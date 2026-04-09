JZR Gold Reports up to 130 G/T Gold In Concentrate, Confirms Proof of Concept at Vila Nova Project, Brazil

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - April 9, 2026 JZR Gold Inc. (TSX-V: JZR) (the "Company" or "JZR") is pleased to report sampling results from initial gold concentrate produced at its Vila Nova Gold Project (the "Vila Nova Project" or the "Property") located in Amapá State, Brazil.
Initial concentrate samples, collected from the Company's bulk sampling mill operated by its joint venture partner ECO Mining Oil & Gaz Drilling Exploration (EIRELI) ("ECO"), returned assay results of up to 130 grams per tonne (g/t) gold. The samples were prepared and submitted to SGS Laboratories ("SGS") in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.
These results mark a significant milestone for the Vila Nova Project. The processing circuit has demonstrated the ability to produce a high-grade gold concentrate, confirming that gold can be effectively recovered from tailings material at site. The process works, and the assay results from SGS demonstrate the value of what the mill can produce when operating as designed.
"These results validate what we believed the project could deliver," said Robert Klenk, Chief Executive Officer of JZR Gold Inc. "The mill is producing a high-grade gold concentrate, and SGS has confirmed it. That gives us a clear proof of concept. Our priority now is to improve consistency and reliability as we advance toward initial concentrate sales following the rainy season in May."
Since commissioning in 2025, ECO has worked through a range of technical and mechanical challenges associated with establishing consistent mill performance. With those early-stage issues largely addressed, the Company is now focused on optimizing operational parameters and improving plant resiliency to support steady-state production. Ongoing studies are being conducted to determine the optimal variables for maximizing concentrate grade and recovery.
In parallel, ECO and representatives of the Company are in active discussions with potential buyers of gold concentrate in anticipation of marketable quantities being achieved.
JZR holds a 50% Net Profit Interest in the Vila Nova Project pursuant to a Joint Venture Royalty Agreement with ECO, providing direct exposure to future production and revenue generation.
Cautionary Note
The samples referenced in this release are selective in nature and were collected as part of due diligence and proof-of-concept testing. They may not be representative of the tailings material as a whole. No mineral resource or reserve has been defined. Additional systematic sampling, QA/QC procedures, and metallurgical testing are required to determine grade continuity, recoveries, and economic viability.
Qualified Person
The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Jason McLaughlin, P.Geo., B.Sc., a Qualified Person under NI 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. McLaughlin is a geologist engaged by the Company to oversee exploration and processing activities at the Vila Nova Project, including the sampling of gold concentrate from tailings material.
About JZR Gold Inc.
JZR Gold Inc. is focused on the development of its Vila Nova Gold Project in Amapá State, Brazil, targeting the recovery of gold from tailings through bulk sampling and processing operations. JZR trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol JZR.
For Further Information:
Robert Klenk
Chief Executive Officer
E: Rob@jzrgold.com
T: 604.329.9092
Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information in this press release includes all statements that are not historical facts, including, without limitation, statements with respect to future exploration and processing activities on the Property, concentrate sales, and plant optimization. Forward-looking information reflects the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company based on information currently available to it. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. These factors include, but are not limited to: risks associated with the business of the Company; business and economic conditions in the mineral exploration industry generally; the supply and demand for labour and other project inputs; changes in commodity prices; changes in interest and currency exchange rates; risks related to inaccurate geological and engineering assumptions; risks relating to unanticipated operational difficulties (including failure of equipment or processes to operate in accordance with specifications or expectations, cost escalation, unavailability of materials and equipment, government action or delays in the receipt of government approvals, industrial disturbances or other job action and unanticipated events related to health, safety and environmental matters); risks related to adverse weather conditions; political risk and social unrest; and other risk factors as detailed from time to time in the Company's continuous disclosure documents filed with the Canadian securities regulators. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.
None of the securities of JZR have been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities law, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States or "U.S. persons" (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) absent registration or an exemption from such registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy in the United States nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.
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