Jourdan Resources Inc. is pleased to announce the appointment of Red Pennant Communications Corp. including the experienced Michael F. O’Brien, M.Sc., P.Geo. Mr. O’Brien has been contracted through Red Pennant to estimate an initial mineral resource on Jourdan’s flagship Vallee project and to deliver a technical report to the Company prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of ...

JOR:CA