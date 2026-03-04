Jayden Resources Announces Director Change

Jayden Resources Inc. (TSXV: JDN,OTC:JDNRF) (OTCQB: JDNRF) ("Jayden" or the "Company") announces that Queenie Kuang has resigned as a director of the Company. The directors would like to thank Queenie for her work with the Company and wish her all the success in her future endeavours.

With the resignation of Ms. Kuang, Alexander McAulay, CPA has given his consent to act as a director of the Company effective immediately. Alexander McAulay, CPA is an accomplished entrepreneur and capital markets executive with extensive experience in accounting, business development, and public company leadership. As the CEO and owner of Treewalk Ventures Inc., Alexander has built a fast-growing accounting firm that serves public companies with innovative solutions and a team of over 50 professionals. He has a proven track record of guiding organizations through key transitions, including public listings, mergers, and strategic growth initiatives, leveraging his expertise to drive impactful business outcomes.

Following the changes, the Company's current Board of Directors consists of David Eaton, Denise Lok and Alexander McAulay.

For further information about this news release and the Company's current activities, contact info@jaydenresources.com, visit our website at www.jaydenresources.com or call us at 604-688-9588.

On Behalf of the Board:

"David Eaton"
President & Chief Executive Officer

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/286279

News Provided by TMX Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Jayden Resources Inc.

