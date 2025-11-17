JPMorganChase Announces Largest Financial Fraud and Scam Prevention Effort in Firm's History

Nationwide initiative highlights free educational workshops, advanced security technology, and dedicated support teams to help protect customers from fraud and scams
JPMorganChase is launching the largest fraud and scam prevention initiative in the bank's history, including components related to consumer education, prevention, awareness and continuing investments in operational enhancements designed to reduce fraud attacks.
During the week of November 17, to recognize International Fraud Awareness Week, Chase will host more than 20 educational workshops across the country in coordination with local law enforcement and other local partners. These workshops, which are free and open to the public, aim to educate the public on recognizing scams and empowering individuals with the knowledge and tools they need to protect themselves. Chase regularly hosts fraud and scam prevention workshops across its more than 5,000 branches.
These workshops are an integral part of Chase's multilayered approach to fraud and scam prevention. Chase invests billions annually in cutting-edge technologies and strategies to safeguard its customers' financial well-being. Just last year, Chase successfully safeguarded customers from losing $12 billion in fraud and scam attempts.
Chase is the only bank to have branches in all lower 48 states, which means that Chase customers can easily access a Chase branch and speak with a trained professional if they have a question about a potential scam.
This initiative includes highlighting industry-leading fraud and scam prevention innovations, investments, and strategic initiatives from Chase, including:
- Scam Warnings: Chase uses advanced technology to spot when customers might be at risk of a scam. If suspicious activity is detected, customers may receive an in-app warning or the payment may be stopped—especially for transactions linked to social media or other high-risk sources. This helps protect customers and prevent scams before they happen.
- Trusted Contact Person: Chase is introducing an added security feature that allows customers to designate a trusted contact who may be notified of certain transactions on the customer's account, helping protect against fraud or financial abuse.
- Collaboration with Law Enforcement: Chase actively coordinates with law enforcement to share insights and trends to help drive more effective interventions as law enforcement agencies work to crack down on bad actors globally.
- Dedicated Scam Interruption Team: Chase's dedicated Scam Interruption team was developed by behavioral psychologists, investigators, and global scam prevention research. This team of skilled associates reaches out to connect with clients, providing support during stressful and impactful moments, and works to stop scams in real time. Customers receive fast, effective help when they need it most.
- Supporting our Older Adults: Chase has an Elderly and Vulnerable Persons team focused on assisting older and vulnerable adults who might be victims of financial abuse. Chase has also partnered with AARP to provide the award-winning BankSafe training to branch employees, equipping them with the skills to better assist and protect customers, especially seniors, from fraud and scams.
- Best-in-Class Training: Chase bankers are constantly updated on the latest scam trends so they can spot attacks and support customers through our 5,000 branch network.
"Protecting our customers from fraud and scams requires a united front—banks, technology companies, social media platforms, and law enforcement all have a role to play," said Jennifer Roberts, CEO of Chase Consumer Banking. "At JPMorganChase, we're leading by example by continuously investing in new solutions, but we call on the entire industry to join us in making it harder for criminals to exploit our communities."
For more information about Chase's fraud and scam prevention efforts and tips, Chase.com/security
