Jayden Appoints New CFO

Jayden Resources Inc. (TSXV: JDN,OTC:JDNRF) (OTCQB: JDNRF) ("Jayden" or the "Company") announces that it has appointed Justin Lau as the Company's new Chief Financial Officer.

Justin Lau is a Chartered Professional Accountant with a Bachelor of Business Administration from the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology. He brings extensive experience in financial reporting, technical accounting, and advisory services across multiple international markets.

He is currently Senior Manager of Financial Reporting and Advisory Services at Treewalk, where he supports a wide range of publicly listed companies on the NASDAQ, TSX-V, and CSE, as well as private companies preparing for public offerings. He began his career at PricewaterhouseCoopers, providing audit services to a range of prominent clients, including those listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

He is also a Certified Public Accountant in Hong Kong and a Chartered Accountant with the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.

The Company is pleased to welcome Mr. Lau who will be replacing David Eaton (CEO of Jayden) whom has acted as interim Chief Financial Officer since April 28 of this year.

About Jayden Resources
Jayden Resources Inc. is a mining exploration company focused on the discovery of precious metals assets located primarily in Canada. Jayden is currently earning a 100% interest in the Storm Lake Gold Property located on the Frotet-Evans Greenstone Belt in central Quebec. Jayden believes Storm Lake to be an exceptional property with overlooked potential. Jayden also holds a 100% interest in the highly prospective Wheatcroft Project located within the Kisseynew Domain in northwestern Manitoba. The Company is currently in negotiations with First Nations surrounding the Wheatcroft Project and hopes to complete the first round of drilling on the property during 2025.

For further information about this news release or the Company, visit our website at www.jaydenresources.com, email info@jaydenresources.com, or call Mike Thast at 778-331-2093.

On Behalf of the Board:

"David Eaton"

President and CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/268807

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Jayden Resources Inc.JDN:CATSXV:JDNGold Investing
JDN:CA
The Conversation (0)

Jayden Resources Inc.

Jayden Resources Inc is an exploration stage company. Principally, it is engaged in the business of acquiring, exploring, and developing interests in mining projects. The company is focused on the Silver coin gold project.

Person calculating with gold bars and coins on a table.

Gold’s Meteoric Rise: Can the Price Break US$4,000 in 2025?

Gold’s momentum has price predictions heading upwards of US$4,000 per ounce by the year's end.

Rising by more than 44 percent since the start of the year, in 2025 the price of gold has hit highs once unthinkable. Aggressive central bank buying, US Federal Reserve rate decisions, ongoing geopolitical conflicts and US trade policy uncertainty have weakened the US dollar and escalated federal debt concerns. The resulting increase in demand for safe-haven assets is pushing investors toward gold, from physical bars to gold exchange-traded funds.

This week, the US government shutdown drove the price of gold even higher, approaching the US$3,900 level as it reached US$3,896.30 early in the morning of Wednesday (October 1) before pulling back.

Keep reading...Show less
Sitka Gold VP of corporate development Mike Burke

Sitka Gold Eyes Resource Update as Drill Program at RC Gold Project Concludes

Sitka Gold (TSXV:SIG,OTCQB:SITKF,FWB:1RF) is gearing up for a potential resource update for its RC gold project in the Yukon, as more drill results come in from its 30,000 meter program.

“We're doing 30,000 meters this year. With the success we've had, we've been able to release about a third of our drilling so far. So we're still waiting for a lot of drill results, which is typical,” said Mike Burke, Sitka Gold’s vice president of corporate development.

“We'll see results rolling in between now and Christmas time, and maybe even a little bit later, depending on how the labs are doing. But with that amount of drilling, we'll certainly be in a position to update our resources on the Blackjack and Eiger.”

Keep reading...Show less
Hand holding gold bar in front of blurred building.

Gold Price Closes in on US$3,900 as US Government Shuts Down

Gold continued to set new records on Wednesday (October 1), nearly reaching US$3,900 per ounce.

After spending the summer months consolidating, the yellow metal began pushing higher toward the end of August.

It quickly reached US$3,500 and continued past US$3,600, US$3,700 and US$3,800; gold rose as high as US$3,895 per ounce on Wednesday before retreating back to the US$3,850 mark by 2:00 p.m. EDT.

Keep reading...Show less
White arrow on red background indicating stock market decline.

End of Barrick Alliance Sends Japan Gold Shares Plummeting

Japan Gold (TSXV:JG,OTCQB:JGLDF) shares sank at the start of the week after the junior miner announced its five year strategic alliance with Barrick Mining (TSX:ABX,NYSE:B) will come to an end on October 31.

Established in February 2020, the partnership aimed to explore, develop and potentially mine gold deposits across Japan that could meet the scale requirements for tier one or tier two assets.

Over the life of the deal, Barrick invested about C$23.2 million (US$17.4 million) to fund geochemical and geophysical surveys, as well as support limited scout drilling, across Japan Gold’s 3,000 square kilometer portfolio.

Keep reading...Show less
Mini shopping cart filled with gold bars on wooden surface.

Aya Gold & Silver Refutes Resource Inflation Allegations

Aya Gold & Silver (TSX:AYA,OTCQX:AYASF) President and CEO Benoit La Salle is calling fake news on Blue Orca Capital's claim that the company has inflated its silver resource with "phantom ounces."

On September 25, investment advisory firm Blue Orca published a short-seller report alleging resource inflation on the part of Aya. The mid-tier precious metals producer is one of the main mine operators in Morocco.

Its assets include the Zgounder silver mine and the Boumadine polymetallic project.

Keep reading...Show less
Brixton Metals Drills 15m of 2.26 g/t Gold at the Trapper Gold Target

Brixton Metals Drills 15m of 2.26 g/t Gold at the Trapper Gold Target

Brixton Metals Corporation (TSX-V: BBB, OTCQB: BBBXF) (the " Company " or " Brixton ") is pleased to announce additional drill results from the Trapper Gold Target this season. Drilling at the Trapper Target has been completed for the season. A total of 6272m was drilled at the Trapper Target from 30 holes. Assays are pending for the remaining 18 holes with visible gold having been identified in several of these remaining holes. The zone remains open for expansion.

Highlights

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Oasis Uranium Propsectivity Report

Cote D'Ivoire Soils Underway and Ghana Auger Well Advanced

Syntheia Closes Call Center Guys Acquisition

Apex Announces Update on Financing

Related News

Energy Investing

Oasis Uranium Propsectivity Report

Battery Metals Investing

Cote D'Ivoire Soils Underway and Ghana Auger Well Advanced

Energy Investing

Mustang Energy and Skyharbour Resources Stake an Additional Claim on its 914W Uranium Project

Battery Metals Investing

Altech Batteries Ltd Commences Selling Sodium Nickel Chloride Batteries

Lithium Investing

Lithium Americas and GM Advance Thacker Pass with Landmark Federal Funding

Precious Metals Investing

1911 Gold to Present at the Metals & Mining Virtual Investor Conference October 7, 2025

Critical Metals Investing

E-Tech Resources Identifies Kilometer-Scale REE Soil Anomaly at Eureka Project, Namibia