June 2024 Quarter (“Quarter”) Operations Report

BPH Energy Limited (ASX: BPH)
Clean Hydrogen Technologies
On 2 August 2022 BPH announced that, following its shareholders’ meeting on 21 June 2022 at which shareholders voted unanimously to approve an investment in hydrogen technology company Clean Hydrogen Technologies Corporation (“Clean Hydrogen” or “Vendor” or “Borrower”), BPH and its investee Advent Energy Ltd (“Advent” or “Lender”), together the “Purchasers”, settled for the acquisition of a 10% interest in Clean Hydrogen for US$1,000,000 (“Cash Consideration”) (8% BPH and 2 % Advent).
The Purchasers had a first right of refusal to invest further in Clean Hydrogen to a maximum of a further US$1,000,000 for an additional 10% interest. The Purchasers loaned a further US$950,000 (“Additional Cash Consideration”) under this agreement and the Purchasers and Clean Hydrogen have executed a Loan Conversion Agreement, which once implemented, will enable the conversion of the US$950,000 loan into the relevant Subscription Shares Tranche 2, representing the Purchasers further 9.5% interest in Clean Hydrogen. BPH now has an interest of 15.6% and Advent has an interest of 3.9% interest in Clean Hydrogen.
As at the date of this Quarterly Report, the contemplated securities under the Loan Conversion Agreement have not been issued to the Purchasers, however, the Purchasers have an entitlement to these securities under the relevant Loan Conversion Agreement. For the reasons set out below, BPH will seek approval from its shareholders for the proposed issue of shares in Clean Hydrogen to BPH, in satisfaction of a debt owing from Advent energy Limited to BPH (Debt Forgiveness).
The ASX Listings Committee (‘LC’) considered the application of Listing Rule 10.1 to the proposed Debt Forgiveness. The LC resolved that ASX would exercise its discretion such that Listing Rule 10.1 applies to the Debt Forgiveness.
In forming this decision, ASX had regard to the following:
1. In March 2022 ASX advised BPH that, should it seek to increase its shareholding in Advent, whether it be by way of maintaining its current percentage interest in the event Advent undertook a capital raising, increasing its percentage interest, or by way of a debt for equity conversion, BPH must approach ASX regarding the potential application of Listing Rule 10.1.5.
2. In December 2023, Advent lodged a disclosure document with ASIC in the form of an Offer Information Statement for its Entitlement Issue which contained disclosure regarding the discharge of funds loaned to it by BPH in exchange for the issue of equity shares in CHT to BPH. BPH did not approach ASX for determination on the application of Listing Rule 10.1.5 to this transaction.
3. In view of ASX having previously advised BPH to approach ASX in relation to any transactions between itself and Advent including any debt to equity conversion, and BPH having failed to do so in this instance, ASX has exercised its discretion to apply Listing Rule 10.1.5 to the issue of CHT shares to BPH in satisfaction of the debt owing to BPH by Advent. The forgiveness of debt may be a transfer in value from BPH to Advent. ASX has not been provided with sufficient information to conclude there is no possible transfer in value therefore ASX considers that Listing Rule 10.1.5 applies to the debt conversion/forgiveness.
As a result of ASX’s decision to exercise its discretion under Listing Rule 10.1, BPH must seek shareholder approval for the Loan Conversion Agreement dated 10 October 2023 that has been executed between itself, Advent and Clean Hydrogen. The Company is in the process of preparing a Notice of Meeting which will be released as soon as possible. The Company anticipates that the shareholder meeting to approve the Loan Conversion will be held in August 2024.
For clarity, BPH will not and has not increased its shareholding in Advent as a result of the Debt Forgiveness.
Clean Hydrogen have issued 760 share options to BPH and 190 share options to Advent, with an exercise price of USD$3,000 each, exercisable immediately, with the option to convert into shares in Clean Hydrogen expiring ten years from the date of issue. During the Quarter BPH exercised 24 of theseoptionsbypayingCleanHydrogenatotalexercisepriceofUS$72,000.
The parties acknowledge and agree that the Cash Consideration and Additional Cash Consideration shall be used by Clean Hydrogen to design, build, produce and test a reactor that can produce a minimum of 3.2kgs and as high as 15kgs of hydrogen per hour and to submit at least 2 new patents in an agreed geography, relevant to the production of hydrogen from proprietary technology.
Capital
On 13 May 2024 the Company announced a Placement (“Placement”) to raise $1 million by the issue of 50,000,000 fully paid ordinary shares at an issue price of $0.02 per share together with a 1 for 2 free listed option, being 25,000,000 listed options with an exercise price of $0.03 each and expiry 30 September 2024. The Placement offer price of $0.02 per share represents a 16.7% discount to BPH’s closing price of $0.024 per share on Thursday, 9 May 2024, and a 16.7 % discount to the 10- day VWAP of $0.024 per share.
The Placement proceeds are proposed to be used as follows: (i) $0.75 million – funding for exploration and development of oil and gas investments. (ii) $0.1 million – for working capital, including costs of the offer; and (iii) $0.15 million – funding for Cortical Dynamics. In addition, a total of 12,000,000 listed options with an exercise price of $0.03 each and expiry 30 September 2024 (BHPOB) were issued to the joint Lead Managers (Oakley Capital Partners Pty Limited and Sixty-Two Capital) for the Placement.
