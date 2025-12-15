Issue and Forfeiture of Performance Rights

Issue and Forfeiture of Performance Rights

Cygnus Metals Limited ("Cygnus" or the "Company") advises that following management changes announced on 26 October 2025, it has today issued an aggregate of 3,000,000 additional performance rights ("Performance Rights") to PresidentChief Executive Officer, Mr Nicholas Kwong under the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan ("Plan"). The Company also advises that, effective today, following Mr Ernest Mast's transition from Managing Director to Non-Executive Director on 12 December 2025, and as part of that transition will forfeit an aggregate of 6,000,000 Performance Rights issued under the Plan.

Shareholders approved the Plan and the issue of Performance Rights to directors at the Company's annual general meeting held on May 14, 2025. The Performance Rights to Mr Kwong were issued on the same terms and conditions as the director Performance Rights, as set out in the notice of annual general meeting released to ASX on April 14, 2025.

The Performance Rights vest on the successful completion of specific key performance objectives on or before July 11, 2028. Each vested Performance Right is exercisable to one fully paid ordinary share in the capital of the Company (net of applicable withholdings) and will expire on May 31, 2030 unless exercised on or before this date.

The objective of Cygnus' Plan is to promote the long-term success of the Company and the creation of shareholder value by aligning the interests of eligible persons under the Plan with the interests of the Company.

This announcement has been authorised for release by the Executive Chair.

David Southam
Executive Chair
T: +61 8 6118 1627
E: info@cygnusmetals.com 		Nick Kwong
President/Chief Executive Officer
T: +1 416 892 5076
E: info@cygnusmetals.com 		Media:
Paul Armstrong
Read Corporate
+61 8 9388 1474

About Cygnus Metals

Cygnus Metals Limited (ASX: CY5, TSXV: CYG,OTC:CYGGF) is a diversified critical minerals exploration and development company with projects in Quebec, Canada and Western Australia. The Company is dedicated to advancing its Chibougamau Copper-Gold Project in Quebec with an aggressive exploration program to drive resource growth and develop a hub-and-spoke operation model with its centralised processing facility. In addition, Cygnus has quality lithium assets with significant exploration upside in the world-class James Bay district in Quebec, and REE and base metal projects in Western Australia. The Cygnus team has a proven track record of turning exploration success into production enterprises and creating shareholder value.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Cygnus MetalsCYG:CCTSXV:CYGBase Metals Investing
CYG:CC
Cygnus Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Cygnus Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
Cygnus Metals (TSXV:CYG)

Cygnus Metals

Copper-gold exploration and development in the Chibougamau area of Québec, Canada

Copper-gold exploration and development in the Chibougamau area of Québec, Canada Keep Reading...
Issue of Shares and Cleansing Notice

Issue of Shares and Cleansing Notice

Further to its ASX announcement on 20 June 2025 and following shareholder approval received at the general meeting on 20 August 2025, Cygnus Metals Limited ("Cygnus" or the "Company") advises that it has issued a total of 1,162,790 fully paid ordinary shares ("Shares") to a nominee of... Keep Reading...
Strong drilling targets identified next to high-grade gold-copper mine

Strong drilling targets identified next to high-grade gold-copper mine

HIGHLIGHTS: Cygnus has identified numerous drilling targets near the historic high-grade Cedar Bay mine, which produced 400Koz Au and 61Kt Cu at an average of 4% CuEq, 2 within the Chibougamau Project Targets identified through ongoing review of historical data and drill logs using Cygnus'... Keep Reading...
Cygnus Metals Limited: Issue of Performance Rights

Cygnus Metals Limited: Issue of Performance Rights

Cygnus Metals Limited ("Cygnus" or the "Company") advises that it has issued an aggregate of 67,050,000 performance rights ("Performance Rights") to directors, and key employees and consultants, under the Company's Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan ("Plan"). Shareholders approved the Plan and the... Keep Reading...
Issue of Shares and Cleansing Notice

Issue of Shares and Cleansing Notice

Further to the ASX announcement on 20 June 2025, Cygnus Metals Limited ("Cygnus" or the "Company") advises that it has issued a total of 211,627,907 fully paid ordinary shares ("Shares") at A$0.086 each under Tranche 1 of the Placement, raising a total of A$18,200,000 (before costs). The Shares... Keep Reading...
Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - CYG

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - CYG

Trading resumes in: Company: Cygnus Metals Limited TSX-Venture Symbol: CYG All Issues: Yes Resumption (ET): 8:15 AM CIRO can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly... Keep Reading...
Romios CEO Letter to Shareholders Recaps Progress and Presents Case for Share Rollback in Support of Financing the First-Ever Drilling of the Trek South Porphyry Copper-Gold Prospect, in 2026

Romios CEO Letter to Shareholders Recaps Progress and Presents Case for Share Rollback in Support of Financing the First-Ever Drilling of the Trek South Porphyry Copper-Gold Prospect, in 2026

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG,OTC:RMIOF) (OTCID: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios Gold" or the "Company"). In advance of the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting ("AGSM") scheduled for January 16, 2026, Romios's new CEO Kevin Keough is pleased to recap for the benefit of shareholders... Keep Reading...
Maiden Gold Resource for Seven Leaders Starter Pit

Maiden Gold Resource for Seven Leaders Starter Pit

Metal Bank (MBK:AU) has announced Maiden Gold Resource for Seven Leaders Starter PitDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
Sun Summit Announces Upsized Non-Brokered Private Placement of up to $11.5 Million

Sun Summit Announces Upsized Non-Brokered Private Placement of up to $11.5 Million

Sun Summit Minerals Corp. (TSXV: SMN,OTC:SMREF) (OTCQB: SMREF) ("Sun Summit" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, due to significant investor demand, it has increased the maximum gross proceeds of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") from $7... Keep Reading...
Bold Ventures Closes $378,000 Non-Brokered Flow-Through Private Placement

Bold Ventures Closes $378,000 Non-Brokered Flow-Through Private Placement

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce the closing of a non-brokered private placement offering of the Company for 4,200,000 Flow Through Units (the "FT Units") at a price of $0.09 per FT Unit (the "FT Offering"). The Offering was fully subscribed for... Keep Reading...
Domestic Metals Announces Gord Neal as CEO

Domestic Metals Announces Gord Neal as CEO

- Domestic Metals Corp. (the "Company" or "Domestic") - (TSXV: DMCU,OTC:DMCUF; OTCQB: DMCUF; FSE: 03E) announces the appointment of Gordon Neal as Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Mr. Neal has had a notable and successful career in the mining and resource sectors. He started as one of the... Keep Reading...
Finlay Minerals Announces Grant of Stock Options

Finlay Minerals Announces Grant of Stock Options

finlay minerals ltd. (TSXV: FYL,OTC:FYMNF) (OTCQB: FYMNF) ("Finlay" or the "Company") announces that it has granted an aggregate of 2,725,000 stock options of the Company (each, a "Stock Option") to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company. Each Stock Option entitles... Keep Reading...

Latest News

Cygnus Metals
Sign up to get your FREE

Cygnus Metals Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Pinnacle Prepares for Underground Drill Program on High-Grade Gold-Silver Targets at El Potrero

Fortune Minerals Completes the Alberta Refinery Site Purchase

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Signing of Definitive Surface Rights Agreement for the Installation of Its Industrial Projects in Santa Maria Eterna, Belmonte, Bahia, Brazil

Rio Silver Completes 100% Acquisition of High-Grade Maria Norte Silver Project in Peru's Historic Huachocolpa District

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Pinnacle Prepares for Underground Drill Program on High-Grade Gold-Silver Targets at El Potrero

Battery Metals Investing

Fortune Minerals Completes the Alberta Refinery Site Purchase

Tech Investing

Homerun Resources Inc. Announces Signing of Definitive Surface Rights Agreement for the Installation of Its Industrial Projects in Santa Maria Eterna, Belmonte, Bahia, Brazil

Precious Metals Investing

Rio Silver Completes 100% Acquisition of High-Grade Maria Norte Silver Project in Peru's Historic Huachocolpa District

Tech Investing

HyProMag Usa Provides Positive Update to Valuation of Expanded Dallas-Fort Worth Plant and Commences Strategic Review to Explore a U.S. Listing

Rare Earth Investing

ReeXploration Announces $1,000,000 Private Placement

Precious Metals Investing

FORTUNE BAY PROVIDES UPDATE ON POMA ROSA PROJECT, CHIAPAS STATE, MEXICO