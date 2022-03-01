Precious Metals Investing News
Vancouver, British Col umbia, Canada TheNewswire - Jazz Resources Inc. (TSXV:JZR) (the " Company " or " JZR ") wishes to announce that the fully-permitted, 800 tonne per day gravimetric mill is currently being assembled on site at the Vila Nova gold property located in the State of Amapa, Brazil.  The Company anticipates that the mill will be fully assembled before the end of March 2022.  Testing of the mill will be conducted as soon as practicable after assembly has been completed.

The Company also announces that it has elected to exercise its right under the terms of a warrant certificate dated February 18, 2021 (the " Warrant Certificate ") governing the common share purchase warrants of the Company issued on February 18, 2021 (the " Warrants ") to accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants.  Pursuant to the Warrant Certificate, the Company may accelerate the expiry of these Warrants in the event the volume weighted average trading price of the common shares of the Company (" Common Shares ") on the TSX Venture Exchange is equal to or greater than $0.60 for at least 15 consecutive trading.  The Warrants will, unless exercised, expire on March 31, 2022.  As of the close of markets on March 1, 2022, the weighted average trading price of the Common Shares has been greater than $0.60 for at least 15 consecutive trading days.  As of March 1 , 202 2 , a total of 2,949,000 Warrants have yet to be exercised.  Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one common share at an exercise price of $0. 35 . If all Warrants are exercised, gross proceeds to the Company will total $1,032,150 .00

The Company will use the net proceeds from the exercise of any Warrants to further develop the Vila Nova gold project and for general working capital purposes.

For further information, please contact:

Robert Klenk

Chief Executive Officer

rob@jazzresources.ca

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information in this press release includes statements with respect to the anticipated use of proceeds derived from the exercise of the Warrants and the anticipated completion of the gravimetric mill being assembled on the Vila Nova property.  Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, geopolitical and social uncertainties and regulatory risks.  Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended.  There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.  Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

None of the securities of JZR have been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities law, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States or "U.S. persons" (as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) absent registration or an exemption from such registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy in the United States nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

FINLAY MINERALS SIGNS DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT FOR THE OPTION OF ITS PIL PROPERTY

Finlay Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: FYL) (the "Company") announces that further to its news release dated February 10, 2022 the Company has entered into a definitive option agreement dated February 28, 2022 for the option of a 70% interest in its wholly-owned PIL Property to ATAC Resources Ltd. ("ATAC") exercisable for consideration totaling $1.9 million and $12 million of work. The definitive option agreement was entered into pursuant to, and on substantially the terms set forth in, the binding letter of intent described in the Company's February 10, 2022 news release

Pursuant to the definitive option agreement, ATAC may exercise the option and acquire a 70% interest in the Property by making aggregate cash payments of $650,000 and share payments having an aggregate cash equivalent value of $1,250,000 , and incurring an aggregate of $12,000,000 in exploration expenditures in staged amounts on or before December 31 , 2026.  Following the exercise of the option, ATAC and Finlay will hold interests in the Property of 70% and 30%, respectively, and a joint venture will be formed.

Steppe Gold Announces Resumption of Gold and Silver Production

Steppe Gold Limited (TSX: STGO) (OTCQX: STPGF) (FSE: 2J9) ("Steppe Gold" or the "Company") is extremely pleased to announce that it has received a new shipment of key reagents and has now resumed full production.

Throughout 2021, Steppe Gold faced significant reagent supply issues related to COVID lockdowns and border closures, notably with China. Having explored numerous supply alternatives, the Company has now secured new supplies and has recommenced heap leach ore processing.

MLK Gold. Ltd. announces commencement of airborne geophysical survey on flagship Caledonia Brook gold property

Geotech Ltd. using industry leading Versatile Time-Domain Electromagnetic (VTEM™ Plus) geophysical system to survey property

MLK Gold Ltd. (CSE: MLK) (or the " Company "), a growth-oriented gold exploration company headquartered in Windsor, Nova Scotia is pleased to announce the commencement of the Versatile Time-Domain Electromagnetic (VTEM™ Plus) geophysical survey on the Company's flagship Caledonia Brook gold property located in the south-west region of Grand Falls Windsor Newfoundland . The Caledonia Brook property is situated west of New Found Gold Corporation's high-grade gold discovery and shares geological similarities to Marathon Gold's (4 million ounces) Valentine and Victoria Lake Grand Falls Shear Zone System.

Metals Creek Drill Hole DL21-022 Returns 2.26 g/t Gold over 22.04 Meters, Including 3.45 g/t Gold over 10.13 Meters at Dona Lake

Metals Creek Resources Corp. (the "Company" or Metals Creek, TSXV: MEK, OTCQB: MCREF, FRA:M1C1) is pleased to announce diamond drill results for drill holes DL21-022 and DL22-023 from the phase III diamond drill program at the Dona Lake Gold project (See News Release November 08, 2021).

Drill hole DL21-022 intersected the Main Zone stratigraphy at approximately 518 meters(m) below surface and 68m below the lowermost mine working (455 Level) returning a core length intercept of 3.45 grammes per ton (g/t) gold (Au) over 10.13m (557.00 - 567.13m). This was a part of a broader zone of mineralization of 2.26 g/t Au over 22.04m (549.11 - 571.15m). (See Table 1 Significant Results). Mineralization is hosted within silicate-sulfide iron formation and characterized by stringer to disseminated pyrrhotite ranging from 1 to 15% with local pyrite. Alteration consists of moderate to strong hornblende, garnet and grunerite. Primary banding within the iron formation has become more diffuse with an increase in alteration intensity. Visible Gold (VG) was noted in this intercept.

Puma Exploration Signs Strategic Land Package Agreement to Extend Its Williams Brook Gold Property

Puma Exploration Inc. (TSXV: PUMA, OTC: PUXPF) (the "Company" or "Puma") is pleased to report that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100% interest in another 341 claims ("the Claims") in nine (9) separate claim blocks, contiguous to its flagship Williams Brook North property. The Claims add another 7,443 ha to the land package for a total of 29,522 ha. The Williams Brook Gold property is the ongoing focus of the Company's 2022 Exploration Program. The new claims are located along strike of the gold trends identified at Williams Brook to date (see Figure 1). While there's been limited exploration carried out on the Claims so far, trenching undertaken in 2021 returned gold results up to 8.67 gt Au . Puma will compile and analyze available data this winter in preparation for a comprehensive surface exploration program next summer.

Over the past 15 months, Puma has consolidated a patchwork of mining claims that had seen little to no modern exploration work. The Company's successful 2021 exploration program, combined with the initial visual observations from the current 10,000 metres drilling program at The O'Neil Gold Trend ("OGT"), were catalysts to secure more ground with similar potential contiguous to the existing landholding.

Cross River Announces Drill Mobilization at the McVicar Gold Project, NW Ontario

Cross River Ventures Corp. (CSE: CRVC) (OTCQB: CSRVF) (FSE: C6R) (the "Company") is pleased to report that two diamond drill rigs have been mobilized to the Company's 12,000-hecatre McVicar Gold Project, located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

Crews have been on site over the last two weeks preparing the McVicar Camp, an exploration drill camp located along kilometer 125 of the Cat Lake Winter Road, in Northern Ontario, approximately 150 km east of Red Lake, and 80 km west of Pickle Lake.

The McVicar gold project is situated in the Superior Province of northern Ontario, Canada. The greenstone belts within the Superior Province contain some of the largest economic gold deposits in the world. McVicar encompasses the geologically significant structural components of the Lang Lake greenstone belt (see Figure 1 below), an underexplored belt located approximately 40 km north of the historic Golden Patricia Mine (619,796 oz at 15.2 g/t Au)*.

Cross River Ventures has initiated a planned 5,000-meter diamond drill program at McVicar, designed to test the Altered Zone and Bear Head Trend, two of several gold target zones on the property. Diamond drilling will be conducted by Major Drilling utilizing two Duralite 1000N Fly configuration diamond drill rigs. Drilling will commence shortly with two rigs focused on the Altered Zone (Target 2, Figure 2) and conclude with both drill rigs in the Bear Head Trend (Target 1, Figure 2).

"After conducting a methodical, detailed exploration approach at McVicar over the last year the technical team has identified several priority drill targets. We're excited to begin drilling and move project development forward in a meaningful way," said CEO, Alex Klenman. "This round of exploration drilling will build on historical drill intercepts at the Altered Zone, where we intend to drill test along strike, down-dip and down-plunge gold targets."

"In addition to the Altered Zone target, we're also conducting a maiden drill program at the newly discovered 700-meter long Bear Head gold trend, where surface sampling recently returned assay values up to 19.75 grams-per-tonne gold. McVicar is large, it's extensive, and is full of favorable geology, historic occurrences, and multiple target zones. It's exciting to begin drilling our flagship project," continued Mr. Klenman.

About The Altered Zone

The Altered Zone is a complex zone of deformation and intense alteration composed of sheared mafic volcanics, abundant green mica, intermediate intrusive rocks, massive to semi-massive quartz, and a quartz-carbonate-sericite schist.

New geologic modelling by Cross River in 2021 utilizes historic drilling data and suggests that the high-grade gold bearing structure continues at depth, coincident with lithologic breaks and a broader damage zone corridor characterized by an intense hydrothermal alteration overprint. The gold bearing structure at the Altered Zone is open in all directions. The upcoming drill program is designed to test the gold grade and continuity of the structure along strike, down-dip, and down-plunge. The program and will also test for new high-grade gold shoots at several locations along the broader Altered Zone structural trend.

About The Bear Head Trend

Cross River Ventures field crews discovered the Bear Head Trend during the summer 2021 fieldwork. It is located approximately 600 meters south of the historic Chellow Vein at the southern contact between mafic volcanics and granite along the Bear Head Fault Zone (Figure 1). This geological environment is considered prospective for Archean greenstone gold deposits and contains favorable structural and lithological sites for gold deposition.

The Bear Head Trend is an undrilled, minimum 700m, high-grade gold corridor that is nested within a WNW trending multi-km braided damage zone structure. Key samples collected in 2021 include sheared and silicified mafic metavolcanic rocks with 1-10cm wide smoky blue quartz veins which returned gold values of 19.75 grams-per-tonne ("g/t") gold ("Au") and 1.415 g/t Au (News Release October 5th, 2021) .

About the McVicar Project

Cross River's McVicar Gold Project is a district-scale (approximately 12,000 hectares) gold exploration project that contains gold prospective structure and host rocks that transect the entire Lang Lake greenstone belt, located in the Patricia Mining Division, approximately 150 km east of Red Lake, and 80 km west of Pickle Lake, in NW Ontario, Canada.

The McVicar project covers all the major fertile structural and lithostratigraphic elements of the greenstone belt, which is bound to the south by the major NW trending Bear Head Fault zone (within which the historic Golden Patricia Mine is situated).

Historic drilling at McVicar Lake in the Altered and North Flexure Zones include:

  • 6.46 g/t Au over 10.09 m including 29.86 g/t Au over 1.86 metersi

  • 5.5 g/t Au over 3.6 m including 12.2 g/t Au over 0.98 metersii

The McVicar Lake claims also host the Chellow Vein zone, which is a narrow quartz vein that consists of smoky grey to white quartz mineralized with minor pyrite and visible gold. The vein system yielded high grade gold at surface including grab samplesiii that assayed 827.4 g/t Au and 578.1 g/t Auiv.

The 2022 winter drill program is fully funded, and the Company has received all relevant permits.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7276/115196_e2ba42f6c41f1ae1_002.jpg

Figure 1: McVicar Gold Project, location of nearby deposits and historical mines, NW Ontario

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7276/115196_e2ba42f6c41f1ae1_002full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7276/115196_e2ba42f6c41f1ae1_003.jpg

Figure 2: Drill target zones, winter 2022 drill program, McVicar Gold Project, NW Ontario

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7276/115196_e2ba42f6c41f1ae1_003full.jpg

Qualified Person

Daniel MacNeil, P.Geo., M.Sc., a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101, reviewed, and approved the technical content disclosed in this press release. Historical assay results contained in this press release were not verified by the Company. However, the historical reports referenced were authored by experienced geoscientists and copies of laboratory assay sheets were commonly inserted in the reports.

About Cross River Ventures

Cross River is a gold exploration company focused on the development of top tier exploration properties located in emerging Greenstone Districts of NW Ontario, Canada. The Company controls a 28,000-ha, multiple project portfolio with highly prospective ground in and among prolific, gold bearing greenstone belts. Cross River's common shares trade in Canada under the symbol "CRVC" on the CSE, and in the US under the symbol "CSRVF" on the OTCQB. Please visit www.crossriverventures.com for more information.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

Cross River Ventures CORP.

Alex Klenman
CEO
604-227-6610
aklenman@crossriverventures.com
www.crossriverventures.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially because of factors discussed in the management discussion and analysis section of our interim and most recent annual financial statement or other reports and filings with the Canadian Securities Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulations. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

