Johnson & Johnson Announces Quarterly Dividend for Fourth Quarter 2025

Johnson & Johnson Announces Quarterly Dividend for Fourth Quarter 2025

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend for the fourth quarter of 2025 of $1.30 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable on December 9, 2025 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 25, 2025. The ex-dividend date is November 25, 2025.

About Johnson & Johnson

At Johnson & Johnson, we believe health is everything. Our strength in healthcare innovation empowers us to build a world where complex diseases are prevented, treated, and cured, where treatments are smarter and less invasive, and solutions are personal. Through our expertise in Innovative Medicine and MedTech, we are uniquely positioned to innovate across the full spectrum of healthcare solutions today to deliver the breakthroughs of tomorrow, and profoundly impact health for humanity. Learn more at https://www.jnj.com/ .

Media contact:
media-relations@its.jnj.com

Investor contact:
investor-relations@its.jnj.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Johnson & JohnsonJNJNYSE:JNJ
JNJ
The Conversation (0)
doctor with hands together, palms up below digital medical symbols

Innovations and Opportunities in European Healthcare Technologies

In recent years, European companies have emerged as trailblazers in healthcare technology, effectively changing the face of health and patient care. Through innovation, they're not only improving systems, processes and patient outcomes but also saving lives.These advanced European technologies... Keep Reading...
Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will participate in the Goldman Sachs 44 th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, June 13 th , at the Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach Resort & Club in Dana Point, CA. Biljana Naumovic, Worldwide Vice President, Oncology, and Peter Lebowitz, Global... Keep Reading...
Johnson & Johnson and Kenvue Announce Pricing of Upsized Kenvue Inc. Initial Public Offering

Johnson & Johnson and Kenvue Announce Pricing of Upsized Kenvue Inc. Initial Public Offering

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) and Kenvue Inc. ("Kenvue"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson, today announced the pricing of Kenvue's upsized initial public offering ("IPO") of 172,812,560 shares of Kenvue's common stock at a price to the public of $22.00 per share. In addition,... Keep Reading...
Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the Bernstein 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

Johnson & Johnson to Participate in the Bernstein 39th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) will participate in the Bernstein 39 th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on Wednesday, May 31 st , at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York. Joaquin Duato, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer will represent the Company in a session scheduled at... Keep Reading...

Kaleido Collaborates with Janssen on Metabolic Therapies

Kaleido Biosciences (NADAQ:KLDO) announced a research collaboration with Janssen’s World Without Disease Accelerator, part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). As quoted in the press release: The collaboration will explore the potential for Kaleido’s... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Spartan Metals Appoints of Rebecca Ball as Vice President, Exploration

Searchlight Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

CHARBONE Signs Five-Year Clean UHP Hydrogen Supply Agreement in Ontario, Marking a Major Milestone in its Commercial Expansion

CHARBONE signe une entente d'approvisionnement en hydrogene propre a UHP d'une duree de 5 ans en Ontario, marquant une etape majeure dans son expansion commerciale

Related News

Manganese Investing

Spartan Metals Appoints of Rebecca Ball as Vice President, Exploration

Tech Investing

CHARBONE Signs Five-Year Clean UHP Hydrogen Supply Agreement in Ontario, Marking a Major Milestone in its Commercial Expansion

Tech Investing

CHARBONE signe une entente d'approvisionnement en hydrogene propre a UHP d'une duree de 5 ans en Ontario, marquant une etape majeure dans son expansion commerciale

Base Metals Investing

Sun Summit Announces the Completion of its 2025 Exploration Program at the JD Project, Toodoggone Mining District; Assay Results Pending

Oil and Gas Investing

Cespira Signs Agreement to Supply Components for a Customer Truck Trial

Base Metals Investing

Forte Minerals Appoints Patrick Evans as Non-Executive Chairman and Announces the Resignation of Long-Standing Director Doug Turnbull

resource investing

Spectacular Copper, Silver 81 Germanium Results Continue at Graceland Critical Metals Prospect, Namibia