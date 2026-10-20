Jefferies Jumps to No. 1 in the 2026 Extel All-America Research Survey for Total Ranked Analysts

Best-ever result reflects sustained investment in talent, differentiated insights and a global research platform covering nearly 3,900 companies
Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF) today announced that it ranked No. 1 in the 2026 Extel All-America Research Survey (formerly Institutional Investor) for total ranked analysts, with 43 analysts recognized across sectors, more than any other firm in the survey.
Over several decades, Jefferies has built a broad global research franchise by recruiting leading professionals, developing talent and investing in data and technology across market cycles. Today, the firm covers nearly 3,900 companies across the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific, while continuing to expand its presence in key markets, including Japan through its recently announced equities and ECM joint venture with SMBC. Jefferies' research platform is complemented by one of the industry's leading equity sales and corporate access franchises, facilitating meaningful connections among analysts, investors and corporate management teams worldwide.
Jefferies scale and depth in research is matched by continued investment in research innovation. Jefferies analysts combine deep fundamental expertise with proprietary datasets, alternative data and AI-enabled tools to deliver differentiated insights across geographies, industries and market capitalizations.
Richard Handler, Jefferies' CEO, and Brian Friedman, Jefferies' President, stated: "We have invested for several decades in our people and our research platform because we believe great insights help clients make better decisions and excellent research is at the core of a great Wall Street firm. Today's recognition is meaningful because it comes from the investors we serve every day. We are proud of our team, grateful for our clients' trust and humbled by the responsibility that comes with it."
Michael Eastwood, Jefferies' Head of Americas Equity Research, stated : "The strength of our platform comes from exceptional people, differentiated data and a culture of continuous development. We have both recruited leading talent and developed many of our analysts within Jefferies, and we continue to enhance their fundamental expertise with innovative datasets, AI-enabled tools and global collaboration. Together with our sales and corporate access colleagues, we work every day to help clients navigate markets, identify opportunities and connect with management teams around the world. These results reflect the dedication of our analysts and the impact of their work for clients across market cycles."
The firm's recognition included seven No. 1-ranked analysts, six No. 2-ranked analysts, six No. 3-ranked analysts and 24 runner-up positions across industries.
In addition, Jefferies has the #1 ranked teams for:
- Aerospace and Defense
- Biotech (Small and Mid-cap)
- Clean Tech
- Internet (Small and Mid-cap)
- Life Science Tools
- Mining
- Paper & Sustainability
- Software (Small and Mid-cap)
- Utilities
About Jefferies Financial Group Inc.
Jefferies is one of the world's leading full-service investment banking and capital markets firms. We primarily serve public companies, private companies and their sponsors and owners, institutional investors and government entities. Our services are enhanced by our relentless client focus, differentiated insights and a flat and nimble operating structure.
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Media Contact
Jonathan Freedman
Head of Marketing and Communications
mediacontact@jefferies.com