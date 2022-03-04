Gaming Investing News
Jackpot Digital Inc. (the "Company" or "Jackpot") (TSXV:JJ)(TSXV:JJ.WT.B)(TSXV:JJ.WT.C)(OTCQB:JPOTF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Angelo Palmisano as Chief Strategy Officer of Jackpot

Based in Las Vegas, Nevada, Mr. Palmisano brings 30 years of diverse gaming industry experience from a cross section of leadership roles. Mr. Palmisano was the founder of a start-up gaming technology company, which was ultimately sold to a multi-billion-dollar gaming technology company which he then joined. In this most recent role, Mr. Palmisano was instrumental in the expansion of the same major company and spearheaded the acquisition of several smaller, high-growth gaming companies. Mr. Palmisano is a proven entrepreneurial leader with a track record of building successful companies, brands, and market segments globally through product creation and commercial execution.

Mr. Palmisano states, "In my many years in the gaming industry, I've both led and acquired many unique gaming companies, and I am truly very excited about the Jackpot Digital opportunity. I've been around this market segment for a long time and what Jackpot Digital has today is the unlimited potential to disrupt this category of casino gaming."

Jake Kalpakian, President & CEO of Jackpot Digital, states "we are very excited to build out our leadership team with addition of Angelo Palmisano as our new Chief Strategy Officer. Mr. Palmisano is a seasoned gaming industry veteran who brings a deep rolodex, an immense amount of experience and a track record of driving the growth and success of gaming companies. With the coming launch of our new SAS-supported Jackpot Blitz™, our company is at an inflection point moving toward a steeper growth trajectory, and Mr. Palmisano will be a key leader in ensuring we execute on the enormous opportunity in front of us."

About Jackpot Digital Inc.

Jackpot Digital Inc. is a leading electronic table games manufacturer for the cruise ship industry and regulated casino industry. The Company specializes in multiplayer gaming products, including poker and casino games, which are complemented by a robust suite of backend tools for operators to efficiently control and optimize their gaming business.

For more information on the Company, please contact Jake H. Kalpakian, President and CEO, at (604) 681- 0204 ext. 6105, or visit the Company's website at www.jackpotdigital.com.

On behalf of the Board of Jackpot Digital Inc.,

"Jake H. Kalpakian"
_____________________________
Jake H. Kalpakian President & CEO

Trading in the securities of the Company should be considered speculative.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Certain statements contained herein are "forward-looking". Forward-looking statements may include, among others, statements regarding future plans, projected financings, costs, objectives, economic or technical performance, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this News Release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "enable", "feel", "seek", "project", "predict", "potential", "should", "might", "objective", "believe", "to be", "expect", "propose", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "plans" "estimate", and similar words are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, projections and estimations, there can be no assurance that these assumptions, projections or estimations are accurate. Readers, shareholders and investors are therefore cautioned not to place reliance on any forward-looking statements as the plans, assumptions, intentions or expectations upon which they are based might not occur.

As fast as the global gambling market has grown in recent years, that exponential growth appears to be only the beginning. According to Research and Markets, the industry is expected to grow from US$465.76 billion in 2020 to $516.03 billion in 2021, representing a CAGR of 10.8 percent. That same report suggested that the sector could reach US$674.7 billion by 2025, with a CAGR of 7 percent, and its becoming clear that an ever-growing segment of that business will be on digital casino tables.

In North America, the trend toward electronic table games (ETGs) is starting to make waves and in Asia, demand for electronic table games (ETGs) is starting to outpace traditional live tables.

While casinos have largely kept pace with technological innovation in their slot machine businesses, large sections of casino floors are ripe for innovation and poised to go digital.

Unlike slot machines, which revolutionized casinos in the mid-20th century, multiplayer games on “green felt tables”, such as Poker, Blackjack, Baccarat and many others, haven’t been updated to reflect the clear benefits of digitization (more on this below). The trick with any new technology is to preserve the traditional social enjoyment of casino gaming. Until now, the ‘feel’ and enjoyment of traditional card games on digital tables haven’t been widely available. But with the introduction of new products by industry disruptor, Jackpot Digital Inc., the traditional card game ‘feel’ has not only been replicated, but it has also been enhanced.

Jackpot Digital Inc. (TSXV:JJ,OTCQB:JPOTF) is a unique gaming company that manufactures digital touch screen ETGs that replicate and enhance the experience of multiplayer casino games such as poker, blackjack baccarat and many others. Jackpot Digital has deep roots in the gaming business and has evolved with the changing landscape throughout Canada and the USA for over two decades.

Since the launch of its flagship product, the revolutionary Jackpot Blitz™ digital poker table, in 2017, the company has emerged as a positive disruptor in digital multi-player casino games. The company began the launch of its technology by establishing a dominant position at sea, working with recognizable cruise ship brands like Carnival Corp. (NYSE:CCL), Virgin Voyages and coming soon to Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL). Now that post-pandemic reopening is underway at casinos around the world, the company is working to establish that same at-sea dominance into land-based, regulated casinos in North America, as well as the massive Asian ETG market.

Jackpot Blitz™ is essentially a digital ‘smart table’ which brings the social benefits of multiplayer casino games into the digital era. The 84-inch, 4k touchscreen creates a stunning player experience while controlling costs and maximizing operator efficiency and flexibility. It also provides casinos with a unique opportunity to reduce their overhead costs by eliminating the need for staff or dealers to manage individual tables.

Jackpot Blitz™ solves common issues plaguing the gaming and casino industry, such as rising salaries, employee training difficulties, limited revenues and profits due to slower gameplay, theft and operational challenges like COVID-19 shutdowns.

But more importantly, the product creates a beautiful and fun player experience. With vivid color, 4k animation, realistic Texas Hold’Em ‘card-bending’, convincing chip, cash and card sound-effects, and unique side-bet options such as “Bet The Flop”, Jackpot has succeeded in making its digital tables much more captivating than its “green felt” predecessors.

Given the quality of the playing experience, Jackpot Blitz™ is clearly the natural evolution of multiplayer casino gaming. With dealer-less tables, players can take part in larger poker games, play blackjack, and a variety of other games. The technology creates the genuine interactive experience that table games are known for and coming developments include the ability to order food, drinks or even show tickets right from the table.

For casinos, Jackpot Blitz™ reduces ordinary gaming expenses like cards and chips, but also increases table revenues because dealer-less tables deliver more hands-per-hour in an error free manner. Simply put: Jackpot Blitz™ is digital live gaming without the dealer.

Management’s passion for casino gaming shines through in the product’s appealing design. Reception and acceptance by industry peers have been excellent and, shortly after its introduction, Jackpot Blitz™ was nominated for the 2017 Global Gaming Awards in the Land-Based Gaming Innovation.

But the key to scaling new gaming products worldwide lies in licensing and certification, which enables expansion into regulated land-based markets, where 99% of the business exists today. The good news is, the company has completed GLI certification, positioning it for a major expansion into land-based casinos, now that casinos are opening up around the world.

“You need GLI certification to operate a gaming machine on a regulated casino floor. That means having the backend technology approved by regulators before you can operate in land-based casinos. Earning the necessary certifications is challenging and expensive, meaning barriers for new market entrants is high. Jackpot has already completed this groundwork, meaning we’ve mitigated that element of risk for investors” said Mathieu McDonald, head of Investor Relations for Jackpot Digital in an interview with INN.

Jackpot Digital had only just begun land-based installations prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, at which time the industry had to hit the ‘pause’ button. In terms of land-based business, the company has its digital tables installed in regions of Canada, the USA, France and the US Virgin Islands, with an eye toward expansion into the large Asian market.

The recently announced return of the cruise ship business signals a significant upswing in revenue for Jackpot in the second half of 2021. This resurgent revenue, combined with huge potential for new installations into land-based casinos means the company’s growth trajectory is steepening as casinos re-open worldwide.

Interestingly, the company faces little-to-no competition from start-ups and new entrants who must clear substantial regulatory hurdles already achieved by Jackpot. Meantime, there is no competition from the largest gaming-tech companies due to the uniqueness of this niche, yet sizable, market. This competitive ‘moat’ around the business puts Jackpot in a rather ‘goldilocks’ position with respect to competition and the sheer scale of the opportunity. For example, there are over 6,500 live poker tables in the US and Canada alone, to say nothing of the poker, blackjack, baccarat and countless other multiplayer table games worldwide, an immense opportunity for this casino gaming disruptor.

In addition to its bricks-and-mortar casino business, Jackpot Digital is now leveraging its software expertise and casino relationships to enter the rapidly growing iGaming space. The company recently announced the spin-out of its iGaming assets into a new public company, which will give investors who own shares of Jackpot on or before Jul 21, 2021, direct exposure to the rapidly growing iGaming market.

The company says the decision to spin-out its iGaming assets will increase shareholder value by separating its two distinct businesses. This clear division will allow Jackpot Digital to focus on growing its ETG footprint in land-based casinos, while the new Spinco (yet to be named) will focus exclusively upon online gaming. iGaming demonstrates its own explosive growth potential, given the wave of online-betting legalization ongoing in Canada, the US and around the world.

Jackpot Digital’s Company Highlights

  • Jackpot Digital is a global leader in the manufacturing, installation, and operation of electronic gaming tables.
  • Jackpot Digital is an early mover in the electronic gaming industry, seeing significant electronic gaming growth potential. Europe and Asia present untapped markets in the iGaming industry.
  • Jackpot Digital’s electronic gaming tables are found on land and sea, featuring prominently in gaming areas on cruise ships, such as Carnival Cruise Lines, Princess, Virgin Voyages, and Costa Cruise, with plans to add machines to Royal Caribbean ships soon.
  • The company’s flagship Jackpot Blitz™ product merges the best of traditional gaming experiences through interactive, feature-rich, digital tables that increase poker revenues while decreasing costs for casinos.
  • Jackpot Blitz™ provides consistent, recurring revenue for the company through attractive licensing and royalty deals.
  • Jackpot Digital is aggressively expanding into onshore casinos, with multiple installations in land-based casinos already occurring.
  • The company has obtained the necessary GLI certifications to develop and operate ETGs in various global jurisdictions.
  • The company recently announced a spin-out of its iGaming assets. Shareholders will receive one share of Spinco for every five shares of Jackpot Digital common stock they own, with a record date of July 21, 2021
  • Jackpot Digital’s ETGs are safe and easy to sanitize as they eliminate the exchange of chips, cards, and cash.

Jackpot Digital’s Revolutionary Flagship Product

Jackpot Blitz™

Jackpot Digital’s Jackpot Blitz™ is an 84-inch, 4K touch screen digital “smart table” that offers all the same social benefits of the traditional casino experience. Jackpot Blitz’s state-of-the-art interface and the electronic gaming system provide players with access to popular casino games, including automated poker (Texas Hold’em), Omaha cash tournaments, blackjack, and other popular casino card games.

Jackpot Blitz™ tables are installed on Carnival cruise ships, as well as Princess, Virgin Voyages, Costa Cruise Lines and Holland America. Jackpot Blitz™ can also be found on land, in casinos in Canada, Paraguay and France. Jackpot Digital is expanding the presence of Jackpot Blitz™, with contracted orders for additional tables in land and sea-based casinos in France, the Caribbean and the USA, with future expansion plans, particularly in Asia.

While live casino gaming decreased during the pandemic, digital gaming products became more compelling for casinos due to ease of sanitation and no interchange of chips, cards or cash. Jackpot Digital notes that it has already found success with electronic gaming tables in North America and wants to repeat its success in Asia.

Casino guests are turning to electronic gaming interfaces in droves in Asia, where the market for ETGs is huge. Electronic table games are also easier to play and maintain. The company’s digital gaming solutions provide all of the benefits of live, socially interactive play, with the cost and maintenance advantages of digital, making it an excellent investment opportunity and a true leveraged play on the global post-pandemic rebound.

iGaming

Jackpot Digital is actively pursuing opportunities in online-gaming or ‘iGaming’. The company recently announced its intention to spin-out a new public company to better leverage and monetize the company’s online gaming assets and casino relationships.

Shareholders will receive one Spinco share for every five common Jackpot Digital shares they own. Shareholders of record on or before July 21, 2021 will receive shares of the new iGaming company.

“We are very excited to enter into the regulated Gaming/online casino and sportsbook markets in North America. As a result of our Jackpot Blitz™ product, we have existing and unique industry relationships and, coupled with targeted niche markets and our innovative products, we have every expectation to become a fun-filled industry leading iGaming brand,” said Jackpot Digital President and CEO Jake Kalpakian.

Jackpot Digital’s Management Team

Jacob H. Kalpakian — President & CEO

Jacob H. Kalpakian has managed small-cap publicly listed companies for almost three decades. Kalpakian joined Jackpot Digital Inc. (formerly listed as “Las Vegas From Home.com Entertainment Inc.”) in 1999, serving as Jackpot’s President and CEO.

Neil Spellman — CFO

Neil Spellman joined Jackpot Digital in 2002 as a Director. He has also served D.B. Financial Management as a Senior Vice President since 2002. With almost two decades of experience on Wall Street as a First Vice President of Smith Barney, Spellman comes highly qualified. Spellman has a B.S. degree in Finance from San Diego State University, graduating cum laude.

Kalpakian, Spellman, Alan Artunian, and Gregory T. McFarlane all serve as the current Directors of Jackpot Digital.

Jackpot Digital Receives Class II License to Install Five Jackpot Blitz ETGs in Oregon's Three Rivers Casino

Jackpot Digital Receives Class II License to Install Five Jackpot Blitz ETGs in Oregon's Three Rivers Casino

Jackpot Digital Inc. (the "Company" or "Jackpot") (TSXV:JJ)(TSXV:JJ.WT.B)(TSXV:JJ.WT.C)(OTCQB:JPOTF) is pleased to announce it has received the Class II Vendor's license from Three Rivers Casino Resort ("Three Rivers") located in Florence, Oregon. The Class II Vendor's license was the final step required for the Company to officially install Jackpot Blitz™ ETGs at the property. The Company will initially install five (5) of its revolutionary, dealerless Jackpot Blitz™ ETGs at Three Rivers. The tables are expected to be installed and in operation on the floor of Three Rivers Casino by the end of February 2022

Jackpot Digital's President and CEO, Jake Kalpakian, states "We are very excited about installing our table at Three Rivers casino in Florence, Oregon, a premiere gaming venue. We see Three Rivers as a perfect fit for our Jackpot Blitz™ ETGs and we look forward to seeing their guests enjoy an unrivalled poker experience."

Jackpot Digital Receives Third Order From Virgin Voyages

Jackpot Digital Receives Third Order From Virgin Voyages

Jackpot Digital Inc. (the "Company" or "Jackpot") (TSXV:JJ)(TSX-V:JJ.WT.A)(TSX-V:JJ.WT.B)(TSX-V:JJ.WT.C)(OTCQB:JPOTF) (Frankfurt & Berlin Exchanges: LVH3) is pleased to announce that it has signed an agreement with Virgin Voyages ("Virgin") to install one (1) Jackpot Blitz™ Electronic Table Game ("ETG") onboard Virgin's third ship, Resilient Lady. This new order means that once the Jackpot Blitz™ ETG is installed onboard Virgin's Resilient Lady, then Jackpot BlitzTM ETGs will be operating onboard all of Virgin's cruise ships

President & CEO Mr. Jake Kalpakian states "We are very pleased to see our relationship with Virgin continue to grow with the installation of another Jackpot Blitz™ ETG onto Virgin's newest cruise ship. The Jackpot Blitz™ ETG brings a lengthy track record of success in delivering consistent, fun-filled gaming entertainment to cruise ships while simplifying their staffing needs, all while delivering an amazing turnkey poker experience where guests can play poker with life-like, touch screen card control. Jackpot Blitz™ ETGs are being adopted by more and more land and cruise ship casinos, as is evidenced by several new recent orders including today's announcement, and we are confident this momentum will continue to build throughout 2022."

Jackpot Digital Signs Sac & Fox Casino in Kansas

Jackpot Digital Signs Sac & Fox Casino in Kansas

Jackpot Digital Inc. (the "Company" or "Jackpot") (TSXV:JJ) (TSXV:JJ.WT.A) (TSXV:JJ.WT.B) (TSXV:JJ.WT.C) (OTCQB:JPOTF) (Frankfurt & Berlin Exchanges:LVH3). Jackpot Digital is pleased to announce that it has signed a binding letter of intent with Sac & Fox Casino, located in Powhattan, Kansas, to install two (2) Jackpot Blitz™ Electronic Table Games ("ETGs"), subject to obtaining the customary regulatory approvals

President & CEO Mr. Jake Kalpakian states "We are delighted to be working with the Sac & Fox Casino. Kansas represents yet another new jurisdiction added to our growing roster of markets and customers as we continue our expansion into the regulated land-based casino market. Guests of Sac & Fox will now be able to enjoy a fun and entertaining Jackpot Blitz™ ETG poker experience."

Jackpot Digital Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement to Build More Blitz Electronic Tables

Jackpot Digital Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement to Build More Blitz Electronic Tables

Jackpot Digital Inc. (the "Company" or "Jackpot") (TSXV:JJ)(TSXV:JJ.WT.A)(TSXV:JJ.WT.B)(TSXV:JJ.WT.C)(OTCQB:JPOTF)(Frankfurt & Berlin Exchanges:LVH3). The Company announces it is conducting a non-brokered private placement to raise up to $975,000 (the or this "Financing") through the issuance of up to 6,500,000 units of the Company at the price of $0.15 per unit. Each unit shall consist of one common share and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant shall entitle the holder to acquire one common share of the Company at the price of $0.25 per common share for a period of three years. The warrants shall contain an acceleration provision, which may be triggered, once the Company's shares have traded at a price of $0.50 per common share for 15 (fifteen) consecutive trading days. Finder's fee may be payable in respect to the Financing in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"). The financing remains subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including receipt of Exchange approval

As part of the Financing an officer of the Company (the "Insider") has arranged to sell, from the Insider's personal holdings, up to 3,000,000 common shares of the Company at market price through the facilities of the Exchange (the "Swap"). The Insider intends to use 100% of the proceeds from the Swap to participate in the Financing.

Jackpot Digital Signs Five Table Deal with Three Rivers Casino Resort in Oregon

Jackpot Digital Signs Five Table Deal with Three Rivers Casino Resort in Oregon

Jackpot Digital Inc. (the "Company" or "Jackpot") (TSXV:JJ)(TSXV:JJ.WT.A)(TSXV:JJ.WT.B)(TSXV:JJ.WT.C)(OTCQB:JPOTF) (Frankfurt & Berlin Exchanges: LVH3). Jackpot Digital is pleased to announce that it has signed a licensing agreement with Three Rivers Casino Resort, located in Florence, Oregon, to install five Jackpot Blitz™ Electronic Table Games ("ETGs"). The licensing agreement is subject to obtaining the customary regulatory approvals

President & CEO Mr. Jake Kalpakian states "We are very excited to be working with Three Rivers Casino Resort in Florence, a very well-regarded casino on a beautiful property with a well-respected management team. Along with the many other attractions offered at Three Rivers, both local and visiting patrons will now be able to enjoy a fun and entertaining Jackpot Blitz™ ETG poker experience."

