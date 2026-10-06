J.P. Morgan Asset Management Adds New Capabilities to Retirement Link?

New features broaden in-plan retirement income access and strengthen support for plan sponsors and participants
J.P. Morgan Asset Management today announced enhancements to Retirement Link℠, its workplace retirement offering for employers with 401(k), 403(b) and nonqualified plans to help advisors, plan sponsors and participants prepare for retirement. The updates broaden access to in-plan retirement income solutions, strengthen implementation and ongoing operational services to simplify plan administration, and expand participant communications to increase engagement. The enhancements are delivered through a deepened recordkeeping partnership with Empower, building on a relationship that dates back to 2012.
"Helping participants achieve a secure retirement is at the core of everything we do. Plan sponsors today are looking for ways to support people throughout their retirement journey. We believe these expanded capabilities can strengthen retirement readiness by delivering clearer education and access to retirement income solutions," said Steve Rubino, Head of Retirement at J.P. Morgan Asset Management. "We look forward to continuing our partnership with Empower to extend these capabilities through our recordkeeping experience."
"Our longstanding relationship with J.P. Morgan Asset Management has been built on a shared commitment to helping individuals achieve their financial goals," said Joe Smolen, President of Empower Workplace Solutions. "We're proud to help build upon that foundation by expanding the products and solutions available to individuals, giving them more ways to meet their evolving needs and pursue greater financial well-being."
The expanded capabilities are designed to support plan sponsors and advisors with:
- Broader access to retirement income solutions. In J.P. Morgan Asset Management's 2026 Defined Contribution Plan Participant Survey, 91% of participants expressed interest in in-plan guaranteed retirement income solutions, and 75% said they would likely keep assets in-plan if their plan offered an income solution. Plan sponsors will have the option to access J.P. Morgan Asset Management's SmartRetirement Lifetime Income, its retirement income solution offered in a target date format, across all of Empower's recordkeeping platforms.
- Enhanced implementation and ongoing sponsor operations. J.P. Morgan Asset Management is enhancing the implementation and onboarding experience to be more seamless by leveraging additional resources and technology. Plan sponsors will also benefit from expanded operational services, such as enhanced required minimum distribution (RMD) processing, designed to simplify day-to-day administration and reduce overall administrative burden.
- Expanded participant communications and education. Building on Retirement Link's best-in-class service model1, J.P. Morgan Asset Management is adding participant engagement resources and educational support, including multilingual resources, to help participants make better financial decisions and improve their retirement readiness.
J.P. Morgan Asset Management's retirement recordkeeping platform includes Retirement Link℠ and Everyday 401(k), supporting workplace retirement plans for employers ranging from first-time plan sponsors to established small- to mid-market plans. The platform combines investment solutions with implementation support, ongoing sponsor operations and participant communications delivered through the recordkeeping experience.
These recordkeeping capabilities are part of J.P. Morgan Asset Management's broader retirement offering that includes defined contribution investments, such as the award-winning2 SmartRetirement target date franchise, and thought leadership through the Retirement Insights program, including the Guide to Retirement and other in-depth analyses of timely retirement topics.
For more information about Retirement Link, please visit its dedicated website.
1NMG Satisfaction Survey, 2025. Scores reflect clients who provided 7/6 on a 7-point scale. When evaluating DC providers, a top 2 box rating of 85% or greater corresponds to best-in-class rating. Chatham Partners is a market research/consulting firm offering custom lifecycle-oriented research to the financial services industry. Their independent third-party research tracks J.P. Morgan's effectiveness in delivering client service to retirement client's and benchmarks J.P. Morgan's standing relative to other mid- and small-market defined contribution providers. Retirement Link has been #1 since NMG, formerly Chatham Partners, started reporting the Customer Experience score in 2019.
2 Morningstar Medalist Rating™ Target-Date categories. "Gold" Medalist rating applies to SmartRetirement Blend R6 mutual funds only.
About J.P. Morgan Asset Management
J.P. Morgan Asset Management, with assets under management of $4.6 trillion as of June 30, 2026, is a global leader in investment management. J.P. Morgan Asset Management's clients include institutions, retail investors and high net worth individuals in every major market throughout the world. J.P. Morgan Asset Management offers global investment management in equities, fixed income, real estate, hedge funds, private equity and liquidity. For more information, visit: www.jpmorgan.com/am.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is a leading financial services firm based in the United States of America ("U.S."), with operations worldwide. JPMorganChase had $5.0 trillion in assets and $375 billion in stockholders' equity as of June 30, 2026. The Firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. Under the J.P. Morgan and Chase brands, the Firm serves millions of customers in the U.S., and many of the world's most prominent corporate, institutional and government clients globally. Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.
Information about JPMorgan Chase & Co. is available at www.jpmorganchase.com.
About Empower
Recognized as a leader in retirement services and wealth management, Empower administers more than $2.1 trillion in assets for more than 20 million individuals through the provision of workplace and individual retirement plans, advice, financial planning and investments. Connect with us on empower.com, Facebook, X, LinkedIn, TikTok, and Instagram.
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SOURCE J.P. Morgan Asset Management