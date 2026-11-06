Jeep® Brand Takes Adventure to Marvel Studios' 'Avengers: Doomsday' Universe in Epic Finale of Sweeping Yearlong Global Collaboration

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- "A Jeep® 4x4 for Any Universe" campaign serves as the third and final chapter in the yearlong Jeep brand and Marvel collaboration, taking legendary-adventure Jeep vehicles and iconic characters across the worlds of Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Doomsday," which hits theaters December 18
- The cobranded spot takes audiences from the Avengers Tower in New York to the X-Mansion, and from the Fantastic Four Universe to Latveria, transforming Marvel worlds into an imaginative showcase for Jeep brand adventure and legendary 4x4 capability, showcasing how Jeep vehicles show up as reliable in any universe
- Campaign features fan-favorite characters like Captain America, Human Torch, H.E.R.B.I.E., Nightcrawler and The Thing, as well as a glimpse at Latveria, the nation ruled by Doctor Doom
- The campaign extends across the Jeep brand portfolio and will run across broadcast, social media and digital channels in November and December in the U.S. and select global markets
One universe was never going to be enough for the Jeep® brand. Now, Jeep brand and Marvel are bringing their yearlong collaboration to an epic conclusion with "A Jeep 4x4 for Any Universe," a new co-branded marketing campaign launching in the U.S. and select global markets. The campaign launches today and will run through December, surrounding the theatrical release of Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Doomsday" in theaters December 18. The 360-degree marketing campaign will include national and dealership creative supported across broadcast, social media, website, CRM and experiential events, with U.S. and global executions.
For the yearlong campaign's final chapter, the Jeep brand ventures into the expansive worlds of "Avengers: Doomsday." Across the home universes of the Avengers, Fantastic Four and X-Men, the campaign turns Marvel's extraordinary worlds and varied terrain into the ultimate playground for Jeep vehicles.
Jeep Goes Anywhere, Even Other Worlds
The premise is simple: Different worlds. Different terrain. One vehicle brand built to explore them all. The campaign brings the adventurous spirit of the Jeep brand together with the characters, worlds and storytelling of "Avengers: Doomsday."
Hurtling into the multiversal creative journey are iconic Marvel characters, including Captain America, Human Torch, H.E.R.B.I.E. and Nightcrawler. One of the campaign's signature moments sees The Thing get behind the wheel of a Jeep Wrangler, bringing together one of Marvel's most formidable heroes and the Jeep brand's most iconic 4x4. Each world brings something different and somewhere new to explore. Together, they reinforce the central idea behind the campaign: There's only one off-road adventure automotive brand capable of taking on any universe. When adventure can lead anywhere, Jeep is built to go everywhere.
"Jeep people have always looked at the unfamiliar as an invitation to explore," said Branden Coté, Jeep CEO. "With 'A Jeep 4x4 for Any Universe,' we're taking that very Jeep idea and giving it a Marvel-size canvas. The new campaign turns the scale and worlds of Marvel Studios' 'Avengers: Doomsday' into a uniquely Jeep idea. Every iconic universe from the franchise presents a different world to navigate and another reason to keep going. New worlds. New terrain. The same spirit of adventure. The same instinct to find out what's on the other side."
"For 85 years, Jeep has given adventure seekers the freedom to go beyond the familiar and find out what's on the other side," said Nate Buelow, chief marketing officer, Stellantis North America. "With this collaboration, we're taking that idea further than ever before, across the multiverse. The worlds and terrain may change, but the instinct to explore them doesn't. Wherever the adventure takes you, Jeep 4x4s are built to get you there."
"Our yearlong collaboration with Jeep in celebration of the release of Marvel Studios' 'Avengers: Doomsday,' has been an incredible creative journey, finding bold and unexpected ways to combine Jeep brand's spirit of adventure and Marvel's iconic characters and powerful storytelling," said Lylle Breier, EVP, partnerships, promotions and events at Disney. "Together, we have created a truly distinctive global campaign that reflects the vision and innovation behind this extraordinary collaboration, building excitement for 'Avengers: Doomsday' in theaters December 18."
"The scale of 'Avengers: Doomsday' gives us an incredible canvas for storytelling built around vastly different worlds, environments and characters," said Holly Frank, VP, global marketing partnerships and promotions at Disney. "The Jeep lineup is a natural fit for this creative vision, giving us a unique way to connect each universe with a vehicle that reflects its character while reinforcing the idea that adventure knows no boundaries."
The campaign extends across the Jeep brand portfolio and will appear across broadcast, social media, digital media and experiential activations. The campaign serves as the "big finish" to the full-year Jeep and Marvel collaboration.
From 1941 to Any Universe
"A Jeep 4x4 for Any Universe" completes a story that began earlier this year by bringing together two American icons with a remarkable shared origin: the Jeep brand and Captain America were both born in 1941.
The collaboration launched in May with "Origin Story," connecting their shared beginnings while introducing the 2026 Jeep Wrangler America250 special edition, featuring an exclusive Captain America shield tire cover. The first phase also included an original, limited-edition Marvel comic book cover featuring Captain America and the Jeep Wrangler America250 special edition.
The story continued with "The Original Superheroes," the Summer of Jeep campaign that turned the spotlight from superheroes on the page and screen to real-life U.S. military veterans. The campaign featured Jeep Wrangler, Grand Cherokee, Cherokee, Gladiator, Grand Wagoneer and Compass vehicles driven by veterans who had served as captains across land, air and sea.
The full campaign, "Origin Story," "The Original Superheroes" and "A Jeep 4x4 for Any Universe," was created in partnership with Chicago-based advertising agency Highdive.
Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Doomsday"
In Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Doomsday," beloved heroes from three distinct universes will be set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they've ever encountered. The film, which is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo with a screenplay written by Stephen McFeely and Michael Waldron and is produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito and Jonathan Schwartz, stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Pedro Pascal, Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie, Florence Pugh, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Wyatt Russell, Channing Tatum, Simu Liu, Ian McKellen, Hayley Atwell, Tom Hiddleston, James Marsden, Patrick Stewart, Joseph Quinn, Sebastian Stan, David Harbour, Letitia Wright, Lewis Pullman, Kelsey Grammer, Kathryn Newton, Danny Ramirez, Winston Duke, Alan Cumming, Hannah John-Kamen, Rebecca Romijn, Alex Livinalli, Mabel Cadena, with Tenoch Huerta Mejia. "Avengers: Doomsday" releases in theaters December 18, 2026.
Jeep Brand
For 85 years, Jeep has been a global leader in SUVs, delivering legendary off-road capability, advanced technology and exceptional versatility for those who seek fun and adventure. With a commitment to innovation, the Jeep brand offers a diverse lineup of vehicles powered by internal combustion engines, hybrid technology and all-electric drivetrains. Built on a heritage of freedom, adventure, authenticity and passion, Jeep continues to set the standard for rugged and refined vehicles designed to conquer it all.
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SOURCE Stellantis