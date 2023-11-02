Jamieson Wellness Inc. Reports Strong Third Quarter 2023 Results

Consolidated revenue growth of 9.1%;
Jamieson Brands revenue grew 15.0% led by increased demand in the U.S. and China
Jamieson Wellness Inc. ("Jamieson Wellness" or the "Company") (TSX: JWEL) today reported its third quarter results for the period ended September 30, 2023. All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars.
�I am pleased to report another solid quarter of financial and operational performance," said Mike Pilato, President and CEO of Jamieson Wellness. "We continue taking the actions necessary to position Jamieson strategically, operationally, and financially to seize new growth opportunities and to further capitalize on the value driven by our globally recognized brands.
"In Q3 our Jamieson Brands revenue increased by 15%, led by advancements in the U.S. and China as we invest to grow our distribution channels, enhance our marketing efforts, and launch innovative products that meet the evolving needs of consumers in these markets. This is our long-term growth strategy in action, and I am confident it will create significant value for our shareholders, consumers, customers, and partners. We thank our team for their diligence managing the business in this challenging macro environment, and for their commitment to delivering on our mission of becoming a global leader in health and wellness."
Third Quarter Highlights
- Sustained consumer engagement in Canada with consumption significantly outpacing shipments
- New product launches, ecommerce, and distribution gains in the U.S. drove strong revenue growth for the youtheory brand
- Continued growth momentum in China under new owned-distribution model and DCP Capital partnership
- Growth in International led by new product innovation and marketing initiatives in key markets
- Exited the quarter with a leverage ratio of approximately 2.0x net debt to adjusted EBITDA with cash and available borrowings of $222.3 million
- Progression of sustainability goals through the Company's partnership with veritree and the planting of 60,000 kelp off the coast of British Columbia
Third Quarter Financial Results Consolidated Summary
All comparisons are with the third quarter of 2022
- Consolidated revenue increased 9.1% to $151.5 million driven by 15.0% growth in Jamieson Brands, partly offset by Strategic Partner revenue as expected
- Gross profit was $51.2 million in Q3, up $6.2 million on a normalized basis when excluding the impact of acquisition-related amortization. Including amortization, gross profit improved by $2.7 million.
- While normalized gross profit margin expanded by 120 basis points in Q3, when including the impact of amortization, gross profit margin 3 was 33.8% or 110bps lower
- Adjusted EBITDA 1 increased by $2.4 million or 8.0% to $31.9 million as the Company continued to invest in China and the U.S. for long-term growth; EBITDA 1 increased $3.8 million or 17.3% to $25.5 million
- Adjusted net earnings 1 increased 5.4% to $15.0 million as a result of higher revenue and gross profit; Net earnings was $7.8 million due to higher interest rates on borrowings and accretion on preferred shares
- Adjusted diluted earnings per share 2 was $0.35; Diluted earnings per share was $0.18
Summary of Segment Results
All comparisons are with the third quarter of 2022
Jamieson Brands
- Revenue was $129.1 million, an increase of 15.0% or $16.9 million
- Canada was $75.8 million, down 4.6% as expected, due to higher cold and flu shipments in Q3 2022
- U.S. (youtheory) was $33.0 million, up 88.6% (70.6% on a pro forma basis), driven by innovation, e-commerce, distribution gains, and timing of certain orders previously expected in Q4
- China was $12.2 million, up approximately 67% (24.8% on a pro forma basis), driven by continued strong demand in cross border e-commerce, new domestic club distribution, and the benefits of the Company's owned-distribution model
- International was $8.1 million, up 11.8%, driven by new product launches and promotions
- Gross profit increased $2.5 million to $47.7 million; normalized gross profit increased by $6.0 million
- Gross profit margin 3 decreased by 340 basis points; normalized gross profit margin decreased by 70 basis points to 39.6%, reflecting the integration of youtheory and evolving product mix
- Adjusted EBITDA 1 increased $2.0 million to $29.1 million driven by profitable revenue growth offset by higher SG&A related to the full integration of U.S. and China operations; Adjusted EBITDA margin 2 decreased by 160 basis points to 22.6% due to seasonality of youtheory volumes
Strategic Partners
- Revenue was $22.4 million, or $4.3 million lower, as expected as the result of timing related to Q2 2023 deliveries
- Gross profit increased $0.2 million to $3.5 million; gross profit margin 3 increased by 320 basis points to 15.5% due to an improved product mix and higher pricing, offset by higher input costs
- Adjusted EBITDA 1 was $2.7 million representing an adjusted EBITDA margin 2 of 12.3%, up 350 basis points
Balance Sheet and Cash Flow
- Cash from operating activities before working capital considerations of $17.7 million increased by $1.3 million compared to Q3 2022 due to higher earnings in the quarter excluding the impact of the non-cash accretion of preferred shares
- Cash used in working capital of $31.7 million was driven by the impact of inventory purchases for seasonal demand in the fourth quarter; Cash used in working capital decreased by $5.3 million compared to Q3 2022 driven by timing of accounts receivable collections and payment of purchases
- The Company invested $14.0 million in cash from operations compared to $20.6 million in Q3 2022, driven by strategic increases in working capital and preparations for seasonal demand in the fourth quarter
- Net debt 1 at the end of the quarter was $277.7 million, or 31.3% lower than Q3 2022
- As at September 30, 2023, the Company had approximately $222.3 million in cash and available facilities
1 This is a non-IFRS financial measure. See the "Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures" section of this press release for more information on each non-IFRS financial measure.
2 This is a non-IFRS ratio. See the "Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures" section of this press release for more information on each non-IFRS ratio.
3 This is a supplementary financial measure. See the "Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures" section of this press release for more information on each supplementary financial measure.
Fiscal 2023 Outlook
Consumer demand and consumption are both showing signs of continued strength in Canada, the US, and China. Combined with International shipments despite regulatory timing, the Company has decided to update the low end of its guidance range for Jamieson Brands and update guidance for Strategic Partners.
The Company now anticipates the following:
- Consolidated fiscal 2023 revenue to range between $680.0 and $690.0 million (+24.0% to +26.0%) from a previous range of +22.0% to +26.0%.
- Jamieson Canada revenue growth of 3.0% to 4.0% (increased from 2.0% to 4.0%). Consumer consumption remains strong, reflecting continued consumer prioritization of their health and wellness offset by reduced inventory levels within customer and distributor partners as they lower working capital investments in response to higher costs of capital.
- Youtheory revenue of between $150.0 to $155.0 million (increased from $145.0 to $155.0 million) with growth driven by product innovation, expanded e-commerce initiatives and distribution gains.
- Jamieson China revenue growth of approximately 75.0% (increased from 65.0% to 75.0%), reflecting continued consumer demand in cross border e-commerce and distribution gains in the domestic retail channels as well as the transition to an owned-distribution model completed in the second quarter and the related step-up to distributor level pricing.
- Jamieson International revenue of between 5.0% and 10.0% growth (increased from flat to 10.0%), reflecting the shipment of newly registered products despite a post COVID-19 government slowdown of processing product registrations impacting the timing of entry into new markets. The Company's revised outlook continues to be driven by marketing, innovation and the timing of distribution into new markets.
- Strategic Partners revenue growth of approximately 15.0% (updated from 15.0% to 20.0%), reflecting pricing and program changes offset by the wind down of a current third party branded contract.
The Company's guidance continues to reflect an accelerated investment in marketing, resources, and infrastructure to support long-term growth opportunities in the United States and in China. The Company continues to anticipate:
- Adjusted EBITDA to range from $140.0 to $144.0 million (+13.0% to +16.0%).
- Adjusted diluted earnings per share to range from $1.56 to $1.63 (up to +5.2% growth), reflecting revisions to the Company's revenue outlook along with higher prevailing interest rates and the timing of cash flows associated with the Company's partnership in China.
For additional details on the Company's fiscal 2023 outlook, including guidance for the fourth quarter of 2023, refer to the "Outlook" section in the management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations ("MD&A") for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023.
Declaration of Third Quarter Dividend
The board of directors of the Company declared a cash dividend for the third quarter of 2023:
- $0.19 per common share (+11.8% vs Q3 2022), or approximately $8.0 million in the aggregate
- Paid on December 15, 2023 to all common shareholders of record at the close of business on December 1, 2023
- The Company has designated this dividend as an "eligible dividend" for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada)
Announcement of Normal Course Issuer Bid (NCIB)
Also announced today, the Company has received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") to commence a normal course issuer bid (the "NCIB") to purchase for cancellation up to 4,165,201 common shares of the Company, representing approximately 10% of its issued and outstanding common shares as of Oct. 31, 2023. The NCIB will commence on November 7, 2023 and will expire on the earlier of November 6, 2024, or the date on which the Company has either acquired the maximum number of common shares allowable or otherwise decided not to make any further repurchases. Details on the NCIB and its terms can be found in a separate media release issued this afternoon.
Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis
The Company's unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements and accompanying notes as at and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and related MD&A are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://investors.jamiesonwellness.com .
Conference Call
Management will host a conference call to discuss the Company's third quarter 2023 results at 5:00 p.m. ET today, November 2, 2023. To access:
- By phone: 1-855-327-6837 from Canada and the U.S. or 1-631-891-4304 from international locations
- Online: https://investors.jamiesonwellness.com or https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1635033&tp_key=fc52781455
About Jamieson Wellness
Jamieson Wellness is dedicated to improving the world's health and wellness with its portfolio of innovative natural health brands. Established in 1922, Jamieson is the Company's heritage brand and Canada's #1 consumer health brand. Jamieson Wellness also offers a variety of VMS products under its youtheory, Progressive, Smart Solutions, Iron Vegan and Precision brands. The Company is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. For more information please visit www.jamiesonwellness.com .
Jamieson Wellness' head office is located at 1 Adelaide Street East Suite 2200, Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
Jamieson Wellness Inc.
Selected Consolidated Financial Information
In thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts
|Three months ended
|Nine months ended
|September 30
|September 30
2023
2022
2023
2022
|Revenue
151,505
138,929
455,807
354,594
|Cost of sales
100,355
90,440
301,275
227,445
|Gross profit
51,150
48,489
154,532
127,149
|Gross profit margin
33.8%
34.9%
33.9%
35.9%
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
30,780
30,855
98,004
77,471
|Share-based compensation
1,413
1,315
4,334
3,593
|Earnings from operations
18,957
16,319
52,194
46,085
|Operating margin
12.5%
11.7%
11.5%
13.0%
|Foreign exchange (gain) loss
(1,359)
(759)
286
(709)
|Interest expense and other financing costs
5,589
4,144
17,899
6,660
|Accretion on preferred shares
2,041
-
2,868
-
|Earnings before income taxes
12,686
12,934
31,141
40,134
|Provision for income taxes
4,915
2,052
9,101
9,417
|Net earnings
7,771
10,882
22,040
30,717
|Net earnings (loss) attributable to:
|Shareholders
8,224
10,882
23,475
30,717
|Non-controlling interests
(453)
-
(1,435)
-
7,771
10,882
22,040
30,717
|Adjusted net earnings
14,991
14,221
37,469
38,381
|EBITDA
25,512
21,744
67,095
58,967
|Adjusted EBITDA
31,871
29,505
87,435
74,890
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
21.0%
21.2%
19.2%
21.1%
|Weighted average number of shares
|Basic
42,055,796
41,386,719
41,926,277
40,766,991
|Diluted
42,567,969
42,449,242
42,421,242
41,813,337
|Earnings per share attributable to common shareholders:
|Basic, earnings per share
0.18
0.26
0.53
0.75
|Diluted, earnings per share
0.18
0.26
0.52
0.73
|Adjusted diluted, earnings per share
0.35
0.34
0.88
0.92
Jamieson Wellness Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
In thousands of Canadian dollars
September 30,
December 31,
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash
23,260
26,240
|Accounts receivable
116,087
160,798
|Inventories
223,442
154,488
|Derivatives
4,878
6,580
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
7,406
4,298
|Income taxes recoverable
2,138
-
377,211
352,404
|Non-current assets
|Property, plant and equipment
107,810
111,709
|Goodwill
277,660
272,916
|Intangible assets
372,215
367,205
|Deferred income tax
3,245
3,029
|Total assets
1,138,141
1,107,263
|Liabilities
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
127,908
142,566
|Income taxes payable
-
7,387
|Derivatives
12
-
|Current portion of other long-term liabilities
19,310
4,852
147,230
154,805
|Long-term liabilities
|Long-term debt
300,973
400,000
|Post-retirement benefits
1,013
929
|Deferred income tax
59,142
58,007
|Redeemable preferred shares
87,981
-
|Other long-term liabilities
44,842
61,931
|Total liabilities
641,181
675,672
|Equity
|Share capital
314,127
307,200
|Warrants
14,705
-
|Contributed surplus
18,812
17,115
|Retained earnings
86,729
85,483
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
19,794
21,793
|Total shareholders' equity
454,167
431,591
|Non-controlling interests
42,793
-
|Total equity
496,960
431,591
|Total liabilities and equity
1,138,141
1,107,263
Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures
This press release makes reference to certain financial measures, including non-IFRS financial measures that are historical, non-IFRS measures that are forward-looking, non-GAAP ratios and supplementary financial measures. Management uses these financial measures for purposes of comparison to prior periods and development of future projections and earnings growth prospects. This information is also used by management to measure the profitability of ongoing operations and in analyzing the Company's business performance and trends. These measures are not recognized measures under IFRS, do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Rather, these measures are provided as additional information to complement those IFRS measures by providing further understanding of the Company's results of operations from management's perspective. Accordingly, they should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of the Company's financial information reported under IFRS. The Company uses the following non‑IFRS financial measures: "EBITDA," "Adjusted EBITDA" and "Adjusted net earnings," the most directly comparable financial measure for each that is disclosed in its financial statements being net earnings, "normalized gross profit," "normalized SG&A," "normalized earnings from operations," "cash from operating activities before working capital considerations" and "net debt," the most directly comparable financial measures for each that is disclosed in its financial statements being gross profit, SG&A, earnings from operations, cash flows from operating activities, and long-term debt, respectively, the following non-IFRS ratios: "Adjusted EBITDA margin," "Adjusted diluted earnings per share," "normalized gross profit margin," "normalized operating margin," and the following supplementary financial measures: "gross profit margin" and "operating margin" to provide supplemental measures of the Company's operating performance and thus highlight trends in the Company's core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS financial measures. Management also uses non‑IFRS and supplementary financial measures in order to prepare annual operating budgets and to determine components of management compensation. For an explanation of the composition of each such measure and the usefulness and additional uses of each by management, see the " How we Assess the Performance of our Business " section of the MD&A, which is incorporated by reference. See below for a quantitative reconciliation of each non-IFRS financial measure to its most directly comparable financial measure disclosed in the Company's financial statements to which the measure relates.
The following tables provide a quantitative reconciliation of net earnings to EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted net earnings, as well as gross profit to normalized gross profit, SG&A to normalized SG&A, earnings from operations to normalized earnings from operations, and net debt, each of which are non-IFRS financial measures (see the " Non-IFRS and Other Financial Measures " of this press release for further information on each non-IFRS financial measure) for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023 and September 30, 2022.
Jamieson Wellness Inc.
Segment Information
In thousands of Canadian dollars, except as otherwise noted
|Jamieson Brands
| Three months ended
September 30
2023
2022
$ Change
% Change
|Revenue
129,138
112,248
16,890
15.0%
|Gross profit
47,691
45,202
2,489
5.5%
|Amortization of fair value adjustments
3,504
-
3,504
100.0%
|Normalized gross profit
51,195
45,202
5,993
13.3%
|Gross profit margin
36.9%
40.3%
-
(3.4%)
|Normalized gross profit margin
39.6%
40.3%
-
(0.7%)
|Share-based compensation (1)
1,413
1,315
98
7.5%
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
29,258
29,332
(74)
(0.3%)
|Acquisition and divestiture related costs (2)
(431)
(6,270)
5,839
93.1%
|IT system implementation (3)
(2,370)
(935)
(1,435)
(153.5%)
|Normalized selling, general and administrative expenses
26,457
22,127
4,330
19.6%
|Earnings from operations
17,020
14,555
2,465
16.9%
|Acquisition and divestiture related costs (2)
431
6,270
(5,839)
(93.1%)
|IT system implementation (3)
2,370
935
1,435
153.5%
|Amortization of fair value adjustments (4)
3,504
-
3,504
100.0%
|Normalized earnings from operations
23,325
21,760
1,565
7.2%
|Operating margin
13.2%
13.0%
-
0.2%
|Normalized operating margin
18.1%
19.4%
-
(1.3%)
|Adjusted EBITDA
29,125
27,158
1,967
7.2%
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
22.6%
24.2%
-
(1.6%)
|Strategic Partners
| Three months ended
September 30
2023
2022
$ Change
% Change
|Revenue
22,367
26,681
(4,314)
(16.2%)
|Gross profit
3,459
3,287
172
5.2%
|Gross profit margin
15.5%
12.3%
-
3.2%
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
1,522
1,523
(1)
(0.1%)
|Earnings from operations
1,937
1,764
173
9.8%
|Operating margin
8.7%
6.6%
-
2.0%
|Adjusted EBITDA
2,746
2,347
399
17.0%
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
12.3%
8.8%
-
3.5%
Jamieson Wellness Inc.
Segment Information (continued)
In thousands of Canadian dollars, except as otherwise noted
|Jamieson Brands
| Nine months ended
September 30
2023
2022
$ Change
% Change
|Revenue
370,164
283,151
87,013
30.7%
|Gross profit
141,211
118,694
22,517
19.0%
|Amortization of fair value adjustments (4)
5,819
-
5,819
100.0%
|Normalized gross profit
147,030
118,694
28,336
23.9%
|Gross profit margin
38.1%
41.9%
-
(3.8%)
|Normalized gross profit margin
39.7%
41.9%
-
(2.2%)
|Share-based compensation (1)
4,334
3,593
741
20.6%
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
93,200
72,831
20,369
28.0%
|Acquisition and divestiture related costs (2)
(5,539)
(9,754)
4,215
43.2%
|IT system implementation (3)
(4,469)
(3,110)
(1,359)
(43.7%)
|Other
179
(127)
306
240.9%
|Normalized selling, general and administrative expenses
83,371
59,840
23,531
39.3%
|Earnings from operations
43,677
42,270
1,407
3.3%
|Acquisition and divestiture related costs (2)
5,539
9,754
(4,215)
(43.2%)
|IT system implementation (3)
4,469
3,110
1,359
43.7%
|Amortization of fair value adjustments (4)
5,819
-
5,819
(100.0%)
|Other
(179)
127
(306)
(240.9%)
|Normalized earnings from operations
59,325
55,261
4,064
7.4%
|Operating margin
11.8%
14.9%
-
(3.1%)
|Normalized operating margin
16.0%
19.5%
-
(3.5%)
|Adjusted EBITDA
76,432
69,256
7,176
10.4%
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
20.6%
24.5%
-
(3.9%)
|Strategic Partners
| Nine months ended
September 30
2023
2022
$ Change
% Change
|Revenue
85,643
71,443
14,200
19.9%
|Gross profit
13,321
8,455
4,866
57.6%
|Gross profit margin
15.6%
11.8%
-
3.8%
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
4,804
4,640
164
3.5%
|Other
(72)
(48)
(24)
(50.0%)
|Normalized selling, general and administrative expenses
4,732
4,592
140
3.0%
|Earnings from operations
8,517
3,815
4,702
123.3%
|Other
72
48
24
50.0%
|Normalized earnings from operations
8,589
3,863
4,726
122.3%
|Operating margin
9.9%
5.3%
-
4.6%
|Normalized operating margin
10.0%
5.4%
-
4.6%
|Adjusted EBITDA
11,003
5,634
5,369
95.3%
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
12.8%
7.9%
-
4.9%
Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Measures
In thousands of Canadian dollars
|Three months ended
|Nine months ended
|September 30
|September 30
|($ in 000's, except as otherwise noted)
2023
2022
2023
2022
|Net earnings:
7,771
10,882
22,040
30,717
|Add:
|Provision for income taxes
4,915
2,052
9,101
9,417
|Interest expense and other financing costs
5,589
4,144
17,899
6,660
|Accretion on preferred shares
2,041
-
2,868
-
|Depreciation of property, plant, and equipment
3,695
3,194
10,821
8,574
|Amortization of intangible assets
1,501
1,472
4,366
3,599
|Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA)
25,512
21,744
67,095
58,967
|Share-based compensation
1,413
1,315
4,334
3,593
|Foreign exchange loss (gain)
(1,359)
(759)
286
(709)
|Acquisition and divestiture related costs
431
6,270
5,539
9,754
|Amortization of fair value adjustments
3,504
-
5,819
-
|IT system implementation
2,370
935
4,469
3,110
|Other
-
-
(107)
175
|Adjusted EBITDA
31,871
29,505
87,435
74,890
|Provision for income taxes
(4,915)
(2,052)
(9,101)
(9,417)
|Interest expense and other financing costs
(5,589)
(4,144)
(17,899)
(6,660)
|Depreciation of property, plant, and equipment
(3,695)
(3,194)
(10,821)
(8,574)
|Amortization of intangible assets
(1,501)
(1,472)
(4,366)
(3,599)
|Share-based compensation (5)
(1,290)
(1,315)
(4,047)
(3,593)
|Tax deduction from vesting of certain share-based awards (6)
-
(1,399)
(1,022)
(1,399)
|Tax effect of normalization adjustments
110
(1,708)
(2,710)
(3,267)
|Adjusted net earnings
14,991
14,221
37,469
38,381
|Three months ended
|Nine months ended
|September 30
|September 30
2023
2022
2023
2022
|Gross profit
51,150
48,489
154,532
127,149
|Amortization of fair value adjustments
3,504
-
5,819
-
|Normalized gross profit
54,654
48,489
160,351
127,149
|Normalized gross profit margin
36.1%
34.9%
35.2%
35.9%
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
30,780
30,855
98,004
77,471
|Acquisition and divestiture related costs
(431)
(6,270)
(5,539)
(9,754)
|IT system implementation
(2,370)
(935)
(4,469)
(3,110)
|Other
-
-
107
(175)
|Normalized selling, general and administrative expenses
27,979
23,650
88,103
64,432
|Earnings from operations
18,957
16,319
52,194
46,085
|Acquisition and divestiture related cost
431
6,270
5,539
9,754
|IT system implementation
2,370
935
5,819
-
|Amortization of fair value adjustments
3,504
-
4,469
3,110
|Other
-
-
(107)
175
|Normalized earnings from operations
25,262
23,524
67,914
59,124
|Normalized operating margin
16.7%
16.9%
14.9%
16.7%
Reconciliation of Net Debt
In thousands of Canadian dollars
|($ in 000's)
As at September 30,
As at December 31,
2023
2022
|Long-term debt
300,973
400,000
|Cash
(23,260)
(26,240)
|Net debt
277,713
373,760
(1)
The Company's share-based compensation expense pertains to our long-term incentive plan (the "LTIP"), with performance-based share units ("PSUs"), time-based restricted share units ("RSUs"), and deferred share units ("DSUs") expenses, along with associated payroll taxes.
(2)
Current period expense mainly pertains to legal and consulting costs associated with the acquisition and integration of our former distributor partner in China on April 28, 2023, and costs associated with the completion of our transaction with DCP on May 16, 2023, as well as integration costs relating to our acquisition of youtheory which closed on July 19, 2022.
(3)
Current period expense mainly pertains to development costs associated with our IT system implementation to augment our system infrastructure. Unlike other system improvement projects with costs capitalized, due to its cloud-based nature, these system implementation costs are expensed accordingly.
(4)
This cost represents the post-closing amortization of the fair value increase of acquired inventories related to the April 28, 2023 transaction with our former distribution partner in China.
(5)
Costs pertaining to our LTIP, excluding PSUs granted to certain employees relating to business combinations.
(6)
The vesting of share-based compensation provides a tax benefit during the period in which the awards are settled.
