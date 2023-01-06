Strong Lithium Mineralisation Recorded From First Adina Drill Hole Assays

Lithium Investing News

INVITATION: Winter Investor Series at the Vancouver Club: January 10th, 2023

INVITATION: Winter Investor Series at the Vancouver Club: January 10th, 2023

Investor.Events would like to invite the Investment Community to its Winter Investor Series being held at the Vancouver Club in Vancouver, British Columbia on Tuesday January 10th, 2023! Individual Investors, Institutional Investors, Advisors, and Analysts are invited to register to attend the event.

Registration Link: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/investor-series-at-the-vancouver-club-tickets-443443560627

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8294/150478_943fc294c451997c_002.jpg

Banner for Investor Series' January 10, 2023 event in Vancouver, British Columbia

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8294/150478_943fc294c451997c_002full.jpg

AGENDA: Tuesday, January 10:
1:00pm: Welcome, Door Prizes & Investor Networking
1:30pm: Ryan Irvine, President & CEO, KeyStone Financial (Guest Speaker)
1:50pm: Jeffrey Sherman, COO of Telescope Innovations Corp. | CSE: TELI
2:10pm: Mike Sieb, President of Getchell Gold Corp. | CSE: GTCH
2:30pm: Ryan Lewis, Founder & CEO of Kudo Snacks* | Private - Pre-IPO
*with Special Guest NBA Hall of Famer, Gary "The Glove" Payton, Ambassador & Advisor
2:50pm: Break, Door Prizes & Investor Networking
3:30pm: Paris Fathali, Fundamental Research Corp. (Guest Speaker)
3:40pm: Anna Serin, Canadian Securities Exchange "the CSE" (Guest Speaker)
3:50pm: Marc Branson, Director of First Phosphate Corp. | CSE: PHOS (listing soon)
4:10pm: Vikrant Kanyal, Co-Founder of Wild Ohio Brewing Company | Private
4:30pm: Steve Hanson, CEO of ACME Lithium Inc. | CSE: ACME
5:00pm: Networking Reception (Wrap-up, Door Prizes & Investor Networking)
6:00pm: Event Concludes

Investor RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/investor-series-at-the-vancouver-club-tickets-443443560627

Hope to see you Tuesday!
"This will be our fourth Investor Series event in as many months, bringing investors to discover investment opportunities, to be educated and discuss market conditions and to network… in-person - finally!" states Neil Lock, CEO of Investor.Events. "We are excited to bring management & their teams to present and interact with a large group of investors with agnostic investing interests."

"Neil Lock and I have been working within the capital markets and venture capitalist worlds for over 16 years each. Working with great teams that have great ideas, stories and opportunities that need to get it in front of a wider audience," commented Sean Kingsley, Investor Series Partner. "The Investor Series are events that directly bridge both sides to connect, present, interact, potentially invest, and then a select group attends a VIP Dinner to open up further discussions which could lead into long-lasting relationships."

Presenting Companies:
We seek to bring quality companies to present each month. The Investor Series is not geared towards any one specific industry so you can expect to learn a lot about opportunities from different sectors.

If you are a Company that would like to present at a future Investor Series in Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto with more cities being added to the roster feel free to contact Neil Lock or Sean Kingsley so they can see if your company is a right fit. We seek companies with great business plans, assets and/or products that have excellent corporate plans and achievable milestones to present. A bonus if you're seeking to raise capital through a financing/private placements.

VIP Investor Dinner:
Following the Investor Series Presentations at the Vancouver Club - the presenters along with a dozen of qualified investors, brokers, and bankers - will be attending a VIP Dinner in a private room at an undisclosed Michelin recommended restaurant. If you would like to receive an invitation to the dinner, please email Neil Lock at neil@investor.events | Dinner is restricted to 12 invited individuals.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8294/150478_943fc294c451997c_003.jpg

Media Partners of the Investor Series

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8294/150478_943fc294c451997c_003full.jpg

INVESTORS - REGISTER NOW AT: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/investor-series-at-the-vancouver-club-tickets-443443560627

House Rules at the Vancouver Club
The Vancouver Club's House Rules have been established to ensure maximum enjoyment of the Club for all Members. Management asks Members and their Guests for a tasteful, well-presented, and on-brand approach to attire when visiting the Club. For a fruitful long-lasting relationship, we must note a few key House Rules for those that will be attending so we can comply with their terms and conditions of the Bylaws, House Rules, and Interim Rules.

Cell Phones & Electronic Devices
All cellphones & electronics must be silenced throughout the Club.
Read More: https://vancouverclub.ca/members/house-rules/#privacy

Dress Code
Cocktail: Business Casual. Please no blue jeans, attire with logos
Read More: https://vancouverclub.ca/members/house-rules/#dress

About Investor.Events
Investor.Events hosts in-person investor events & virtual investor presentations for Pre-Public & Publicly Listed Companies.

Contact:
Neil Lock, CEO of Investor.Events
neil@investor.events
604-380-0181
https://investor.events/

Sean Kingsley, Partner at Investor.Events
sean@investor.events
604-440-8474

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/150478

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

ACME LithiumCSE:ACMEBattery Metals Investing
ACME:CC
Acme Lithium

ACME Lithium


Keep reading...Show less
ACME Lithium Issued Work Permit by the Manitoba Government to Drill Up to 5,000 Meters at Shatford Lake

ACME Lithium Issued Work Permit by the Manitoba Government to Drill Up to 5,000 Meters at Shatford Lake

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to announce that a work permit has been issued by the Government of Manitoba for the Company's upcoming drill program at its Shatford Lake project in the Winnipeg River pegmatite region in southeastern Manitoba, Canada. ACME's land holdings in southeastern Manitoba comprise approximately 17,000 acres or 70 square kilometres.

Drilling Program Highlights:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ACME Lithium Acquires 41,694 Hectare Bailey Lake Pegmatite Discovery Area in Saskatchewan, Canada

ACME Lithium Acquires 41,694 Hectare Bailey Lake Pegmatite Discovery Area in Saskatchewan, Canada

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to announce that it has entered into option and purchase agreements with Saskatchewan-based Gem Oil Inc. ("Gem Oil") to acquire the Bailey Lake Pegmatite Discovery Area (the "Project Claims"), located in the northeastern region of Saskatchewan, Canada.

ACME has entered into two agreements, an option ("Option") to purchase a 100% interest in a core block of 13 contiguous mineral claims encompassing 25,900 hectares (or 100 square miles) and a purchase ("Purchase") of five additional contiguous claims comprised of 15,794 hectares (61 square miles). Together, the Project Claims comprise 41,694 hectares (or 161 square miles).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ACME Lithium Inc Presents in Red Cloud's Virtual Webinar Series

ACME Lithium Inc Presents in Red Cloud's Virtual Webinar Series

ACME Lithium Inc (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) is pleased to announce that the company is presenting a live virtual corporate update hosted by Red Cloud Financial Services on December 8th, 2022 at 2:00 PM ET.

We invite our shareholders, and all interested parties to register for the webinar and participate in the live Q&A session at the end of the presentation moderated by Red Cloud.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ACME Lithium Provides Update for Winter Drilling Program in Canada's Winnipeg River Pegmatite Region

ACME Lithium Provides Update for Winter Drilling Program in Canada's Winnipeg River Pegmatite Region

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to provide a corporate update at its Shatford, Birse, and Cat-Euclid Lake project areas in the Winnipeg River pegmatite region. ACME's land holdings in southeastern Manitoba comprise approximately 17,000 acres or 70 square kilometres.

ACME completed an extensive summer exploration program employing remote sensing, structural geology, ground-based geological mapping, and geochemical sampling to localize targets for drilling. Our exploration focus is on spodumene-bearing LCT pegmatites that are a source for high quality lithium that can be converted to lithium carbonate.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ACME Lithium Provides Exploration and Development Update at Nevada Lithium Brine Project

ACME Lithium Provides Exploration and Development Update at Nevada Lithium Brine Project

ACME Lithium Inc. (CSE: ACME) (OTCQX: ACLHF) (the "Company", or "ACME") is pleased to provide a corporate update regarding its upcoming Phase 2 multi-hole drill program at its Clayton Valley Nevada lithium brine project.

Following ACME's lithium brine discovery announcement on August 17th, 2022, the Phase 2 drill program and NOI covers a large diameter test well (TW-1) for completion of brine aquifer permeability testing and sampling, and will also include up to three (3) new exploration holes DH-1A, DH-2, and DH-3 with objectives to examine deeper horizons through zonal isolated testing, assess stratigraphy, and the potential for continuity between the stratigraphic units encountered in DH-1.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Canada Silver Announces New Board Members

Canada Silver Announces New Board Members

(TheNewswire)

Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc.

Coquitlam, BC TheNewswire - January 6, 202 3 - Canada Silver Cobalt Works Inc. (TSXV:CCW) (OTC:CCWOF) (Frankfurt:4T9B) (the "Company" or "Canada Silver Cobalt") is pleased to announce that two members have been appointed to the Board of Directors. Daniel Barrette has been appointed to the board to fill a vacancy and Annemette Jorgensen has been appointed as an additional director of the Company.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nevada Silver Corporation Announces Closing of C$3.5 Million Private Placement Offering of Common Shares and Warrants

Nevada Silver Corporation Announces Closing of C$3.5 Million Private Placement Offering of Common Shares and Warrants

Nevada Silver Corporation (TSXV: NSC) (OTCQB: NVDSF) ("NSC", or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of its previously announced reasonable "best efforts" marketed private placement (the "Offering"). A total of 21,212,000 common shares (the "Common Shares") were sold at a price of $0.15 per Common Share and a total of 21,212,000 common share purchase warrants (the "Warrants") were sold at a price of $0.015 per Warrant for combined gross proceeds of approximately $3.5 million. Each Warrant is exercisable to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.25 per share until January 5, 2025. The expiry date of the Warrants will accelerate in the event the volume weighted average trading price of the Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange is equal to or exceeds $0.30 per Common Share for a period of 20 consecutive trading days (an "Acceleration Event"). If an Acceleration Event occurs, the Warrants will expire 30 days after notice of such Acceleration Event.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Coloured Ties Reminds Shareholders the Substantial Issuer Bid Expires on January 17, 2023

Coloured Ties Reminds Shareholders the Substantial Issuer Bid Expires on January 17, 2023

Coloured Ties Capital Inc. (TSXV: TIE) ("CTI" or the "Company") reminds shareholders that the previously announced substantial issuer bid (the "Offer") under which the Company will offer to purchase for cancellation up to $3,375,000 of its outstanding common shares (the "Shares") will expire on January 17, 2023, unless extended, varied or withdrawn. Shareholders who wish to tender their shares are urged to tender their shares in advance of the deadline to ensure efficient processing time.

The Offer is being made by way of a "modified Dutch auction", which will allow shareholders who choose to participate in the Offer to individually select the price, with a range of not less than $0.55 per Share and not more than $0.65 per Share (in increments of $0.01 per Share), at which they are willing to sell their Shares. Upon expiry of the Offer, the Company will determine the lowest purchase price (which will not be more than $0.65 per Share and not less than $0.55 per Share) (the "Purchase Price") that will allow it to purchase the maximum number of Shares tendered to the Offer, and not withdrawn, having an aggregate purchase price not exceeding $3,375,000.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Infinity Stone Completes Airborne Geophysics at Zen-Whoberi Project, Quebec

Infinity Stone Completes Airborne Geophysics at Zen-Whoberi Project, Quebec

Highlights

  • Infinity Stone has concluded its UAV Geophysical EM Survey on Zen-Whoberi with the goal of refining drill targets.
  • Initial interpretations of geophysical data, over the previously completed geochemical soil sampling grid, suggest multiple zones of interest and drill targets for forthcoming Winter Drill Program.
  • Company's technical team is completing interpretation and mapping of geophysical data with intent to publish results as soon as possible, along with intended drill targets.

Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTCQB: GEMSF) (FSE: B2I) (the "Company" or "Infinity Stone") announces that it has completed its airborne UAV magnetic survey on its Zen-Whoberi Project located north of Mont Laurier, Quebec previously announced on December 2, 2022. The survey covered over 570 line-km with detailed line spacing of 100 metres as well as 25-metre spacing over the geochemical soil sampling grid completed by the Company during Summer 2022 (announced on August 12, 2022).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Foremost Lithium Announces Receipt of Its Second $300,000 Grant from The Manitoba Mineral Development Fund

Foremost Lithium Announces Receipt of Its Second $300,000 Grant from The Manitoba Mineral Development Fund

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (CSE: FAT) (OTCQB: FRRSF) (FSE: F0R0) (WKN: A3DCC8) (www.foremostlithium.com) ("Foremost Lithium", "Foremost" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has been approved for a $300,000 grant for the second time in just over two years (see the Company's news release dated September 30, 2021) from the Manitoba Mineral Development Fund ("MMDF"). The funds will help support and advance the ongoing 202223 3,000-meter diamond drill program (see the Company's news release dated November 21, 2022) on its Jean Lake Lithium Project located in the Snow Lake area of the province of Manitoba.

The drill targets at the Jean Lake Lithium property include the high-grade spodumene-bearing B1 and B2 pegmatite dykes and Mobile Metal Ion lithium-anomalous magnetic trends defined by a UAV-assisted geophysical survey completed earlier in 2022. The Jean Lake Property is adjacent to Snow Lake Resources Project which includes the Sherritt Gordon and Grass River pegmatites and the Thompson Brothers lithium-bearing pegmatite with a recently announced historic (SEC in S-K 1300) indicated mineral resource of 9.08 million tonnes @ 1% lithium oxide and an inferred resource of 1.96 million tonnes @ 0.98% Li2O based on a 0.3% cut-off.1

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4689/150229_b2b9ca1a64161a85_001.jpg

Drill Rig at B1 Pegmatite Dyke next to drill shack at the Jean Lake Lithium Project in Snow Lake, Manitoba

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4689/150229_b2b9ca1a64161a85_001full.jpg

It is intended that ongoing exploration in 2023 on the Lithium Lane's Snow Lake properties will include focused prospecting and surficial geochemical surveys designed to follow-up drone-assisted magnetic and LIDAR surveys on the Grass River, Zoro and Peg North properties. Recent and historical geoscientific databases will be integrated to provide targets on the properties.

The MMDF was launched by the Government of Manitoba in August 2020 with the stated goal of jump-starting mineral and economic development initiatives throughout the province. The MMDF is administered through the Manitoba Chambers of Commerce and aims to support new economic development opportunities that capitalize on existing assets and infrastructure across Manitoba.

Jason Barnard, Foremost's President and CEO, states, "We are pleased to once again receive this support from the Manitoba Mineral Development Fund. Historic as well as current base and precious metal mining and developing battery metal projects have provided employment and economic development opportunities in the Snow Lake region. With this assistance from the MMDF and the Government of Manitoba, Foremost Lithium plans to contribute to the growth and prosperity to Snow Lake and nearby communities. The top 10 battery manufacturing plants are currently in China2. Europe and North America are looking to reduce their reliance to Asia, and are seeking domestic supply chains, to which they can procure their critical minerals locally, as well as secure partnerships with local battery metal suppliers and manufacturers. As we advance our Lithium Lane Projects in Snow Lake, we envision that we will be forming great strategic partnerships and are thankful to have contributions from the MMDF assisting our company."

On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Jason Barnard, President and CEO
Email: info@foremostlithium.com
Phone: +1 (604) 330-8067

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release and accepts no responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy hereof.

About Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd.
Foremost Lithium is a hard-rock exploration company strategically located to capitalize on the world's growing EV appetite and is committed to being a premier supplier of North America's lithium feedstock. As the world transitions towards decarbonization, the Company is focused on exploration and growth on its 5 Lithium Lane Projects in Snow Lake Manitoba. Foremost Lithium also has the Winston Gold/Silver Property in New Mexico USA.

Follow us or contact us on social media:
Twitter: @foremostlithium
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/foremost-lithium-resourcetechnology/mycompany
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ForemostLithium

Forward Looking Statements
This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward looking information" (as defined under applicable securities laws), based on management's best estimates, assumptions, and current expectations. Such statements include but are not limited to, statements with respect to the plans for future exploration and development of the Company's properties and the acquisition of additional exploration projects. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expects", "expected", "budgeted", "forecasts", "anticipates" "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "aims", "potential", "goal", "objective", "prospective", and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "can", "could" or "should" occur. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: risks related to the receipt of all necessary regulatory and third party approvals for the proposed operations of the Company's business and exploration activities, completion of the Company's recently announced financing, risks related to the Company's exploration properties; risks related to international operations; risks related to general economic conditions, actual results of current exploration activities, unanticipated reclamation expenses; changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined; fluctuations in prices of commodities including lithium and gold; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, increases in market prices of mining consumables, possible variations in reserves; failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, labour disputes, title disputes, claims and limitations on insurance coverage and other risks of the mining industry; delays in the completion of exploration, development or construction activities, changes in national and local government regulation of mining operations, tax rules and regulations, and political and economic developments in jurisdictions in which the Company operates. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The forward-looking statements and forward-looking information are made as of the date hereof and are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such factors or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as require by law. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information. Please refer to the Company's most recent filings under its profile at www.sedar.com for further information respecting the risks affecting the Company and its business.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Brunswick Exploration Provides 2022 Lithium Exploration Review and Corporate Update

Brunswick Exploration Provides 2022 Lithium Exploration Review and Corporate Update

Brunswick Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: BRW; " BRW " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide a brief review of its inaugural 2022 grassroot lithium exploration campaign as it prepares for a broader $6 million exploration program in 2023, focused on the Hearst area of Ontario and the James Bay region of Quebec. Details thereof, including two drilling programs, will be announced in early February. The Company also wishes to announce management changes to better accomplish its objectives.

Mr. Killian Charles, CEO & President of BRW, commented: "The work completed in 2022 allowed us to refine our exploration model and test our targeting system. In only a few short months, we have identified several high-priority targets in Quebec and Ontario. These targets will see more work throughout 2023 starting with drilling at our Hearst project in Ontario and the recently optioned Anatacau project in James Bay, Quebec. We have considerably more work to accomplish this year and, with the recent closing of our brokered financing, we are prepared to launch the largest exploration campaigns in our Company's history. I invite shareholders to remain attentive for a more fulsome announcement in early February concerning our 2023 program."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

UPDATE: Red Pine Reports its Thickest High Grade Intersection in the Hanging Wall of the Jubilee Shear Zone: 5.13 g/t gold over 37.47m, including 25.20 g/t gold over 3.41m

Red Pine Reports its Best Intersection in the Hanging Wall of the Jubilee Shear Zone: 5.13 g/t gold over 37.47m, including 25.20 g/t gold over 3.41m

Lion Copper and Gold Announces Agreement for Stage Two Work Program with Nuton, a Rio Tinto Venture, and an Advance on Stage 3 Work Program Funding

White Gold Corp. Intersects Significant Additional Gold Mineralization including 5.34 g/t Gold over 10.85m Further Extending Mineralization Along Strike at the Ryan's Surprise Target on its Flagship White Gold Property, Yukon, Canada

Related News

Zinc Investing

Zinc Price 2022 Year-End Review

Platinum Investing

Platinum Price Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Platinum in 2023

Zinc Investing

Zinc Stocks: 5 Biggest Canadian Companies in 2023

2023 Nickel Outlook: Australia Edition

Base Metals Investing

Green River Gold Corp. Reports Additional Assay Results at Its Critical Minerals Discovery at the Quesnel Nickel Project, Encountering 128 Meters of 21.3% Magnesium, 0.188% Nickel, 0.139% Chromium, and 0.01% Cobalt

Lithium Investing

Chairman’s letter to Shareholders: Simon Linge commences as CEO

Resource Investing

Kangankunde Delivers Outstanding High Grade Rare Earths Assays

×