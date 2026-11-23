Danny Meyer, Angela Duckworth and Jalen Brunson headline the anniversary edition; Broadway picks include Much Ado About Nothing and Purple Rain, alongside global experiences from Venice to Jalisco.
J.P. Morgan today unveiled NextList 2027, the 10th edition of its annual curation of books, Broadway productions, cultural destinations and wineries driving the conversation into the year ahead. This anniversary collection features 13 books, six experiences, four Broadway productions and two wineries, selected by J.P. Morgan client advisors around the world for their timeliness, quality and global appeal.
The 2027 themes range from the possibilities of artificial intelligence and investing through uncertainty to the cultural reach of sports, alongside culinary arts, wellness, design and live performance.
"A decade into the NextList, one thing is clear: the more digital life becomes, the more people crave something tangible," said Darin Oduyoye, Chief Communications Officer of J.P. Morgan Asset & Wealth Management. "A chapter to lose yourself in, a curtain going up, a game to cheer, a museum to wander or a bottle to open."
Explore the full NextList 2027 at jpmorgan.com/nextlist.
The J.P. Morgan NextList 2027 selections:
BOOKS
What Could Possibly Go Right?: The Essential Journey to Scale an Enduring Culture
By Danny Meyer
Danny Meyer, restaurateur, hospitality pioneer and founder of Shake Shack, shares hard-won lessons on how to maintain a culture of excellence at scale. Filled with candid stories from his time building a celebrated restaurant group and creating a global ecosystem, he offers a practical playbook for building resilient teams, raising standards and sustaining what he calls "Enlightened Hospitality." The result is an energizing read for leaders determined to build enduring businesses where relationships and values scale alongside performance.
Investment Wisdom for Our Friends and Loved Ones: Timeless Lessons from Today's Top Finance Experts
By Jenny Harrington and Rebecca Patterson
Investment experts Jenny Harrington and Rebecca Patterson gather the candid advice 25 seasoned finance professionals share with their own family and close friends. Through personal stories, the contributors explain their practical approaches to complex markets, including how to stay disciplined through volatility, avoid common traps and build habits that compound over time. As Wall Street grows increasingly complex and the largest wealth transfer in history unfolds, this book captures the investment wisdom typically reserved for the family dinner table or a coffee with a dear friend.
Stay Calm: Learn to Embrace Uncertainty in Investing and Life
By David Booth
Authored by the founder of Dimensional Fund Advisors and a pioneer of index investing, Stay Calm is a guide to building wealth rooted in the science of markets, not speculation. Drawing on decades at the center of modern finance, David Booth explains why markets absorb information quickly, and why that can be an advantage for disciplined investors. Focusing on diversification, patience and how to avoid common emotional mistakes, Stay Calm argues that while uncertainty is a permanent feature of markets and life, it can be a source of opportunity for those who can keep their cool.
Very Bergdorf
By Wendy Goodman
The design editor of New York magazine and Curbed and former style director at Harper's Bazaar unveils 80 defining moments in department store Bergdorf Goodman's 125-year history. From designer debuts to its legendary windows, she describes how the Fifth Avenue institution helped shape the language of modern luxury. With pictures from Bergdorf's longtime window photographer Ricky Zehavi and reflections from voices such as Rihanna, Thom Browne and Michael Kors, Very Bergdorf is a love letter to this retail landmark.
Inside the Owner's Box: Conversations on Power and Leadership in Sports
By David M. Rubenstein
The owner of the Baltimore Orioles and the co-founder and co-chairman of The Carlyle Group shares true stories from the business of sports ownership through conversations with some of America's most influential franchise owners. Behind the very public valuations and blockbuster dealmaking is what fans don't always see: owners thinking about how to build culture and community around a team and its city. Rubenstein gives readers an inside look at the modern sports ecosystem—including the financial playbook, the dynamics of media rights and betting, the fan economy and more—that will appeal to anyone interested in sports as an asset class and platform for connection.
What Should My Children Do?: A Human's Guide to the Age of AI
By Daniel Susskind
A senior researcher at Oxford University's Institute for Ethics in AI tackles one of today's most urgent questions: How do we prepare the next generation for a world reshaped by artificial intelligence? Taking a clear-eyed yet optimistic approach, he explains how new tools are changing the nature of work and what that means for education, skill-building and resilience. Written for parents, students and leaders navigating the disruption, the book offers an evidence-based framework that considers job opportunities beyond their titles and helps the workforce of the future adapt to new capabilities.
Situated: Find the People and Places That Bring Out Your Best
By Angela Duckworth
In Situated, the psychologist and bestselling author of Grit shifts the focus from perseverance to environment for achieving your goals. With in-depth research, Duckworth proves how the people around you and where you spend your time can change your behavior—and how high performers design environments that make excellence easier. With practical insights on reducing temptation, solving problems and building the right circles of peers and mentors, she offers guidance on improving outcomes by changing your situation, not just your mindset.
The Adaptability Quotient: Rewiring Your Mind for Success in the Next Human Era
By Alec Litowitz
Investor and enterprise builder Alec Litowitz argues that in a world defined by volatility, a high adaptability quotient (AQ) can give anyone an edge. In his new book, he guides readers on decision making in times of uncertainty, with a focus on how to think clearly, act decisively and pivot when necessary. As artificial intelligence and rapid media cycles reshape how we process information, he makes the case that AQ is both a learnable discipline and a key advantage for future leaders.
Mory Sacko: A Cook's Journey
By Mory Sacko, Bénédicte Bortoli and Émilie Rouquette
In his debut cookbook, the Michelin-starred chef and founder of acclaimed Paris restaurant Mosuke shares recipes and stories that draw on his African heritage, passion for Japan and French education. Winner of the Michelin Young Chef Award for France in 2021 at the age of 28, Mory Sacko pairs more than 60 seasonal recipes with essays that explain the methods and ideas that shape his distinctive style. Beautifully photographed, the book also captures his philosophy of hospitality that includes welcoming restaurant guests as if they were in his home.
Genius at Scale: How Great Leaders Drive Innovation
By Linda A. Hill, Emily Tedards and Jason Wild
Leadership scholar Linda A. Hill, Harvard Business School researcher Emily Tedards and former Microsoft innovation executive Jason Wild show how innovation only happens when leaders build effective systems for collaboration and learning. Highlighting the three roles leaders must play: architect, bridger and catalyst—they profile innovators across industries and geographies who display the skills and attitude needed to inspire future innovation. Genius at Scale is a practical guide for founders and executives who want to turn experimentation into durable impact.
André Fu: A Designer's Vision
By Daven Wu
Authored by Singaporean design writer Daven Wu, a longtime collaborator with architect and designer André Fu, this volume offers an intimate look at one of hospitality design's most influential contemporary voices. Fu approaches hotels as immersive destinations shaped by mood, memory and place. Conversations with creative figures who have influenced Fu deepen the cultural context, while rich photography and previously unpublished material reveal the designer's process. For readers who travel for aesthetics as much as geography, André Fu: A Designer's Vision proves why thoughtful design alone can be a good reason to embark on a new journey.
Into the Garden: Private Sanctuaries Around the World
Introduction by Clare Foster and texts by Juliet Roberts and Colleen Morris, et al.
The Garden Editor of House & Garden tours more than 40 private gardens rarely seen by the public, spaces shaped as intensely by vision and craft as any interior or collection. The book highlights today's leading designers and owner-makers through large-format photography and narratives that explain each garden's story, structure and signature plantings. From intimate, locally rooted landscapes to more architectural, Mediterranean terraces, the book shows beautiful convergences of horticulture, design, luxury and creativity.
Jalen Plays It All
By Jalen Brunson
The NBA All-Star and New York Knicks captain writes a heartfelt picture book about trying new things, learning through setbacks and discovering strengths over time. Told through Brunson's childhood experiments across various sports, the story emphasizes discipline, teamwork and confidence, highlighting the importance of small choices: to show up, practice and stay resilient when it would be easier to quit. The book is an encouraging reminder to kids that the journey to finding "your thing" is often where the most important lessons are learned.
EXPERIENCES
Fondazione Dries Van Noten
Venice, Italy
In 2026, Venice's Palazzo Pisani Moretta entered a new chapter as a cultural foundation created by Belgian fashion designer Dries Van Noten and his partner, Patrick Vangheluwe. It centers on craftsmanship in the broadest sense—work made by hand, guided by skill and soul—bringing together exhibitions, residencies and talks that blur the lines between fashion, design, art, jewelry, photography, glass and ceramics. Its opening presentation, The Only True Protest Is Beauty, sets the tone: a cross-disciplinary exploration of beauty and creative heritage.
Clinique La Prairie
Phuket, Thailand
Swiss longevity pioneer Clinique La Prairie has created an immersive retreat set within the lush surroundings of Tri Vananda in Phuket. Guided by its signature CLP Longevity Method, the program brings together advanced medical science with personalized nutrition, movement and well-being, with a focus on prevention, resilience and long-term vitality. The experience helps guests understand their biology, strengthen their daily habits and return home with a clear plan for lasting health. Following Anji in China and Phuket, another Clinique La Prairie health resort is set to open at AMAALA, on Saudi Arabia's Red Sea coast, in 2027.
International Dark Sky Discovery Center
Fountain Hills, Arizona
Designed as a major hub for astronomy education and dark-sky preservation, the International Dark Sky Discovery Center, opening in early 2027, will make the night sky an immersive, hands-on experience. Planned highlights include a Dark Sky Observatory with the largest telescope in the Greater Phoenix area, a planetarium with tilted-dome technology, an LED-screen theater, interactive exhibit halls and family-friendly exploration stations. With science-based programming and partnerships across education, the center will also support astrotourism through lectures, public viewing nights and community events that reconnect visitors with the wonder of truly dark skies.
The Whale
Andenes, Norway
Set on Norway's dramatic northern coast, The Whale is an experience and knowledge center designed to deepen understanding of whale biology, behavior, evolution and ecology while inspiring ocean conservation. The forthcoming space, set to open in June 2027, is conceived as a multi-sensory journey that merges science with art, inviting visitors to feel the scale, intelligence and mystery of the world's largest mammals and to reflect on humanity's relationship with the sea. With architecture as striking as its setting, The Whale will be a destination where education, empathy and awe meet.
Suzhou Museum of Contemporary Art
Suzhou, China
Suzhou Museum of Contemporary Art is a new cultural landmark on the right bank of Jinji Lake that was designed by renowned Danish architecture firm Bjarke Ingels Group and spans 59,500 square meters, with approximately 11,300 square meters of exhibition space. Located in Suzhou Industrial Park beside the "Suzhou's Eye" Ferris wheel, this large-scale public museum allows visitors to wander through a garden of pavilions and courtyards connected by art-filled galleries and porticoes.
La Hacienda Clase Azul
Jalisco, Mexico
A decade in the making, La Hacienda by tequila brand Clase Azul México is a new large-scale cultural estate and production complex in Los Altos de Jalisco. Developed in collaboration with five of Mexico's acclaimed architecture firms, the 50-acre estate brings together working distillation and bottling facilities with artisan workshops dedicated to the handmade ceramic decanters that define the brand. Visitors can explore curated spaces that highlight regional heritage while hospitality elements, including a restaurant, OYA, focused on traditional Mexican cuisine, complete the experience.
BROADWAY
Much Ado About Nothing
Winter Garden Theatre
Tony Award-winner Jamie Lloyd's production of William Shakespeare's Much Ado About Nothing stars Tom Hiddleston (Tony Award nominee, Olivier Award winner and Golden Globe Award winner) as Benedick and Hayley Atwell (three-time Olivier Award-nominee, Standard Theatre Award-winner and Golden Globe Award nominee) in her Broadway debut as Beatrice. This giddily funny and beautifully rendered battle of wits comes to Broadway for a limited 10-week engagement, ending Sunday, January 10, 2027.
DOLLY: A True Original Musical
St. James Theatre
A new stage musical celebrates the life and music of Dolly Parton, following her journey from the Smoky Mountains to global superstardom. Built around hits like "Jolene," "9 to 5," "I Will Always Love You" and new songs Parton wrote for the musical, the show blends joy with depth, exploring the grit, generosity and ambition behind Parton's inspiring career. With direction by Bartlett Sher and a book by Dolly Parton and Maria S. Schlatter, DOLLY is a crowd-pleaser and a portrait of continual reinvention.
Paddington The Musical
Al Hirschfeld Theatre
A record-breaking London sensation and winner of seven Olivier Awards, Paddington The Musical brings a beloved character to life through extraordinary theatrical innovation. Now headed to Broadway in spring 2027, this production is imaginative and optimistic, with a timeless message about kindness, belonging and adventure.
Purple Rain
Majestic Theatre
Experience Prince's legacy in Purple Rain, the electrifying new musical inspired by his Grammy-winning album and Oscar-winning film, featuring more than 20 iconic hits, including "When Doves Cry" and "The Beautiful Ones." Set in Minneapolis in 1984, during the rise of a new era of music television, the show stars Jordan Fisher as the magnetic new rock musician. A visionary team brings Prince's world to the stage, led by Tony-nominated director Saheem Ali, librettist Peter Duchan, choreographer Ebony Williams, music director Jason Michael Webb, and Prince music advisors and longtime collaborators Bobby Z and Morris Hayes.
Wineries
Aperture Cellars
Sonoma County, California
Jesse Katz, the first ever winemaker named to Forbes' 30 Under 30 and Wine Enthusiast's 2025 Winemaker of the Year, has created more than 60 perfect 100-point wines. He founded Aperture on the belief that wine is an artistic expression. He draws inspiration from his father, celebrated photographer Andy Katz, and their foundation was shaped by years of travel and hands-on wine education, tasting with iconic producers in legendary cellars across Europe. The result is a winery that feels less like a traditional tasting room and more like a creative platform—where art, nature and craftsmanship meet, and the wines are the entry point into a broader world.
TOR Wines
Napa Valley, California
The TOR story began long before the first vintage was bottled. For half a century, Tor Kenward has been part of the fabric of Napa Valley. What started as a lifelong passion evolved into TOR Wines in 2001. Today, with more than 30 100-point scores and international acclaim, TOR focuses on single-vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon and Chardonnay from Napa's most storied sites made in very limited quantities. Family-owned and sourcing exclusively from vineyards widely regarded as Napa Valley's First Growths, TOR continues to write the next chapter in Napa's modern legacy.
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