JPMorganChase Announces Largest Financial Fraud and Scam Prevention Effort in Firm's History

Nationwide initiative highlights free educational workshops, advanced security technology, and dedicated support teams to help protect customers from fraud and scams

JPMorganChase is launching the largest fraud and scam prevention initiative in the bank's history, including components related to consumer education, prevention, awareness and continuing investments in operational enhancements designed to reduce fraud attacks.

During the week of November 17, to recognize International Fraud Awareness Week, Chase will host more than 20 educational workshops across the country in coordination with local law enforcement and other local partners. These workshops, which are free and open to the public, aim to educate the public on recognizing scams and empowering individuals with the knowledge and tools they need to protect themselves. Chase regularly hosts fraud and scam prevention workshops across its more than 5,000 branches.

These workshops are an integral part of Chase's multilayered approach to fraud and scam prevention. Chase invests billions annually in cutting-edge technologies and strategies to safeguard its customers' financial well-being. Just last year, Chase successfully safeguarded customers from losing $12 billion in fraud and scam attempts.

Chase is the only bank to have branches in all lower 48 states, which means that Chase customers can easily access a Chase branch and speak with a trained professional if they have a question about a potential scam.

This initiative includes highlighting industry-leading fraud and scam prevention innovations, investments, and strategic initiatives from Chase, including:

  • Scam Warnings: Chase uses advanced technology to spot when customers might be at risk of a scam. If suspicious activity is detected, customers may receive an in-app warning or the payment may be stopped—especially for transactions linked to social media or other high-risk sources. This helps protect customers and prevent scams before they happen.
  • Trusted Contact Person: Chase is introducing an added security feature that allows customers to designate a trusted contact who may be notified of certain transactions on the customer's account, helping protect against fraud or financial abuse.
  • Collaboration with Law Enforcement: Chase actively coordinates with law enforcement to share insights and trends to help drive more effective interventions as law enforcement agencies work to crack down on bad actors globally.
  • Dedicated Scam Interruption Team: Chase's dedicated Scam Interruption team was developed by behavioral psychologists, investigators, and global scam prevention research. This team of skilled associates reaches out to connect with clients, providing support during stressful and impactful moments, and works to stop scams in real time. Customers receive fast, effective help when they need it most.
  • Supporting our Older Adults: Chase has an Elderly and Vulnerable Persons team focused on assisting older and vulnerable adults who might be victims of financial abuse. Chase has also partnered with AARP to provide the award-winning BankSafe training to branch employees, equipping them with the skills to better assist and protect customers, especially seniors, from fraud and scams.
  • Best-in-Class Training: Chase bankers are constantly updated on the latest scam trends so they can spot attacks and support customers through our 5,000 branch network.

"Protecting our customers from fraud and scams requires a united front—banks, technology companies, social media platforms, and law enforcement all have a role to play," said Jennifer Roberts, CEO of Chase Consumer Banking. "At JPMorganChase, we're leading by example by continuously investing in new solutions, but we call on the entire industry to join us in making it harder for criminals to exploit our communities."

For more information about Chase's fraud and scam prevention efforts and tips, Chase.com/security

About Chase

Chase is the U.S. consumer and commercial banking business of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America with assets of $4.6 trillion, $360 billion in stockholders' equity as of September 30, 2025, and operations worldwide. Chase serves more than 85 million consumers and 7 million small businesses with a broad range of financial services, including personal banking, credit cards, mortgages, auto financing, investment advice, small business loans and payment processing. Customers can choose how and where they want to bank: more than 5,000 branches in 48 states and the District of Columbia, nearly 15,000 ATMs, mobile, online and by phone. For more information, go to chase.com.

Media
Emma Eatman
Emma.eatman@chase.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

JPMorgan Chase & Co.JPMNYSE:JPMFintech Investing
JPM
The Conversation (0)
Sirona Biochem CEO Quarterly Update

Sirona Biochem CEO Quarterly Update

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSX-V: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona ") is pleased to provide the following update to shareholders. Dear shareholders, We provide this update with conviction that value-driving developments ahead will open a new chapter in Sirona's history. Admittedly, we expected... Keep Reading...
rodan and fields animal testing

/R E P E A T -- Sirona Biochem CEO Quarterly Update Q2 2021/

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSXV: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona ") is pleased to provide the following update to shareholders. Dear shareholders, We are providing this update along with our quarterly results. We will continue to provide an update each quarter and will update our milestone... Keep Reading...
Sirona Biochem CEO Quarterly Update Q2 2021

Sirona Biochem CEO Quarterly Update Q2 2021

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSXV: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona ") is pleased to provide the following update to shareholders. Dear shareholders, We are providing this update along with our quarterly results. We will continue to provide an update each quarter and will update our milestone... Keep Reading...
/R E P E A T -- Sirona Biochem CEO Quarterly Update Q1 2021/

/R E P E A T -- Sirona Biochem CEO Quarterly Update Q1 2021/

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSXV: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona ") is pleased to provide the following update to shareholders. We continue to make substantial progress with core deliverables. TFC-1067 Rodan + Fields (R+F) is completing the final stages in preparation to launch one of their... Keep Reading...
Sirona Biochem CEO Quarterly Update Q1 2021

Sirona Biochem CEO Quarterly Update Q1 2021

Sirona Biochem Corp . (TSXV: SBM) (FSE: ZSB) (OTC: SRBCF) (" Sirona ") is pleased to provide the following update to shareholders. We continue to make substantial progress with core deliverables. TFC-1067 Rodan + Fields (R+F) is completing the final stages in preparation to launch one of their... Keep Reading...

Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb Join Evercore as Senior Managing Directors in the Transportation Investment Banking Group

Evercore announced today that Keith Prusek and Hugh Rabb have joined the firm as senior managing directors in its transportation investment banking group. Both will be based in Richmond, Virginia, where Evercore has opened a new office as part of its ongoing initiative to further expand its... Keep Reading...
Justin Grossbard, co-founder of CompareForexBrokers.

Managing Wealth Across Borders: Q&A with CompareForexBrokers’ Justin Grossbard

Navigating international money transfers can be costly and complex, with hidden fees and poor exchange rates often eroding returns. To shed light on how individuals and businesses can better manage these transactions, the Investing News Network sat down for a Q&A with Justin Grossbard,... Keep Reading...
Text saying "decentralized finance" with colorful digital chart backdrop.

A Guide to DeFi: Understanding Decentralized Finance

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is a revolutionary shift in the financial landscape, offering a blockchain-based system that facilitates transactions without relying on traditional intermediaries like banks or brokerages. While the DeFi sector experienced a challenging period through 2022 and early... Keep Reading...
Contactless payment with blue card on smartphone displaying €18.00.

Digital Finance Fuels Record Savings Growth in Developing Nations: World Bank

Formal saving in developing economies surged to its highest level in more than a decade in 2024, powered largely by the widespread use of mobile phones and digital financial tools, the World Bank said in its new Global Findex 2025 report.For the first time, 40 percent of adults in low- and... Keep Reading...
Blue cubes with illuminated edges and symbols, arranged in a geometric pattern.

Fintech Firm Velocity Raises US$10 Million for Enterprise Stablecoin Infrastructure

In what is believed to be the largest European pre-seed funding round of the year, UK fintech startup Velocity has emerged with US$10 million in early backing to develop a stablecoin infrastructure platform. The initiative is aimed squarely at large enterprises grappling with outdated... Keep Reading...
Equity Story Group Limited

Strategic Investor Acquires 11.6% of Equity Story and New Director Appointment

The Board of Equity Story Group Ltd (ASX: EǪS) ("Equity Story" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that Capital Haus Pty Ltd has acquired an 11.6% strategic stake in the Company at 2.6 cents per share, aligning with the last traded price on the ASX. Capital Haus, a wealth management firm... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Spartan Metals Commences Trading on the OTCQB under Symbol SPRMF

Drilling results confirm new copper discovery with district scale potential

Equity Metals Extends the No 3 Vein to Depth at the Silver Queen Property, BC

Locksley Enters into Sponsored Research Agreement with Columbia University to Develop Advanced Sustainable Processing Technologies for Rare Earth Elements and Critical Metal Recovery

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Spartan Metals Commences Trading on the OTCQB under Symbol SPRMF

Lithium Investing

Mineral Resources and POSCO Pen Lithium Joint Venture

Copper Investing

Drilling results confirm new copper discovery with district scale potential

Precious Metals Investing

Equity Metals Extends the No 3 Vein to Depth at the Silver Queen Property, BC

Critical Metals Investing

Locksley Enters into Sponsored Research Agreement with Columbia University to Develop Advanced Sustainable Processing Technologies for Rare Earth Elements and Critical Metal Recovery

Base Metals Investing

Juggernaut Receives 5 Year Drill Permit For 100% Controlled Big One Property, Golden Triangle, B.C.

Base Metals Investing

Noble Minerals Acquires a Rare Earth Property in the vicinity of the Montviel Rare Earth Resource, Quebec, Canada