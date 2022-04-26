Artificial Intelligence Investing News

Data analytics company ISBRG Corp announced an investment made by Universal PropTech (TSXV:UPI,FWB:8LH) as well as other strategic investors Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, the Kilmer Group and the Greater Toronto Airports Authority. Universal PropTech already has an investment in ISBRG Corp for minority interest and secured agency rights to the SpotLight-19© Technology which is a non-invasive means of health screening.


Click here for the full press release.

Universal PropTech Update

Universal Proptech Inc. (TSXV: UPI) ("UPI" or the "Company") announces today that ISBRG Corp. ("ISBRG"), a Toronto-based privately held, data analytics company specializing in health-related applications, in which the Company holds a small equity interest and select exclusive agency rights, has provided a corporate update.

ISBRG's SpotLight-19© is designed to detect the presence of infection caused by SARS-CoV-2 virus. SpotLight-19© uses light to quickly scan a fingertip. The speed of the test (less than a minute) and cost of the test (approximately one dollar), combined with the non-invasive nature of the test (no body fluid or breath sample is required), has been designed to screen large numbers of people in largely populated venues (such as airports, businesses, arenas, etc.) without the prohibitive delays, cost and environmental damage associated with current chemical reagent, sample-based tests. The outcome of ISBRG's clinical trial data is currently under evaluation by Health Canada.

Universal PropTech Identifies Unhealthy Levels of Indoor Air Quality in Buildings and Highlights Progress with ISBRG Corp Investment

Universal Proptech Inc. (TSXV: UPI) (OTCQB: UPIPF) (FSE: 8LH) ("UPI" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the Company's advancements with Indoor Air Quality monitoring, and an update regarding ISBRG Corp. ("ISBRG"), an investee company in which UPI holds a small minority interest and certain Canadian distribution rights.

Indoor Air Quality Monitoring

Universal PropTech Provides Updates on Executing Approximately $3 Million of Sales Backlog and $15 Million in Distribution Proposals

Universal Proptech Inc. (TSXV: UPI) (OTCQB: UPIPF) (FSE:8LH) ("UPI" or the "Company") is pleased to provide updates on the execution of approximately CAD $3 million of the Company's sales backlog over 3 months, producing approximately CAD $15 Million in distribution proposals by the Company's distributors, and on indoor air quality equipment sales commission.

The CEO of UPI Chris Hazelton comments: "We had a very busy summer, and we are very appreciative of our staff who literally worked around the clock for our customers considering the state of the pandemic." Chris Hazelton continued: "Our sales staff remains committed to growing our sales backlog and we look forward to increased orders from new and existing clients both in Canada and in the United States."

Universal PropTech Announces Awards of Approximately $1 Million in BAS Projects and Services

Universal Proptech Inc. (TSXV: UPI) (OTCQB: UPIPF) (FSE: 8LH) ("UPI" or the "Company") through it's wholly owned operating company, VCI Controls Inc., is pleased to announce contract awards of approximately $1 million in service contracts and project work in Building Automation Systems ("BAS"), in the month of September.

"We are very pleased that our BAS group has extended and renewed many of its service mandates with customers such as the Canadian Government and through their facility manager," commented Chris Hazelton, Chief Executive Officer, Universal Proptech Inc."Service contracts lead to additional repair revenue, and we continue to aggressively pursue project work from these sites and growing our installed base. I think it's a great start to Fiscal 2022."

Universal PropTech Announces Option Grant

Universal Proptech Inc. (TSXV: UPI) (OTCQB: UPIPF) (FSE: 8LH) ("UPI" or the "Company") announces it has granted an aggregate of 600,000 stock options ("Options") to certain directors and employees pursuant to the Company's stock option plan. The Options vest immediately and are exercisable into common shares of the Company ("Shares") at an exercise price of $0.30 per Share for a period of three years from the date of grant. The grant of options is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Universal Proptech Inc.

SoLVBL Solutions Inc. Clarifies News Release Disseminated on April 19, 2022 Related to SoLVBL Solutions' Signing of Referral Agreement with Jet Digital Inc

SoLVBL Solutions Inc. (CSE: SOLV) (OTCQB: SOLBF) ("SoLVBL" or the "Company"), an innovative cybersecurity company that provides proprietary data authentication using advanced cryptography on a SaaS based model, wishes to clarify that certain contents related to Jet Digital Inc. ("Jet Digital") and a quote attributed to Michael Devine, CEO of Jet Digital were misquoted in the news release disseminated on April 19, 2022.

SoLVBL is publishing the following news release with content and quotation of Mr. Michael Devine approved by Jet Digital.

Tokio Marine Vietnam Powers Customer Experience with OpenText

Leading insurance company accelerates service delivery with modern tools to digitize processes and improve efficiency

OpenText ™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), today announced Tokio Marine Insurance Vietnam (TMIV), a P&C insurer in Vietnam implemented OpenText solutions to modernize its client communication strategy and enable rapid delivery of information to customers.

SoLVBL Solutions Signs Referral Agreement with Jet Digital

SoLVBL Solutions Inc. (CSE: SOLV) (OTCQB: SOLBF) ("SoLVBL" or the "Company"), an innovative cybersecurity company that provides proprietary data authentication using advanced cryptography on a SaaS based model, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a mutual referral agreement with Jet Digital Inc. ("Jet Digital"), a Vancouver, British Columbia company.

Through this agreement SoLVBL commits to refer clients to Jet Digital for the sale of their JetStream data transfer software. Jet Digital commits to refer clients to SoLVBL for the sale and license their Q by SoLVBLTM data validation and cybersecurity products.

mine workers on site in front of truck

Technology Advancements in Mining Exploration

Amid the rocky outcroppings of a Southern African country sits the oldest mine in the world. First discovered in Eswatini in 1970, the Ngwenya iron mine is approximately 43,000 years old. Known for its large deposits of hematite, the mine began life as a source of red ochre before eventually being mined and smelted by the Bantu groups in 400 CE.

As you might expect, the mining practices of early humanity looked very different from the technologies and techniques leveraged today. Mine shafts were painstakingly cleared out either by hand or via the use of stone or bone tools, considerably limiting both their depth and scope.

Stone picks and shovels would eventually give way to metallic picks and hammers, which themselves would be replaced with the use of fire to weaken and crack rock that contained resource veins. Fire would eventually give way to black powder in the late Middle Ages.

SoLVBL Solutions Enters into UX/UI Product Design Agreement with KRFTWRK Inc.

SoLVBL Solutions Inc. (CSE: SOLV) (OTCQB: SOLBF) ("SoLVBL" or the "Company"), an innovative cybersecurity company that provides proprietary data authentication using advanced cryptography on a SaaS based model, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a product design agreement with KRFTWRK Inc. ("KRFTWRK"), a Toronto, Ontario based leading product design and digital marketing company, to collaborate in developing unique user experiences and user interfaces for SoLVBL's cybersecurity and data authentication products.

With the recent hiring of key technical people and the appointment of Jim Slinowsky as the head of product development, SoLVBL plans to rapidly role out new cybersecurity and data authentication products in 2022. KRFTWRK's collaboration in product design, including developing unique user experience, wire-framing and high-fidelity design protypes will allow SoLVBL to ensure new cybersecurity products are developed and delivered on-time and at the quality level our customers expect.

SoLVBL Solutions Welcomes Jim Slinowsky as Director of Product Development

SoLVBL Solutions Inc. (CSE: SOLV) (OTCQB: SOLBF) ("SoLVBL" or the "Company"), an innovative cybersecurity company that provides proprietary data authentication using advanced cryptography on a SaaS based model, is pleased to announce today that Jim Slinowsky has joined the SoLVBL team as Director of Product Development.

Jim brings more than 25 years of North American technology industry experience to SoLVBL's product team. At SoLVBL, he will contribute to the development of new data authentication and cybersecurity products for the financial services, health care services and law enforcement industry verticals. "His experience and skills will play a key role as we continue to rapidly role out new products in 2022," said Kaiser Akbar, President & CEO of SoLVBL. "His talents and experience at Siemens RuggedCom and at other blue-chip technology companies make him uniquely qualified for the position. The position itself provides an additional executive capacity to ensure the products are developed and delivered on-time and at the quality level our customers expect," added Kaiser Akbar.

