Jefferies Jumps to No. 1 in the 2026 Extel All-America Research Survey for Total Ranked Analysts

Best-ever result reflects sustained investment in talent, differentiated insights and a global research platform covering nearly 3,900 companies

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF) today announced that it ranked No. 1 in the 2026 Extel All-America Research Survey (formerly Institutional Investor) for total ranked analysts, with 43 analysts recognized across sectors, more than any other firm in the survey.

Over several decades, Jefferies has built a broad global research franchise by recruiting leading professionals, developing talent and investing in data and technology across market cycles. Today, the firm covers nearly 3,900 companies across the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific, while continuing to expand its presence in key markets, including Japan through its recently announced equities and ECM joint venture with SMBC. Jefferies' research platform is complemented by one of the industry's leading equity sales and corporate access franchises, facilitating meaningful connections among analysts, investors and corporate management teams worldwide.

Jefferies scale and depth in research is matched by continued investment in research innovation. Jefferies analysts combine deep fundamental expertise with proprietary datasets, alternative data and AI-enabled tools to deliver differentiated insights across geographies, industries and market capitalizations.

Richard Handler, Jefferies' CEO, and Brian Friedman, Jefferies' President, stated: "We have invested for several decades in our people and our research platform because we believe great insights help clients make better decisions and excellent research is at the core of a great Wall Street firm. Today's recognition is meaningful because it comes from the investors we serve every day. We are proud of our team, grateful for our clients' trust and humbled by the responsibility that comes with it."

Michael Eastwood, Jefferies' Head of Americas Equity Research, stated : "The strength of our platform comes from exceptional people, differentiated data and a culture of continuous development. We have both recruited leading talent and developed many of our analysts within Jefferies, and we continue to enhance their fundamental expertise with innovative datasets, AI-enabled tools and global collaboration. Together with our sales and corporate access colleagues, we work every day to help clients navigate markets, identify opportunities and connect with management teams around the world. These results reflect the dedication of our analysts and the impact of their work for clients across market cycles."

The firm's recognition included seven No. 1-ranked analysts, six No. 2-ranked analysts, six No. 3-ranked analysts and 24 runner-up positions across industries.

In addition, Jefferies has the #1 ranked teams for:

  • Aerospace and Defense
  • Biotech (Small and Mid-cap)
  • Clean Tech
  • Internet (Small and Mid-cap)
  • Life Science Tools
  • Mining
  • Paper & Sustainability
  • Software (Small and Mid-cap)
  • Utilities

About Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies is one of the world's leading full-service investment banking and capital markets firms. We primarily serve public companies, private companies and their sponsors and owners, institutional investors and government entities. Our services are enhanced by our relentless client focus, differentiated insights and a flat and nimble operating structure.

Media Contact

Jonathan Freedman
Head of Marketing and Communications
mediacontact@jefferies.com

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

JEFNYSE:JEFfintech investing
JEF
The Conversation (0)
Red Mountain Mining

Acquisition of “Thompson Falls” High-Grade Antimony Project Adjacent to America’s only Antimony Smelter

Red Mountain Mining Limited (ASX: RMX, US CODE: RMXFF, or “Company”), a Critical Minerals exploration and development company with an established portfolio in Tier-1 Mining Districts in the United States and Australia, is pleased to announce the Company’s newly-acquired Thompson Falls Antimony... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Warrant Exercise Proceeds of $35 Million

AmeriTrust Announces Warrant Exercise Proceeds of $35 Million

AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AMT,OTC:AMTFF) (OTCQB: AMTFF) (FSE: 1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance, announces that it has received gross proceeds of CAD$35,073,967 from the exercise of warrants.In January 2026,... Keep Reading...

Visa Expands Fan-First Strategy with New and Renewed Team Partnerships Across Pro Football

Visa's portfolio of 13 team relationships brings fans closer to pro football culture in some of the sport's most passionate markets Visa (NYSE: V), a global leader in digital payments, is building a fan-first pro football platform designed to connect more directly with fans, teams, communities,... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Auto Advances End-to-End Lease Remarketing Strategy

AmeriTrust Auto Advances End-to-End Lease Remarketing Strategy

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / August 19, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance, today announced that AmeriTrust Auto, a wholly owned subsidiary of... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Resignation of Director

AmeriTrust Announces Resignation of Director

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / August 14, 2026 / AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV:AMT,OTC:AMTFF)(OTCQB:AMTFF)(Frankfurt:1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance, today announced that Board member and audit committee member, Steven... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

AmeriTrust Announces Second Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Funded lease contract growth accelerated in Q2 2026, with an increase of 205% in the value of contracts financed over Q1AmeriTrust Financial Technologies Inc. (TSXV: AMT,OTC:AMTFF) (OTCQB: AMTFF) (FSE: 1ZV) ("AmeriTrust", "AMT" or the "Company"), a fintech platform focused on automotive finance,... Keep Reading...
AmeriTrust Financial Named Exclusive Global Used-Vehicle Lease Partner for Military AutoSource to Serve U.S. Military Personnel Worldwide

AmeriTrust Financial Named Exclusive Global Used-Vehicle Lease Partner for Military AutoSource to Serve U.S. Military Personnel Worldwide

Military AutoSource, the only Department of Defense (DoD) and Exchange-authorized vehicle-buying program serving the overseas U.S. military community, will add AmeriTrust's new- and used-vehicle lease platform to its automotive offerings. AmeriTrust Financial (hereinafter "AmeriTrust"), an... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Interactive Chart

Latest Press Releases

Edgewater Wireless Brings Growing Semiconductor Momentum and Dual-Use Innovation to Canada's Semiconductor Symposium 2026

Peruvian Metals Announces New High-Grade Au-Ag Results at Palta Dorada

Brixton Metals Reports 97.0% Gold Recovery in Initial Metallurgical Work from the Trapper Gold Target

GoldInxs Commences Maiden Drill Program at the Fishpot Project, Testing Multiple Gold-Silver and Copper-Gold Targets

Related News

gold investing

Peruvian Metals Announces New High-Grade Au-Ag Results at Palta Dorada

precious metals investing

Brixton Metals Reports 97.0% Gold Recovery in Initial Metallurgical Work from the Trapper Gold Target

precious metals investing

GoldInxs Commences Maiden Drill Program at the Fishpot Project, Testing Multiple Gold-Silver and Copper-Gold Targets

precious metals investing

Excalibur Reports Gravity Survey Results from Rangefront Target at Bellehelen

energy investing

JAGUAR URANIUM ANNOUNCES FILING OF MAIDEN MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATE AT LAGUNA SALADA IN ARGENTINA

precious metals investing

FORTUNE BAY COMPLETES GOLDFIELDS PROCESSING TRADE-OFF STUDY AND ADVANCES DEVELOPMENT PLANNING

precious metals investing

Aurum extends gold at Boundiali BST1, BMT2 and BMT3