J.P. Morgan Taps Thunes to Streamline Global Payments: NYSE Content Update

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on September 28th

  • Thunes will power J.P. Morgan's XPedite Remit solutions suite.
    • The solution is designed to give clients access to 12 billion bank accounts and mobile wallets across 100+ payment corridors across the Thunes network.
    • Thunes Co-founder + CEO Peter De Caluwe will join NYSE Live to discuss how this collaboration will help make global commerce smoother. 
  • Adobe report says that 2026 online holiday shopping will jump year-over-year.
    • The research projects this year's Cyber Monday to be the first $15 billion online shopping day in history.
    • Adobe Digital Insights predicts that spending in the five-day Cyber Week period will reach $47.5 billion.
    • Viviek Pandya, Adobe Digital Insights' Director, will join NYSE to break down the report and how AI will accelerate traffic to retail websites.
  • Oil prices are in focus amid the latest developments in the Middle East.
    • Global benchmarks rose after President Trump rejected Iran's proposal to end the conflict.
    • As of 8 a.m. ET, ICE Brent Crude is trading at roughly $107 a barrel.

Opening Bell
Graco (NYSE: GGG) celebrates 100 years of ingenuity

Closing Bell
TotalEnergies (NYSE: TTE) celebrates its 35th anniversary of listing

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App and check out the NYSE YouTube: TV.NYSE.com and YouTube.com/@NYSEofficial

XPRIZE at the NYSE on September 25

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SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2026/28/c6861.html

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