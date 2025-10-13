JPMorganChase Launches $1.5 Trillion Security and Resiliency Initiative to Boost Critical Industries

The firm will make direct equity investments of up to $10 billion as part of the $1.5 trillion initiative to address pressing needs in key sectors from critical minerals to frontier technologies
JPMorganChase today announced the Security and Resiliency Initiative, a $1.5 trillion, 10-year plan to facilitate, finance and invest in industries critical to national economic security and resiliency. As part of this new initiative, JPMorganChase will make direct equity and venture capital investments of up to $10 billion to help select companies primarily in the United States enhance their growth, spur innovation, and accelerate strategic manufacturing.
�It has become painfully clear that the United States has allowed itself to become too reliant on unreliable sources of critical minerals, products and manufacturing all of which are essential for our national security," said Jamie Dimon, Chairman and CEO of JPMorganChase. "Our security is predicated on the strength and resiliency of America's economy. America needs more speed and investment. It also needs to remove obstacles that stand in the way: excessive regulations, bureaucratic delay, partisan gridlock and an education system not aligned to the skills we need."
The firm's effort comes at a time when the U.S. is looking to modernize infrastructure, fortify supply chains, and implement policies that promote growth. JPMorganChase will focus on the following four key areas, supporting companies across all sizes and development stages by offering advice, providing financing, and, in some cases, investing capital:
- Supply Chain and Advanced Manufacturing , including critical minerals, pharmaceutical precursors and robotics
- Defense and Aerospace , including defense technology, autonomous systems, drones, next-gen connectivity and secure communications
- Energy Independence and Resilience , including battery storage, grid resilience and distributed energy
- Frontier and Strategic Technologies , including AI, cybersecurity and quantum computing
More specifically, the firm has currently divided these four key areas into 27 sub-areas , ranging from shipbuilding and nuclear energy to nanomaterials and critical defense components.
The firm had already planned to facilitate and finance approximately $1 trillion over the next decade in support of clients in these important industries. With additional resources, capital and focus, JPMorganChase aims to increase this amount by up to $500 billion—or a 50% increase. These activities will cut across both middle-market companies and large corporate clients.
Dimon added, "This new initiative includes efforts like ensuring reliable access to life-saving medicines and critical minerals, defending our nation, building energy systems to meet AI-driven demand and advancing technologies like semiconductors and data centers. Our support of clients in these industries remains unwavering."
A History of Investment in Critical Industries
JPMorganChase has been a leader in global financial services for more than 200 years, playing a critical role in supporting America's interests. The firm is uniquely positioned to accelerate investments that enhance resiliency and drive innovation across industries in the United States and around the world. The firm has extraordinary relationships – serving 34,000 mid-sized companies and more than 90% of the Fortune 500 – and is a key partner to leading private equity and venture capital firms. Its Commercial & Investment Bank has been the top investment bank for more than 15 years with long-standing relationships in the defense, aerospace, healthcare and energy sectors, and a proven track record advising on landmark transactions in those industries.
Drawing on the Firm's Expertise
Given the expected business opportunities and significance of this mission, JPMorganChase will hire more bankers, investment professionals and other experts to address this critical initiative. Additionally, the firm will create an external advisory council of experienced leaders from the public and private sectors to help guide the long-term strategy.
The initiative will also include special, thematic research on private companies and supply chain management issues related to rare earths, AI and technology. It will also be complemented by the firm's recently launched Center for Geopolitics, which provides clients with timely analyses and insights on top global trends. In addition, the firm's effort is supported by our Asset & Wealth Management division, which already researches and invests in many of these critical industries. This effort will be further informed by JPMorganChase's own technology investments, including quantum computing, cyber security and AI research and capabilities.
Policy is essential, too, and the firm will advocate for policies that can accelerate these efforts, including research and development, permitting, procurement and regulations conducive to growth. As the bank intensifies its focus on these essential industries, it will also continue to work closely with its community and business partners to champion these sectors, foster talent and support skills training to ensure companies can fill critical jobs.
Dimon concluded, "Hopefully, once again, as America has in the past, we will all come together to address these immense challenges. We need to act now."
