Jason Winkler, Executive Vice President and CFO, Motorola Solutions to Participate in the UBS Global Technology and AI Conference

Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI), a global leader in public safety and enterprise security, today announced that Jason Winkler, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will participate at the upcoming UBS Global Technology and AI Conference on Monday, December 1, 2025 at 4:55 p.m. MST.

A live webcast and replay of the session will be featured on Motorola Solutions' Investor Relations website at https://www.motorolasolutions.com/investors/events-and-presentations.html .

About Motorola Solutions | Solving for safer

Safety and security are at the heart of everything we do at Motorola Solutions. We build and connect technologies to help protect people, property and places. Our solutions foster the collaboration that's critical for safer communities, safer schools, safer hospitals, safer businesses, and ultimately, safer nations. Learn more about our commitment to innovating for a safer future for us all at www.motorolasolutions.com .

Investor Contact
Tim Yocum
Motorola Solutions
tim.yocum@motorolasolutions.com
+1 847-576-6899

