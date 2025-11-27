Investor Presentation Scandinavian Copper-Gold Project

The Conversation (0)
November 27, 2025
30 June
South Harz Potash Limited
1h
Option to Acquire Scandinavian Copper-Gold Project
South Harz Potash Limited (SHP:AU) has announced Option to Acquire Scandinavian Copper-Gold ProjectDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
20 October
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
South Harz Potash Limited (SHP:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
31 July
Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow Report
South Harz Potash Limited (SHP:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities/Appendix 5B Cash Flow ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
31 July
Completion of Entitlement Offer
South Harz Potash Limited (SHP:AU) has announced Completion of Entitlement OfferDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
07 July
Corporate Update
South Harz Potash Limited (SHP:AU) has announced Corporate UpdateDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
29 August
Preliminary Final Report
Wide Open Agriculture (WOA:AU) has announced Preliminary Final ReportDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
19 August
Pre-Feasibility Study Launched for 10,000pta WA Facility
Wide Open Agriculture (WOA:AU) has announced Pre-Feasibility Study Launched for 10,000pta WA FacilityDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
27 July
Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 4C
Wide Open Agriculture (WOA:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities Report and Appendix 4CDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
30 June
Entitlement Issue Prospectus
South Harz Potash Limited (SHP:AU) has announced Entitlement Issue ProspectusDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
25 June
Lupin Modification Trial Validates Manufacturing Scale Up
Wide Open Agriculture (WOA:AU) has announced Lupin Modification Trial Validates Manufacturing Scale UpDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
19 June
Equity Raising of A$3.11 Million
South Harz Potash Limited (SHP:AU) has announced Equity Raising of A$3.11 MillionDownload the PDF here. Keep Reading...
