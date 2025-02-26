Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Recce Pharmaceuticals

Japan Patent Allowance for RECCE® Anti-Infectives

Recce Pharmaceuticals Limited (ASX:RCE, FSE:R9Q), (Recce or the Company) the Company developing a New Class of Synthetic Anti-Infectives, is pleased to announce the receipt of a notice of allowance from the Japan Patent Office for Patent Family 4 for Recce’s Anti-infectives, expiry 2041.

The Japan Patent claims relate to RECCE® 327 (R327) and RECCE® 529 (R529), most notably:

  • Process for preparation of RECCE® anti-infectives
  • Use of R327/R529 for the treatment of disease, particularly in treatment of bacterial infections, viral infections and more
    • Specifically, further validating RECCE® anti-infectives from studies in Acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI), Diabetic Foot Infections (DFI), Burn Wounds, Lung Infections (including Ventilator-associated pneumonia/Hospital-acquired pneumonia), Urinary Tract Infections, Gonorrhoea, Influenza, SARS-CoV2
  • Administration by oral, inhalation, transdermal delivery or by injection
  • (into the bloodstream, intramuscular and/or intravenous)
  • Administration may also be applied as an aerosol, gel, topical foam or ointment (or impregnated into a dressing for application to skin or mucous membranes for transdermal or transmucosal delivery)

This is the fourth Family 4 patent, alongside Australia, Canada and Israel, with further Patent Cooperation Treaty Country (PCT) submissions in respective stages of review/allowed.

Japan is the third largest pharmaceutical market in the world1, with a share of approximately 5% of the global pharmaceutical market.2 The antibiotic resistance market in Japan is expected to reach a projected revenue of US$ 411.3 million by 2030. A compound annual growth rate of 6.1% is expected of the Japanese antibiotic resistance market from 2024 to 2030.3

Recce Pharmaceuticals’ Chief Executive Officer, James Graham said:“We are encouraged by the Japan Patent Office’s formal recognition of Recce’s New Class of Anti-Infectives. Global patent protection underscores our commitment to addressing critical unmet medical needs with innovative therapies. We are well-positioned to deliver meaningful solutions for patients worldwide.”


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Recce Pharmaceuticals, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx:rceasx stockslife science investing
Completion of Indonesian Seaweed Joint Venture Transaction

Completion of Indonesian Seaweed Joint Venture Transaction

BPH Global (BP8:AU) has announced Completion of Indonesian Seaweed Joint Venture Transaction

Download the PDF here.

BPH Global

Trading Halt

BPH Global (BP8:AU) has announced Trading Halt

Download the PDF here.

StickIt Technologies Inc. (StickIt Technologies Inc.)

StickIt Technologies Inc. Announces a ground-breaking new development of a medical straw for delivering vitamins to children and adults for 2025


Keep reading...Show less
Invion Limited

Invion Doses First Patient in Phase I/II Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Trial

Invion Limited (ASX: IVX) (“Invion” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the dosing of the first patient in its Phase I/II non- melanoma skin cancer (NMSC) trial conducted at Veracity Clinical Research (Veracity) in Brisbane.

Keep reading...Show less
BPH Global

Seaweed Extraction of Critical Minerals R&D

BPH Global (BP8:AU) has announced Seaweed Extraction of Critical Minerals R&D

Download the PDF here.

Resonance Health Ltd

Resonance Contracted by Major Global Pharma Company for Clinical Drug Trial Worth $13.775 Million over 24 Months

Resonance Health Ltd (ASX: RHT) (Resonance or the Company) advises that it has been contracted by Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, an international, publicly listed pharmaceutical company with global operations (Customer) to be the local Australian sponsor, and to provide clinical research organisation (CRO) services, trial site services, and imaging analysis services (collectively, Services), for their clinical trial in Australia of a new drug compound (Clinical Trial).

Keep reading...Show less

