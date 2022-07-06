Precious MetalsInvesting News

(TheNewswire)

Interra Copper Corp.

Vancouver, BC TheNewswire July 6, 2022 - Interra Copper Corp. (CSE:IMCX ) ( OTC:IMIMF ) ( FRA:3MX) (" Interra " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce the voting results from its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders that was held on June 30, 2022 (the " Meeting "). Shareholders were asked to vote on several items of business as described in the Company's Management Information Circular dated May 12, 2022 (the " Circular "), and all proposals put forward to the Company's shareholders were approved. A total of 1,931,743 Common shares representing approximately 23.03% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares were voted in person or by proxy at the Meeting.

Shareholders fixed the number of directors to be elected at the Meeting at four and elected incumbent directors Jason Nickel and David McAdam and new directors Thomas Hawkins and Scott Young.

Thomas Hawkins is a registered professional geologist (APEGBC) and Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Hawkins is President of Vanmin Development Corp., a company founded in 2018 to identify greenfields exploration targets. He also serves as Vice President of Exploration at Pacific Empire Minerals Corp. and previously as Vice President of Exploration at Northway Resources Corp. and Vice President of Exploration at Kenorland Minerals Ltd.

Scott Young was an investment advisor holding both Canadian and U.S. securities licenses up until 2000. He has worked as a corporate governance and communications consultant since 2000 in the technology, mining and pharmaceutical industries, with clients trading on both Canadian and American stock exchanges. During the 2020 Winter Olympics he was an in-house consultant with Alda Pharmaceuticals which was the infection control sponsor for the games. The Company was also named in the TSXV Top 50 listed companies the same year. Previously, he was the Managing Director of Sonoma Resources Inc., which completed a reverse takeover of Element Lifestyle Retirement Inc. in December 2015. Over the last five years, he has provided consulting services and has held directorships with issuers listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and Canadian Securities Exchange.

The Company would like to extend special thanks to past Chairman T. Greg Hawkins. Mr. Hawkins has had a distinguished career in the mineral exploration industry. He was a key figure in the establishment of at least seven public companies and the discovery and definition of mineral resources that drove billions of dollars in value into those ventures. In 1990, Mr. Hawkins started CME Consultants Inc., an international full-service consultancy and contracting firm which grew to serve over 100 clients in 25 countries and employ thousands of people. He was instrumental in assembling the core assets of Interra - the Thane group of claims - over the past decade and advancing Thane's geological model and database. Interra extends the very best wishes for retirement to Greg and his family.

Interra would also like to thank Samir Patel, Gordon Neal, and Chris Naas for their past services to the Company and wishes them well in their future pursuits.

At the Meeting, shareholders also supported the re-appointment of D&H Group LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditor of the Company for the ensuing year and authorized the directors of the Company to fix the remuneration to be paid to the auditor. In addition, shareholders ratified the Company's 20% rolling equity incentive plan with the proposed amendment therein.

ON BEHALF OF Interra Copper CORP.

Jason Nickel, P.Eng.

Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: +1- 604-754-7986

Email: CEO@interracopper.com

INVESTOR RELATIONS:


Email: invest@interracopper.com

Telephone: +1- 604-283-9858

Website: https://interracopper.com

Interra Copper CORP.

Interra is a junior exploration and development company focused on creating shareholder value through the advancements of its current assets that include the Thane Property in north-central British Columbia. Utilizing its heavily experienced management team, Interra continues to source and evaluate assets to further generate shareholder value.

The Thane Property covers approximately 206 km 2 (50,904 acres) and is located in the Quesnel Terrane geological belt of north-central British Columbia, midway between the previously-operated open pit Kemess Mine and the current open pit Mount Milligan mine, both two copper-gold porphyry deposits. The Thane Property includes several highly prospective mineralized areas identified to date, including the ‘Cathedral Area' on which the Company's exploration is currently focused.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains "forward looking information or statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws, which may include, but are not limited to statements relating to the Consolidation and the receipt of any required regulatory approvals thereto. All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ from those in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking information reflects the Company's views with respect to future events and is subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. The reader is urged to refer to the Company's reports, publicly available through the Canadian Securities Administrators' System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects. The Company does not undertake to update forward looking statements or forward looking information, except as required by law.

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Interra CopperCSE:IMCXBase Metals Investing
IMCX:CC
"gold analysis" -"apple" -"farm" -"game" -"gaming" -"medal" -"olympics" -"sport" -"world of warcraft" -"wow"

Interra Copper


Keep reading...Show less
Interra Copper Corp. Announces Project Update on its Thane Copper/Gold Property

Interra Copper Corp. Announces Project Update on its Thane Copper/Gold Property

(TheNewswire)

Interra Copper Corp.

Located in Quesnel Terrane, the Thane Property covers 206 square km.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Interra Copper Announces Market Maker Engagement

Interra Copper Announces Market Maker Engagement

(TheNewswire)

Interra Copper Corp.

June 17, 2022 TheNewswire - Vancouver, BC Interra Copper Corp. (CSE:IMCX) (OTC:IMIMF) (FRA:3MX) (" Interra " or the " Company ") Interra is pleased to announce that effective immediately,

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Interra Copper Announces Chuck Creek Property Acquisition, bordering Major VMS Project, Located in Central British Columbia

Interra Copper Announces Chuck Creek Property Acquisition, bordering Major VMS Project, Located in Central British Columbia

(TheNewswire)

Interra Copper Corp.

June 9 2022 TheNewswire - Vancouver, BC Interra Copper Corp. (CSE:IMCX) (CNSX:IMCX.CN) (OTC:IMIMF) (FRA:3MX) (" Interra " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has signed a "definitive option agreement" with Christopher O. Naas and T. Greg Hawkins, both Directors of the Company, (the "Property Holders") to acquire a 100% of the Chuck Creek Property (the "Property"). The Property Holders hold a 100% interest in the Property, located in central British Columbia, approximately 30 kilometers east of Clearwater. On closing, Interra shall have paid to the Property Holders, CDN$ 30,000 plus 35,000 Interra shares and granted a 1% Net Smelter Return (NSR), with a 0.5% buy back option.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Interra Copper -- Geological and Geochemistry Analysis with Drill results at Pinnacle Zone

Interra Copper -- Geological and Geochemistry Analysis with Drill results at Pinnacle Zone

(TheNewswire)

Interra Copper Corp.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Interra Copper Reports Further Anomalous Cathedral Main Zone Drill Results

Interra Copper Reports Further Anomalous Cathedral Main Zone Drill Results

Interra Copper Corp. (CSE: IMCX) (OTCQB: IMIMF) (FRA: 3MX) (" Interra " or the " Company ") announces further 2021 summer season drilling results from the Cathedral Area at its 20,600 hectare Thane Property, located on traditional territory of the Takla and Tsay Keh Dene First Nations in North-Central B.C.

Results are from drill holes TH21-3, TH21-4, TH21-6, and TH21-12. TH21-3 and TH21-12 were designed to test the southern extent of a 600 square meter IP chargeability along line 5300N within the Cathedral Main zone. TH21-4 was drilled within the Cathedral South zone on the western extent of IP line 5200. TH21-6 was designed to test a broad, hidden, near surface 200 square meter IP chargeability anomaly approximately 350 meters to the east also on line 5300N. Drill holes intersected indicator low grade copper-gold mineralization. Anomalous mineralized intervals of significant copper (Cu), gold (Au), silver (Ag) or molybdenum (Mo) include:

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NORDEN CROWN COMMENCES MINIMUM 3,000M DRILL PROGRAM AT THE BURFJORD COPPER-GOLD PROJECT, NORWAY

NORDEN CROWN COMMENCES MINIMUM 3,000M DRILL PROGRAM AT THE BURFJORD COPPER-GOLD PROJECT, NORWAY

Norden Crown Metals Corp. (" Norden Crown " or the " Company ") (TSXV: NOCR) (OTC: NOCRF ( Frankfurt : 03E) has begun an estimated 3,000 to 5,000 metre diamond drilling program at its 100% owned Burfjord Copper Project (" Burfjord " or the " Project ") in northern Norway in partnership with Boliden Mineral AB ("Boliden) in northern Norway.  A variety of anomalous geological, geochemical, and geophysical targets have been identified which have potential to host economic copper-gold mineralization.  The primary objective of the drill program is to evaluate the copper-gold grades and test the continuity of newly established targets within an area of extensive historical mining and trenching. Stratigraphic drill holes are also planned to supplement targeting and expand prospectivity along the axis of the Burfjord anticline.

Previous drilling by Norden Crown (see News Release dated March 20, 2019 ) at Burfjord returned compelling results including an intercept of 32 metres averaging 0.56% copper and 0.26 g/t gold (including 3.46 metres of 4.31% copper and 2.22 g/t gold) at shallow depths below a cluster of historic mine workings 1,2 . Historical drilling on the Project (Cedarsgruvan) was reported to have returned 7.0 metres averaging 3.6% copper 3 .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
VVC Unveils New Look That Reflects Significant Growth

VVC Unveils New Look That Reflects Significant Growth

VVC Exploration Corporation (" VVC " or the " Company ") (TSX-V:VVC) is pleased to announce that it has rebranded its logo, messaging, and website to better illustrate the depth of the organization's current business operations, and will be using a new trade name "VVC Resources" going forward.

"We think the updated brand represents where the Company is going, while keeping true to the expertise and work ethic that has gotten us to where we are today," said Jim Culver, VVC President and CEO. "I am proud of the team for their thoughtful work and see this as another step in our continued evolution and growth."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Fabled Reports on Aster Alteration Survey on the Bronson Property

Fabled Reports on Aster Alteration Survey on the Bronson Property

Fabled Copper Corp. ("Fabled Copper" or the "Company") (CSE:FABL); (FSE:XZ7) announces additional results of 2021 surface field work on its Muskwa Copper Project. See Figure 1 below

Figure 1 - General Property Location

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Goldplay Appoints President and VP Exploration

Goldplay Appoints President and VP Exploration

TSXV:AUC) (OTCQB:AUCCF), (Frankfurt:9FY), (the "Company" or "Goldplay"), is pleased to announce that in order to significantly strengthen Company's technical and leadership capabilities, it has split the Company's President and CEO roles and has appointed a highly experienced President as well as a highly experienced Vice President Exploration to lead Company's plans and strategy together with Goldplay's CEO, Mr. Catalin Kilofliski

Effective July 1st, 2022 Mr. Christopher Osterman was appointed as the Company's President following the decision to split the Company's President and CEO role, and Mr. Jose Mario Branco as the Company's Vice President Exploration. Both roles are reporting to the Company's CEO.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Updated Mineral Resource Estimate Doubles Measured & Indicated Resources at Canada Nickel's Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project

Updated Mineral Resource Estimate Doubles Measured & Indicated Resources at Canada Nickel's Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project

Highlights

  • Updated mineral resource estimate more than doubles Measured & Indicated resources to 1.4 billion tonnes at 0.24% nickel plus a further 670 million tonnes of Inferred resources at 0.23% nickel
  • Crawford now believed to be fifth largest nickel sulphide resource globally comprising 3.5 million tonnes of contained Measured & Indicated nickel

Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel" or the "Company ") (TSXV: CNC) (OTCQX: CNIKF) announced today an updated mineral resource estimate for its 100% owned Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project ("Crawford") near Timmins Ontario, more than doubling the project's Measured & Indicated (M&I) mineral resources.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nickel Creek Platinum Announces 2022 Field Program at Nickel Shäw

Nickel Creek Platinum Announces 2022 Field Program at Nickel Shäw

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP) (" Nickel Creek " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that the Company formally commenced the drilling portion of its 2022 field program on July 1, 2022 at its 100%-owned Nickel Creek's Nickel Shäw Project in the Yukon, Canada .

Nickel Creek Platinum Logo (CNW Group/Nickel Creek Platinum Corp.)

Following successful completion of the recent C$2.7 million private placement, which included a Flow-Through Offering of C$2.4 million , the Company has secured the necessary funding required to perform an exploration program for the 2022 field season to collect data to facilitate completion of a Prefeasibility Study (" PFS "). This work will include PFS drilling on the Wellgreen deposit to support conversion of inferred mineral resources to indicated mineral resources and to collect additional geotechnical and hydrogeological data including the characterization of the proposed waste dump and tailings sites. Further drilling is also planned at the Arch exploration target to define the extent of mineralization.

Stuart Harshaw , President and CEO commented "We are looking forward to advancing the Nickel Shäw Project with our extensive program this summer.  The nickel market needs projects like ours to develop in order to supply the increasing demand for nickel and copper to produce electric vehicles."

As part of the 2022 field program, the Company will be supported by the Kluane First Nation, the Company's First Nations partner via its operating companies, Kluane Development LP and Kluane Energy LP.

Scientific and Technical Information

The scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release was reviewed and approved by Cam Bell , an independent geologist on a consulting retainer contract with the Company and a "qualified person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP; OTCQB: NCPCF) is a Canadian mining exploration and development company and its flagship asset is its 100%-owned Nickel Shäw Project. The Nickel Shäw Project is a large undeveloped nickel sulphide project with a unique mix of metals including copper, cobalt and platinum group metals, located in the Yukon, Canada , one of the most favourable jurisdictions in the world. The Nickel Shäw Project has exceptional access to infrastructure, located three hours west of Whitehorse via the paved Alaska Highway, which further offers year-round access to deep-sea shipping ports in southern Alaska.  The Company is also investigating other opportunities for shareholder value creation.

The Company is led by a management team with a proven track record of successful discovery, development, financing and operation of large-scale projects. Our vision is to create value for our shareholders by becoming a leading North American nickel, copper, cobalt and PGM producer.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain information that may be deemed "forward-looking information". Forward-looking information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology, or negative connotations thereof. All information in this release, other than information of historical facts, including, without limitation, statements relating to general future plans and objectives for the Company and the Nickel Shäw Project, are forward-looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in such forward-looking information are based on reasonable assumptions, such expectations are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking information.

For more information on the Company and the key assumptions, risks and challenges with respect to the forward-looking information discussed herein, and about our business in general, investors should review the Company's most recently filed annual information form, and other continuous disclosure filings which are available at www.sedar.com . Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nickel-creek-platinum-announces-2022-field-program-at-nickel-shaw-301580946.html

SOURCE Nickel Creek Platinum Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2022/05/c6213.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

Related News

×