August 11, 2022 TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada Jazz Resources Inc. (the " Company " or " JZR ") (TSXV:JZR) is pleased to announce that it intends to undertake a non-brokered private placement offering of convertible debentures (the " Debentures ") to raise gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000 (the " Offering ").  The principal sum of each Debenture will be $1,000.  The Debentures will bear interest at a simple rate of eight percent (8%) per annum and will mature on the date that is two (2) years from the date of issuance (the " Maturity Date "). For the first year of the term of the Debentures, interest will be paid in arrears in cash to the holders of the Debentures on the earlier of the conversion date or the date of the first anniversary of the Debentures. For the second year of the term of the Debentures, interest will be paid in arrears in cash on the earlier of the conversion date and the Maturity Date for interest accrued during the second year. The principal amount of the Debentures may, at the election of the holders and at any time prior to the Maturity Date, be converted into common shares in the capital of the Company (the " Conversion Shares ") at a conversion price of $0.85 per Conversion Share.  The Debentures will be offered pursuant to one or more prospectus exemptions set out in National Instrument 45-106 Prospectus Exemptions .

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for development expenditures on the Vila Nova gold project located in the State of Amapa, Brazil and for general working capital purposes.

Closing of the Offering is expected to occur in one or more tranches, with the first tranche expected to close on or about August 24, 2022.  Insiders of the Company may participate in the Offering.  The Company may pay participating registered dealers finder's fees in connection with the Offering comprised of cash or securities of the Company, or a combination thereof, as permitted by the TSX Venture Exchange (the " Exchange ").

The Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, receipt of Exchange approval. The Debentures, and any Conversion Shares issuable upon the conversion thereof, will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance.

The Company also announces that it has elected to relinquish and allowed to expire four (4) mineral claims totaling 2,000 hectares on the Teddy Glacier property located 40km southeast of Revelstoke, B.C.  The Company still holds one (1) claim on the Teddy Glacier property which totals approximately 50 hectares.

For further information please contact:

Robert Klenk

Chief Executive Officer

rob@jazzresources.ca

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Offering, the expected participation in the Offering by certain insiders, the Company's expected use of net proceeds of the Offering, and the receipt of Exchange approval.  Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include, but are not limited to; the state of the capital markets, and the market for commodities and precious metals; changes in laws and Exchange policies, macroeconomic and geopolitical events or events of third parties beyond the Company's control; and other risks detailed from time to time in filings made by the Company with the securities regulatory authorities.  The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Such statements although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

None of the securities of JZR have been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities law, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States or "U.S. persons" (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) absent registration or an exemption from such registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy in the United States nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

JAZZ RESOURCES INC. Receives DTC Eligibility

August 10, 2022 TheNewswire - Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada Jazz Resources Inc. (the " Company " or " JZR ") (TSXV:JZR) is pleased to announce that its common shares ("Shares") have been made eligible for book-entry and depository services of the Depository Trust Company ("DTC") to facilitate electronic clearing and settlement of transfers of its Shares in the United States.

Jazz Resources Inc. Reports on and Summarizes Certain Technical Information Received from the Operator of the Vila Nova Gold Project, Amapa State, Brazil

Highlights of the Report (as defined below) include:

JAZZ Closes Balance of Increased Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada TheNewswire - Jazz Resources Inc. (TSXV:JZR) (the " Company " or " JZR ") is pleased to announce that it has closed (the " Second Tranche ") the balance of its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering (the " Offering ") of units (the " Units ") by issuing 1,264,750 Units at a price of $0.80 per Unit for gross proceeds of $1,011,800.  Each Unit is comprised of one common share (a " Share ") in the capital of the Company and one share purchase warrant (a " Warrant ").  Each Warrant shall entitle the holder to acquire one additional Share in the capital of the Company at a price of $1.20 per Share for a period of 12 months after the date of issuance of the Warrants.

Jazz Announces Closing Of First Tranche Of Private Placement Of Units

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada May 13, 2022 TheNewswire - Jazz Resources Inc. ( TSXV:JZR ) (the " Company " or " JZR ") is pleased to announce that it has closed the first portion of its previously announced non-brokered private placement offering (the " Offering ") of units (the " Units ") by issuing 860,250 Units at a price of $0.80 per Unit for gross proceeds of $688,200.  Each Unit is comprised of one common share (a " Share ") in the capital of the Company and one share purchase warrant (a " Warrant ").  Each Warrant shall entitle the holder to acquire one additional common share in the capital of the Company at a price of $1.20 per Share for a period of 12 months after the date of issuance of the Warrants.

Jazz Resources Increases Size of Non-Brokered Offering

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada TheNewswire May 10, 2022 Jazz Resources Inc. (the " Company " or " JZR ") (TSXV:JZR) is pleased to announce that, due to significant demand, it has increased its previously announced private placement financing by an additional $700,000 to $1,700,000.  Pursuant to the increased offering, the Company is offering, on a non-brokered private placement basis, up to 2,125,000 units (each, a " Unit ") at a price of $0.80 per Unit, to raise aggregate gross proceeds of up to $1,700,000.  Each Unit will be comprised of one common share (each, a " Share ") and one common share purchase warrant (each, a " Warrant ").  Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one additional common share (each, a " Warrant Share ") of the Company at an exercise price of $1.20 per Warrant Share for a period of 12 months after the closing of the Offering.

ALEXCO ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

(All amounts in CDN$ unless otherwise indicated)

Alexco Resource Corp. (NYSE American: AXU) (TSX: AXU) ("Alexco" or the "Company") today reports financial results for the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2022 (" Q1 2022 " and " YTD 2022 ") compared to the three and six month periods ended June 30, 2021 (" Q2 2021 " and " YTD 2021 ").

FREEGOLD ANNOUNCES THE WITHDRAWAL OF SOUTH32 FROM THE SHORTY CREEK OPTION AGREEMENT

Freegold Ventures Limited (TSX: FVL) (OTCQX: FGOVF) (Freegold) announces that South32 Limited (South32) has provided notice of its intention and election not to further fund any further Tranche Payments as defined in, and in terms of, the Option Agreement, and accordingly the Option Agreement has been terminated. Shorty Creek lies approximately 125 road km northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska and 4 kms to the south of the abandoned mining town of Livengood and the all-weather paved Elliott Highway.

The work funded by South32 over the last three years, has provided additional understanding of the mineralization at Shorty Creek with most of the work focused outside of the Hill 1835 target area, where Freegold previously focused its attention. The Hill 1835 area covers a 1,000 metre by 1,500 metre target area with copper mineralization associated with the magnetic high. Additional work by Freegold is expected to focus on the geochemical anomalies, with coincident magnetic highs located throughout the project area as well as additional follow-up in the Hill 1835 Area.

Satori Reports 29.06 g/t Gold over 5.85 Metres in Latest South Zone Drill Holes

Satori Resources Inc. (TSXV: BUD) ("Satori" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the latest drill results from the spring exploration drilling at the 100%-owned Tartan Lake deposit near Flin Flon, Manitoba. Satori's winter drill program focused on shallow holes targeting extensions of the South Zone mineralization down plunge to the west and initial drilling of the McFadden target, a broad area of intense quartz carbonate veining located approximately 1,600 metres south of the South Zone.

Table 1.0 summarizes the drill results from the South Zone drill holes. The most significant intersection was reported in hole TLSZ22-21 which intersected 29.06 g/t Au over 5.85 metres and included 198.5 g/t Au over 0.80 metres. Coarse visible gold was observed in the drill core.

NV Gold and GoldSpot Discoveries Corp. Completes Data Library Project; Targeting over 30 New Potentially Prospective Areas in Nevada

NV Gold Corporation (TSXV:NVX)(OTC PINK:NVGLF) ("NV Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the finalization of the strategic data analysis (The Data Library Project) by GoldSpot Discoveries Corp. ("GoldSpot") (SPOT

NV Gold's Data Library consists of multiple data compilations, covering Nevada and elsewhere, including extensive proprietary exploration files created by AngloGold, USMX, Canyon Resources and others. Multiple significant regional geological, geochemical, and geophysical exploration programs generated this data, comprised of over 40 years of effort, and at a historical cost in excess of US$20 million.

First Tellurium Engages Corporate Communications Provider

First Tellurium Corp. (CSE: FTEL) (the "Company" or "First Tellurium"), announces it has entered into an agreement for engagement of corporate consulting services (the "Agreement") with Dutchess Group LLC ("Dutchess") to provide corporate communications services. Services will include dissemination of public company materials and social media management.

Under the terms of the Agreement, Dutchess will be engaged for an initial term of 3 months at a rate of $15,000 per month. Upon review following the initial three-month period, the Company and Dutchess will discuss continuance of the contract.

Prismo Metals Announces DTC Eligibility

Prismo Metals Inc. (CSE: PRIZ) (OTCQB: PMOMF) ("Prismo" or the "Company") today announced that its common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement in the United States through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC").

DTC eligibility is expected to simplify the process of trading and enhance liquidity of Prismo shares in the United States. The Company's shares recently began trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market ("OTCQB") under the ticker symbol PMOMF.

