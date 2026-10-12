John Song and Jean Stack Join Evercore as Senior Managing Directors to Expand the Aerospace & Defense Investment Banking Team

Evercore announced today that John Song and Jean Stack have joined the firm as senior managing directors in the industrials investment banking group, focused on aerospace & defense. Both will be based in the Washington, D.C. area, expanding Evercore's presence in the region.
Mr. Song and Ms. Stack join Evercore from Baird, where they led the firm's defense, space & government group. Since 2021, they have executed 100 transactions valued at nearly $50 billion across the national security market, including space, defense tech, defense electronics and government technology and services.
Jason Sobol, co-head of U.S. Investment Banking, said, "We are pleased to welcome John and Jean to Evercore. Their addition further deepens our leading aerospace & defense capabilities, strengthens our industrials franchise and reflects our continued investment in the sector. Their extensive relationships and experience will enhance the differentiated advice we provide to our clients."
Mr. Song said, "Evercore is a world-class advisory platform with a broad range of capabilities that we can now leverage to better serve our clients. Evercore's distinguished reputation for execution excellence is something we deeply admire, and we are excited to be joining the team." Ms. Stack added, "We are thrilled to be joining Evercore and look forward to continuing to serve clients supporting the national security mission for the U.S. and our allies."
Mr. Song joins Evercore from Baird, where he was a managing director and co-head of the firm's defense, space & government investment banking practice. Prior to joining Baird in 2018, Mr. Song was a senior banker within Houlihan Lokey's aerospace, defense & government services group. Earlier in his career, he held positions at Booz Allen Hamilton, Credit Suisse First Boston and Bankers Trust. Mr. Song holds an M.B.A. from the University of Chicago and a bachelor's degree from Boston University.
Ms. Stack joins Evercore from Baird, where she was a managing director and co-head of the firm's defense, space & government investment banking practice. Prior to joining Baird in 2018, Ms. Stack spent more than two decades at Houlihan Lokey, where she was a senior banker and a founding member of the firm's aerospace, defense & government services group. She holds a B.A. from Duke University.
About Evercore
Evercore (NYSE: EVR) is a premier global independent investment banking advisory firm. We are dedicated to helping our clients achieve superior results through trusted independent and innovative advice on matters of strategic and financial significance to boards of directors, management teams and shareholders, including mergers and acquisitions, strategic shareholder advisory, restructurings and capital structure. Evercore also assists clients in raising public and private capital, delivers equity research and equity sales and agency trading execution, and provides wealth and investment management services to high-net-worth and institutional investors. Founded in 1995, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices and affiliate offices in major financial centers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. For more information, please visit www.evercore.com .
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Business Contact: Jason Sobol
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