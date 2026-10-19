John Vaske Joins Evercore as Senior Managing Director in the Chemicals Investment Banking Group

Evercore announced today that John Vaske has joined the firm as a senior managing director in its chemicals investment banking group. He will be based in New York.
Naveen Nataraj, co-head of U.S. Investment Banking, said, "John brings a unique perspective shaped by his experience as both a trusted advisor and senior corporate executive. His deep knowledge of the chemicals sector, extensive transaction experience and longstanding industry relationships will be highly valuable to our clients. We are pleased to welcome him to Evercore and further strengthen our capabilities in this area."
Mr. Vaske said, "Throughout my career, I have seen firsthand the value of clear, objective advice when companies are making their most consequential decisions. Evercore's advisory-focused model and collaborative culture provide a compelling platform to help clients navigate those moments. I look forward to working with colleagues across the firm and contributing to the continued growth of the chemicals business."
Mr. Vaske joins Evercore from Ducera Partners, where he was a partner, vice chairman and co-head of M&A. Previously, he served as chief executive officer of Farmer's Business Network. Prior to that, he spent more than five years at Temasek as a senior managing director and head of the Americas. Earlier in his career, Mr. Vaske spent more than 25 years at Goldman Sachs, where he was a partner and co-chairman of global mergers & acquisitions. During his tenure at Goldman Sachs, he held senior leadership roles in the firm's natural resources group in New York and London and earlier was part of the firm's M&A team in Tokyo.
Mr. Vaske holds a B.A. from Columbia University.
About Evercore
Evercore (NYSE: EVR) is a premier global independent investment banking advisory firm. We are dedicated to helping our clients achieve superior results through trusted independent and innovative advice on matters of strategic and financial significance to boards of directors, management teams and shareholders, including mergers and acquisitions, strategic shareholder advisory, restructurings and capital structure. Evercore also assists clients in raising public and private capital, delivers equity research and equity sales and agency trading execution, and provides wealth and investment management services to high-net-worth and institutional investors. Founded in 1995, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices and affiliate offices in major financial centers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. For more information, please visit www.evercore.com .
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