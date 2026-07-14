Ivanhoe Electric Announces Promotion of Alex Neufeld to Senior Vice President, Exploration

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSE American: IE) (TSX: IE) ("Ivanhoe Electric") Executive Chairman Robert Friedland and President and Chief Executive Officer Taylor Melvin are pleased to announce that Alex Neufeld has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Exploration, effective August 1, 2026. After a brief transition period, Alex will be taking over from Graham Boyd, who has decided to leave the Company to pursue the next chapter in his career.
Mr. Friedland commented: "Alex joined Ivanhoe Electric in 2023, after a distinguished career at Anglo American. He has done a tremendous job leading our projects in the United States and expanding our domestic exploration activities. We have an exceptional team of experienced geologists and geophysicists, and Alex will be a great leader of that team.
We have had the pleasure of knowing and working with Graham for over twenty years. Graham is an exceptional geologist and a great human being, who was one of the first employees at Ivanhoe Electric. Graham worked closely with me in assembling the Santa Cruz, Tintic, and Hog Heaven assets that launched our efforts to bring Typhoon™-driven, high-technology exploration to the United States. Graham will do great things in the future."
Mr. Melvin commented: "Alex and Graham have worked closely together since Alex joined Ivanhoe Electric in 2023. Alex has developed deep relationships throughout our organization and has demonstrated his exceptional leadership capabilities across our U.S. projects. He will be an outstanding leader of our exploration strategy and activities. Alex and Graham are working together to ensure a smooth transition.
Graham has been a tireless leader of our exploration program, a mentor to our exploration professionals, and a valued member of our senior leadership team. We wish him the best in his future endeavors."
In the United States, Ivanhoe Electric's exploration team is focused on the Company's portfolio of 100%-owned projects, headlined by current activities in Arizona and Montana. We have an active drill program at the Gleeson copper-gold project in southeastern Arizona, where we are testing our exploration models in a historic polymetallic district with significant porphyry potential. At the Hog Heaven project in Montana, our geologists are continuing to test for both porphyry and high sulfidation epithermal mineralization following previous exploration programs. Our team is also advancing early-stage exploration activities in the United States through our exploration alliance with BHP.
In Saudi Arabia, Ivanhoe Electric's 50/50 Joint Venture with Maaden is advancing Typhoon™ geophysical surveys and drilling programs.
Ivanhoe Electric is preparing for the commencement of initial Typhoon™ surveys in northern Chile through its exploration collaboration with SQM searching for new copper porphyry systems.
About Ivanhoe Electric
We are a United States-based, technology-driven minerals exploration and development company with a focus on copper and other critical metals vital to electric transmission and generation, manufacturing, infrastructure development, technology, and national security. Our wholly owned assets are located in the United States, led by our advanced-stage Santa Cruz Copper Project in Arizona. We operate exploration joint ventures and alliances in Saudi Arabia with Maaden, in Chile with Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ("SQM"), and in the United States with BHP. We use our powerful Typhoon™ geophysical surveying system, together with advanced data analytics software provided by our subsidiary, Computational Geosciences Inc. ("CGI"), to accelerate and de-risk the mineral exploration process in the search for new deposits of critical metals that may otherwise be undetectable by traditional exploration technologies. We believe the United States is significantly underexplored and has the potential to yield major new discoveries of critical metals.
We are committed to the establishment of strong relationships with our local communities and the responsible development of our projects by incorporating best practices for health, safety and environmental standards, water management, protection of local cultural heritage and biodiversity, and minimizing our environmental footprint.
Website: www.ivanhoeelectric.com
Contact Information
Mike Patterson
Vice President, Investor Relations and Business Development
Email: mike@ivnelectric.com
Phone: 1-480-601-7878
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Ivanhoe Electric's Executive Chairman Robert Friedland: @robert_ivanhoe
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Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this news release constitute "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable U.S. and Canadian securities laws. Such statements and information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Ivanhoe Electric, its projects, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. Such statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "intend", "expect", "believe", "plan", "anticipate", "estimate", "scheduled", "forecast", "predict", "target", "project" and other similar terminology, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. These statements reflect Ivanhoe Electric's current expectations regarding future events, performance and results and speak only as of the date of this news release.
Such statements in this news release include, without limitation statements relating to: continued drilling at the Company's Gleeson and Hog Heaven Projects in the United States; continued Typhoon™ geophysical survey programs and drilling in Saudi Arabia through the Maaden Joint Venture; continued exploration activities in the United States through the Company's alliance with BHP; preparation for the commencement of initial Typhoon™ surveys in northern Chile through the Company's exploration collaboration with SQM.
Forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. Such statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various factors, including changes in the prices of copper or other metals Ivanhoe Electric is exploring for; the results of exploration and drilling activities and/or the failure of exploration programs or studies to deliver anticipated results or results that would justify and support continued exploration, studies, development or operations; the final assessment of exploration results and information that is preliminary; the significant risk and hazards associated with any future mining operations, extensive regulation by the U.S. government as well as local governments; changes in laws, rules or regulations, or their enforcement by applicable authorities; the failure of parties to contracts with Ivanhoe Electric to perform as agreed; and the impact of political, economic and other uncertainties associated with operating in foreign countries, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the global economy. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements and risk factors described in Ivanhoe Electric's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed and other disclosures with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
No assurance can be given that such future results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this news release. Ivanhoe Electric cautions you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Subject to applicable securities laws, Ivanhoe Electric does not assume any obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this news release, and Ivanhoe Electric expressly disclaims any requirement to do so.
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