%

Red Mountain Mining Limited (ASX: RMX, US CODE: RMXFF, or “Company”), a Critical Minerals exploration and development company with a growing portfolio in Tier-1 Mining Districts in the United States and Australia, is pleased to announce that RMXFF successfully commenced trading on the OTCQB this... Keep Reading...
Steve Barton: Mining Stocks — How I Pick Winners, When to Buy and Sell

Steve Barton: Mining Stocks — How I Pick Winners, When to Buy and Sell

Steve Barton, host of In It To Win It, shares how he picks mining stocks, running through his initial screening process for companies, as well as the questions he asks CEOs.He also explains how he decides when to buy and when to sell.Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time... Keep Reading...
Half-lit crescent moon with visible craters against a black sky.

Lunar Mining Set to Favor Established Miners Over Startups, Analyst Says

As humanity edges closer to mining the moon, industry analysts warn that established mining companies, not venture-backed space startups, may dominate the emerging lunar resource sector. The space mining market, projected to reach US$20 billion by 2035, has attracted significant attention from... Keep Reading...
Red Cloud Financial Services

Red Cloud Announces Keynote Lineup and Agenda for 2025 Fall Mining Showcase

Red Cloud is excited to announce the agenda and keynote lineup for its annual Fall Mining Showcase, taking place November 4 & 5, 2025 at the Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel. This flagship event will bring together over 80 mining and exploration companies, along with leading investors, analysts,... Keep Reading...
US flag waving near the ornate Capitol building dome against a partly cloudy sky.

Senate Rebukes Trump Again, Votes to End National Emergency Tariffs on Canada

The US Senate voted on Wednesday (October 29) to terminate the national emergency President Donald Trump invoked to impose steep tariffs on Canadian imports. The move markst the chamber’s second bipartisan rebuke of Trump’s trade policies in as many days.The resolution passed 50 to 46, with four... Keep Reading...
Shipping containers with cranes; one displays the Australian flag prominently.

Australian Resource, Energy Earnings Expected to Hit AU$369 Billion in 2025/2026

Australia’s latest Resources and Energy Quarterly report, released in September, highlights a modest downgrade in the nation’s export outlook amid softer commodities prices.The government now expects resource and energy export earnings to fall from a record AU$385 billion in the 2024/2025 period... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Quimbaya Gold video offers rare glimpse of gold exploration journey at Tahami project

Intention to Explore Dual Listings

Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on Heliostar Metals Ltd 2Q26

Anteros Metals Inc. Announces Closing of Final Tranche of Private Placement

Related News

Gold Investing

Quimbaya Gold video offers rare glimpse of gold exploration journey at Tahami project

Platinum Investing

WPIC: Platinum Market Set for 2026 Stability After Years of Deep Deficits

Copper Outlook: Australia Edition

Magnesium Investing

First Nation-Owned Minago Project Pushes Manitoba into Critical Minerals Spotlight

Copper Investing

Copper Outlook

Precious Metals Investing

Stonegate Capital Partners Updates Coverage on Heliostar Metals Ltd 2Q26

Base Metals Investing

Anteros Metals Inc. Announces Closing of Final Tranche of Private Placement