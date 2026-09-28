J.P. Morgan Taps Thunes to Streamline Global Payments: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.
The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on September 28th
- Thunes will power J.P. Morgan's XPedite Remit solutions suite.
- The solution is designed to give clients access to 12 billion bank accounts and mobile wallets across 100+ payment corridors across the Thunes network.
- Thunes Co-founder + CEO Peter De Caluwe will join NYSE Live to discuss how this collaboration will help make global commerce smoother.
- Adobe report says that 2026 online holiday shopping will jump year-over-year.
- The research projects this year's Cyber Monday to be the first $15 billion online shopping day in history.
- Adobe Digital Insights predicts that spending in the five-day Cyber Week period will reach $47.5 billion.
- Viviek Pandya, Adobe Digital Insights' Director, will join NYSE to break down the report and how AI will accelerate traffic to retail websites.
- Oil prices are in focus amid the latest developments in the Middle East.
Opening Bell
Graco (NYSE: GGG) celebrates 100 years of ingenuity
Closing Bell
TotalEnergies (NYSE: TTE) celebrates its 35th anniversary of listing
For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial
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SOURCE New York Stock Exchange
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