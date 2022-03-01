Vancouver, British Col umbia, Canada TheNewswire - Jazz Resources Inc. wishes to announce that the fully-permitted, 800 tonne per day gravimetric mill is currently being assembled on site at the Vila Nova gold property located in the State of Amapa, Brazil. The Company anticipates that the mill will be fully assembled before the end of March 2022. Testing of the mill will be conducted as soon as practicable ...

JZR:CA