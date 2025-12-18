Johnson & Johnson Receives FDA Approval for TRUFILL n?BCA Liquid Embolic System for the Treatment of Symptomatic Chronic Subdural Hematoma

Johnson & Johnson Receives FDA Approval for TRUFILL n?BCA Liquid Embolic System for the Treatment of Symptomatic Chronic Subdural Hematoma

TRUFILL n-BCA is now indicated for embolization of the middle meningeal artery (MMA) for the treatment of symptomatic subacute and Chronic Subdural Hematoma (cSDH) as an adjunct to surgery.
- Approval builds on a trusted solution in neurovascular embolization for over 25 years.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) – Today, Johnson & Johnson MedTech, a leader in neurovascular care, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved an expanded indication for the TRUFILL n‑BCA Liquid Embolic System for embolization of the middle meningeal artery (MMA) for the treatment of symptomatic subacute and chronic Subdural Hematoma (cSDH) as an adjunct to surgery.

cSDH is often caused by minor head trauma that leads to bleeding between the dura and arachnoid membranes, particularly among older adults and those on anticoagulation therapy. While surgical intervention is the traditional standard of care, recurrence rate estimates range between 10% to 20%.  Embolization of the MMA offers a minimally invasive endovascular approach by targeting smaller brain vessels thought to contribute to hematoma persistence and regrowth.1

The approval is supported by findings from the MEMBRANE randomized controlled trial, which evaluated the safety and effectiveness of MMA embolization in patients with cSDH2. The results of the MEMBRANE study demonstrated that TRUFILL n-BCA is superior in effectiveness compared to Standard of Care (SOC) for embolization in the MMA for the treatment of symptomatic cSDHi, and importantly, TRUFILL n-BCA was demonstrated to be safe for treating cSDH2.

"This approval reinforces the enduring value of TRUFILL n-BCA and our commitment to delivering innovative technologies that improve outcomes for patients and address complex neurovascular conditions," said Christian Cuzick, President, Worldwide Neurovascular, Johnson & Johnson MedTech.

"There is an unmet need for new treatment options for chronic subdural hematoma, particularly for patients at risk of recurrence or complications from surgery," said Dr. Chris Kellnerii, Director of Cerebrovascular & Intercerebral Hemorrhage programs, Mount Sinai, and investigator in the MEMBRANE trial. "The MEMBRANE study demonstrated a positive treatment effect in favor of TRUFILL over standard of care and reinforces the potential of MMA embolization to improve outcomes for patients with cSDH."

TRUFILL n-BCA has been a trusted solution in neurovascular embolization for over 25 years, supporting the treatment of patients with arteriovenous malformations (AVMs) since its original FDA approval in 2000. This expanded indication brings TRUFILL n-BCA's established performance into the treatment of cSDH, a condition where traditional surgical interventions may not always be suitable or effective for long-term control.

Cardiovascular Solutions from Johnson & Johnson MedTech
Across Johnson & Johnson, we are tackling the world's most complex and pervasive health challenges. Through a cardiovascular portfolio that provides healthcare professionals with advanced mapping and navigation, miniaturized tech, and precise ablation we are addressing conditions with significant unmet needs such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, stroke, and atrial fibrillation. We are the global leaders in heart recovery, circulatory restoration and the treatment of heart rhythm disorders, as well as an emerging leader in neurovascular care, committed to taking on two of the leading causes of death worldwide in heart failure and stroke. For more information, visit https://www.jnjmedtech.com/en-US/companies/cerenovus and connect on LinkedIn.

About Johnson & Johnson
At Johnson & Johnson, we believe health is everything. Our strength in healthcare innovation empowers us to build a world where complex diseases are prevented, treated, and cured, where treatments are smarter and less invasive, and solutions are personal. Through our expertise in Innovative Medicine and MedTech, we are uniquely positioned to innovate across the full spectrum of healthcare solutions today to deliver the breakthroughs of tomorrow and profoundly impact health for humanity. Learn more about our MedTech sector's global scale and deep expertise in cardiovascular, orthopedics, surgery and vision solutions at https://thenext.jnjmedtech.com. Follow us at @JNJMedTech and on LinkedIn. DePuy Synthes Sales, Inc. d/b/a CERENOVUS and Medical Device Business Services, Inc. are part of Johnson & Johnson MedTech. 

Cautions Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 related to TRUFILLTM n-BCA. The reader is cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations of future events. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results could vary materially from the expectations and projections of Johnson & Johnson. Risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the potential that the expected benefits and opportunities related to the collaboration may not be realized or may take longer to realize than expected; challenges and uncertainties inherent in product research and development, including the uncertainty of clinical success and of obtaining regulatory approvals; uncertainty of commercial success; manufacturing difficulties and delays; competition, including technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges to patents; product efficacy or safety concerns resulting in product recalls or regulatory action; changes in behavior and spending patterns of purchasers of health care products and services; changes to applicable laws and regulations, including global health care reforms; and trends toward health care cost containment. A further list and descriptions of these risks, uncertainties and other factors can be found in Johnson & Johnson's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, including in the sections captioned "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Item 1A. Risk Factors," and in Johnson & Johnson's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of these filings are available online at www.sec.gov, www.jnj.com, www.investor.jnj.com or on request from Johnson & Johnson. Johnson & Johnson does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events or developments.

US_NEU_HEMO_410468
(c) Johnson & Johnson and its affiliates 2025

i As assessed in MEMBRANE study by the primary effectiveness endpoint of residual or re-accumulation of the cSDH (>10 mm) at 6 months (by an Independent Core Laboratory) or re-operation or surgical procedure on the cSDH within 6 months - OR 0.475 (95% CI 0.239 - 0.944) in Surgical cohort.
ii Dr. Chris Kellner serves as a consultant for Johnson & Johnson but was not compensated for this announcement

1 Nouri A, Gondar R, Schaller K, Meling T (2021) Chronic Subdural Hematoma (cSDH): A review of the current state of the art. Brain Spine 1 100300.
Siddiqui F, Al-Mufti F, Dodson V, et al. Consensus Statement on Middle Meningeal Artery Embolization in Chronic Subdural Hematoma Treatment: A Guideline from the Society of Vascular and Interventional Neurology Guidelines and Practice Standards Committee. Stroke: Vascular and Interventional Neurology. 2025;1(1):1-15. Doi:10.1161/SVIN.125.001814.

Media contact:
James Alley
Jalley1@its.jnj.com

Investor Contact:
investor-relations@its.jnj.com  

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/johnson--johnson-receives-fda-approval-for-trufill-nbca-liquid-embolic-system-for-the-treatment-of-symptomatic-chronic-subdural-hematoma-302645188.html

SOURCE Johnson & Johnson MedTech

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Johnson & JohnsonJNJNYSE:JNJ
JNJ
The Conversation (0)
doctor with hands together, palms up below digital medical symbols

Innovations and Opportunities in European Healthcare Technologies

In recent years, European companies have emerged as trailblazers in healthcare technology, effectively changing the face of health and patient care. Through innovation, they're not only improving systems, processes and patient outcomes but also saving lives.These advanced European technologies... Keep Reading...
Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will participate in the Goldman Sachs 44 th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, June 13 th , at the Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort & Club in Dana Point, CA. Biljana Naumovic, Worldwide Vice President, Oncology, and Peter Lebowitz, Global... Keep Reading...
Johnson & Johnson and Kenvue Announce Pricing of Upsized Kenvue Inc. Initial Public Offering

Johnson & Johnson and Kenvue Announce Pricing of Upsized Kenvue Inc. Initial Public Offering

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) and Kenvue Inc. ("Kenvue"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, today announced the pricing of Kenvue's upsized initial public offering ("IPO") of 172,812,560 shares of Kenvue's common stock at a price to the public of $22.00 per share. In addition,... Keep Reading...
Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the Bernstein 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the Bernstein 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will participate in the Bernstein 39 th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on Wednesday, May 31 st , at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York. Joaquin Duato, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer will represent the Company in a session scheduled at... Keep Reading...

Kaleido Collaborates with Janssen on Metabolic Therapies

Kaleido Biosciences (NADAQ:KLDO) announced a research collaboration with Janssen’s World Without Disease Accelerator, part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). As quoted in the press release: The collaboration will explore the potential for Kaleido’s... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Surface Metals Inc. Engages Barwicki Investor Relations to Lead Strategic Investor Relations and Shareholder Communication Program

Spartan Metals Provides Encouraging Drill Assay Results for Tungstonia Tailings at its Eagle Project, Nevada

Homerun Resources Inc. 100% Owned Subsidiary Homerun Energy SRL Recognized as Key Innovator by European Commission's Innovation Radar

Juggernaut Appoints Manuele Lazzarotto, Ph.D. In Metamorphic Petrology President And COO

Related News

Battery Metals Investing

Surface Metals Inc. Engages Barwicki Investor Relations to Lead Strategic Investor Relations and Shareholder Communication Program

Battery Metals Investing

Spartan Metals Provides Encouraging Drill Assay Results for Tungstonia Tailings at its Eagle Project, Nevada

Tech Investing

Homerun Resources Inc. 100% Owned Subsidiary Homerun Energy SRL Recognized as Key Innovator by European Commission's Innovation Radar

Base Metals Investing

Juggernaut Appoints Manuele Lazzarotto, Ph.D. In Metamorphic Petrology President And COO

Precious Metals Investing

Cartier Reports Significant Gold Resource Growth At Cadillac With 9,953,000 tonnes at a grade of 2.40g/t Au for 767,800 Ounces Measured and Indicated, a 7% Increase and 35,185,000 tonnes at a grade of 2.14g/t Au for 2,416,900 Ounces Inferred, a 48% Increase

Energy Investing

Standard Uranium Welcomes Doug Engdahl to the Board of Directors and Recognizes Retiring Directors Neil McCallum and Zoya Shashkova

Battery Metals Investing

Nevada Sunrise Completes Fall 2025 Surface Exploration at the Griffon Gold Mine Project, Nevada