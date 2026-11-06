Kaulig Racing Tabbed as Flagship Team for Dodge Return, Allmendinger, Dillon Named Drivers for 2027

Following the Dodge announcement earlier this week confirming its return to the NASCAR Cup Series in 2027, Kaulig Racing today named AJ Allmendinger and Ty Dillon as the drivers for its flagship Cup initiative. The veteran pairing offers experience behind the wheel as Dodge launches a new chapter in NASCAR while Kaulig Racing embarks on a multiyear building phase as the manufacturer's anchor team.

Kaulig Racing announces AJ Allmendinger and Ty Dillon (shown) as drivers for the Dodge brand's return to the NASCAR Cup Series in 2027.

"We just celebrated the 10th anniversary of Kaulig Racing, and I have never been more confident and excited about our future," said Matt Kaulig, founder and owner of Kaulig Racing. "This is a landmark moment for our organization, our partners and the Dodge brand. From our humble beginnings to being named the anchor team for the fifth largest automaker in the world is an incredible honor and a challenge our team is ready to face."

"Bringing Dodge back to the NASCAR Cup Series is a massive responsibility, and one we don't take lightly," said Kaulig Racing CEO Chris Rice. "We knew we needed to put proven veterans behind the wheel to build this program, and no one knows Kaulig Racing better than AJ and Ty. We are introducing a lot of new parts, pieces and variables into our program, so being able to keep some consistency behind the wheel was important for our inaugural season with Dodge. I look at 2027 like we are pouring the foundation for our future."

Allmendinger, 44, returns to the driver's seat of the No. 16 entry. A veteran across multiple discipline platforms, including victories in IndyCar, IMSA and NASCAR, Allmendinger has served as the cornerstone of Kaulig Racing's Cup and O'Reilly Auto Parts Series programs since joining the team in 2019. Across his Cup Series career, the native of Los Gatos, California, secured multiple victories, highlighted by emotional Cup Series triumphs for Kaulig Racing at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course in 2021 and the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL in 2023.

"Kaulig Racing has been my home for years, and the belief Matt Kaulig and Chris Rice have placed in me means everything," Allmendinger said. "To be chosen to help bring Dodge back to the NASCAR Cup Series is special for me. I've been fortunate throughout my career to drive a lot of different race cars, but being on the front lines of building a new OEM program with a brand as iconic as Dodge is a unique challenge. We're building something special here, and I can't wait to get to work in 2027."

Dillon, 34, will continue behind the wheel of the No. 10 entry. A native of Lewisville, North Carolina, Dillon brings deep stock car roots and extensive Cup Series experience to the organization. A former champion in the ARCA Menards Series and a multi-time winner in both the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and O'Reilly Auto Parts Series, Dillon has established a reputation as a disciplined setup communicator and steady veteran operator across more than 300 career Cup Series starts.

"Opportunities like this don't come around often in a driver's career," Dillon said. "To extend my time with Kaulig Racing and be part of Dodge's return to the Cup Series is a dream scenario. Matt and Chris have built a world-class culture here, and the commitment everyone is putting into this transition is unmatched. Dodge has a rich winning history in stock car racing, and our entire organization is focused on honoring that heritage when we hit the track in 2027."

The addition of Kaulig Racing to the Dodge family restores a storied manufacturer legacy in NASCAR. Dodge first entered NASCAR competition in the early 1950s, earning legendary status throughout the 1960s and 1970s with iconic drivers such as Richard Petty, David Pearson and Bobby Isaac, along with groundbreaking aerodynamic innovations like the Charger Daytona. After stepping away in 1977, Dodge made a high-profile return to Cup Series racing in 2001, accumulating 50-plus victories over the next decade. The manufacturer reached the summit of the sport in 2012 by capturing the NASCAR Cup Series drivers championship before departing competition at the conclusion of that season.

Dodge will reveal the race car that will wear the brand's 2027 livery Dec. 4 at the 59th annual Snowball Derby via livestream on FloRacing and on the NASCAR channel. That night, Dodge will also hold The Dodge Sno-Brawl. Celebrity drivers will take to the track in a head-to-head challenge in equally prepared Dodge Charger late-model stock cars for some friendly competition.

Since its founding in 2016, Kaulig Racing has emerged as one of stock car racing's most rapid growth stories. Beginning as a single-car O'Reilly Auto Parts Series entry, the Welcome, North Carolina,-based team quickly established itself as a championship contender, earning 27 O'Reilly Series victories and two regular-season championships. Kaulig Racing expanded full-time into the NASCAR Cup Series in 2022, earning two Cup Series victories, two pole positions and playoff appearances while growing into a multi-car operation.

In 2026, Kaulig Racing fielded five NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series entries as part of Ram's return to NASCAR competition following a 13-year absence. The multi-truck effort combines established veterans and rising talent - headlined by drivers like Justin Haley, Corey LaJoie, Brenden "Butterbean" Queen and "Race for the Seat" winner Timothy "Mini" Tyrrell, along with a rotating "Free Agent" entry for featured guest drivers, including NASCAR legends Tony Stewart, Clint Bowyer, Ryan Newman, Elliott Sadler, Jamie McMurray, Dillon, Allmendinger and others.

Dodge
For 112 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Today, that legacy roars louder than ever in the lineup of Dodge, America's performance brand.

The arrival of the new 600-horsepower 2027 Dodge Charger Super Bee Launch Edition - the quickest, fastest and most powerful SIXPACK Charger and the highest specific horsepower muscle car ever - is the newest addition to the award-winning Dodge Charger lineup, which also features:

  • SIXPACK-powered 420-horsepower Dodge Charger R/T with the most standard horsepower of any muscle car
  • 550-horsepower Dodge Charger Scat Pack, powered by the 3.0L twin-turbo SIXPACK high-output (H.O.) engine - the most powerful Hurricane engine in production

Every Charger comes standard with all-wheel drive and offers two-door coupe or four-door sedan configurations - because with performance comes choice.

The Dodge lineup is also fueled by the most powerful gas SUV ever, the 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, powered by the legendary supercharged HEMI V-8 engine. The Durango SRT Hellcat Jailbreak breaks free from convention with the three-row SUV, unlocking more than 22 million potential customization combinations. The Dodge Durango R/T 392 delivers the most horsepower per dollar for a gas SUV, and the 360-horsepower 5.7-liter Durango GT HEMI AWD remains the most affordable AWD V-8 in the industry.

The purchase of a SIXPACK-powered Dodge Charger Super Bee Launch Edition, Charger Scat Pack or Durango SRT Hellcat model includes one day of performance driving instruction at Radford Racing School, the official Dodge//SRT high-performance driving school.

Follow Dodge and company news and video on:
Media website: media.stellantisnorthamerica.com
Dodge brand: dodge.com
Direct Connection: DCPerformance.com
Facebook: facebook.com/dodge
Instagram: @dodgeofficial
X: @dodge and @StellantisNA
YouTube: youtube.com/dodge, youtube.com/StellantisNA

 

Kaulig Racing announces AJ Allmendinger (shown) and Ty Dillon as drivers for the Dodge brand's return to the NASCAR Cup Series in 2027.

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SOURCE Stellantis

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