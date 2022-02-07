Jackpot Digital Inc. announces that the Company intends to conduct a non-brokered private placement to raise gross proceeds of $975,000 at the price of $0.09 per unit through the issuance of 10,833,333 units of the Company. Each unit shall consist of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. The Private Placement is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. Each Warrant shall entitle the holder to acquire one common share of the Company at the price of $0.10 per common share until November 20, 2025. The Private Placement Warrants will have the same terms and conditions as the warrants that were issued by the Company pursuant to the rights offering which completed on November 20, 2020. There may be finder's fees payable in respect to the Private Placement.