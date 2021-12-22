Gaming Investing News
Jackpot Digital Inc. . Jackpot Digital is pleased to announce that it has signed a binding letter of intent with Sac & Fox Casino, located in Powhattan, Kansas, to install two Jackpot Blitz™ Electronic Table Games subject to obtaining the customary regulatory approvalsPresident & CEO Mr. Jake Kalpakian states "We are delighted to be working with the Sac & Fox Casino. Kansas represents yet another new jurisdiction

Jackpot Digital Inc. (the "Company" or "Jackpot") (TSXV:JJ) (TSXV:JJ.WT.A) (TSXV:JJ.WT.B) (TSXV:JJ.WT.C) (OTCQB:JPOTF) (Frankfurt & Berlin Exchanges:LVH3). Jackpot Digital is pleased to announce that it has signed a binding letter of intent with Sac & Fox Casino, located in Powhattan, Kansas, to install two (2) Jackpot Blitz™ Electronic Table Games ("ETGs"), subject to obtaining the customary regulatory approvals

President & CEO Mr. Jake Kalpakian states "We are delighted to be working with the Sac & Fox Casino. Kansas represents yet another new jurisdiction added to our growing roster of markets and customers as we continue our expansion into the regulated land-based casino market. Guests of Sac & Fox will now be able to enjoy a fun and entertaining Jackpot Blitz™ ETG poker experience."

Mr. Kalpakian adds, "Momentum continues to build with our expansion into land-based casinos. Our relationships with tribal casinos throughout the United States are advancing nicely, and we continue to build partnerships and grow our footprint in the marketplace. More and more casino and cardroom operators are recognizing that our product provides an unrivalled live poker experience. Furthermore, the clean, hygienic advantages of the Jackpot Blitz™ table are becoming more valuable in today's COVID world."

Sac & Fox Casino's General Manager, Eric Wright, comments "It is really exciting to be the first to offer Jackpot Blitz to Kansas and our friends in nearby Missouri. This cutting-edge technology gives us the ability to satisfy the needs in an area that does not offer Hold ‘em close by, as well as keeping up to date with the future of poker in casinos. With Jackpot Blitz™, our fans of live poker action can enjoy anytime of day play without the delay for dealer changes, set-ups, and human error."

About Jackpot Digital Inc.

Jackpot Digital Inc. is a leading electronic table games manufacturer for the cruise ship industry and regulated casino industry. The Company specializes in multiplayer gaming products, including poker and casino games, which are complemented by a robust suite of backend tools for operators to efficiently control and optimize their gaming business.

For more information on the Company, please contact Jake H. Kalpakian, President and CEO, at (604) 681- 0204 ext 6105, or visit the Company's website at www.jackpotdigital.com.

Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered speculative.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking". Forward-looking statements may include, among others, statements regarding future plans, subject to obtaining the customary regulatory approvals, costs, objectives, economic or technical performance, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this News Release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "enable", "feel", "seek", "project", "predict", "potential", "should", "might", "objective", "believe", "expect", "propose", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "estimate", and similar words are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, projections and estimations, there can be no assurance that these assumptions, projections or estimations are accurate. Furthermore, there are no assurances whatsoever that the applicable regulatory approvals will be obtained by Jackpot. Readers, shareholders and investors are therefore cautioned not to place reliance on any forward-looking statements as the plans, assumptions, intentions or expectations upon which they are based might not occur.

